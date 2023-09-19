We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free FP3
Even Stronger Bass with EQ
Want heavier bass and sharper vocals?
With 4 EQ modes you can adjust the sound to match your musical taste.
Hypoallergenic and Comfortable
Image of white earbuds and a set of 3 size eargels: Large, Medium and Small.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
*Standard playtime when listening to music.
**The earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 7 and 15 hours respectively when Ambient function is turned off.
*FP3 supports wired charging only.
*Support for Swift pair functionality in Windows 10 1803 and later versions.
*IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction.
CHOOSE YOUR TONE
An image of the earbuds tip in two colors, blue and white, facing each other.
Key Spec
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
6Φ
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
All Spec
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
6Φ
-
Unit Type
-
Dynamic
-
Charging Case Net Weight
-
33 g
-
Product Net Weight
-
5.3 g
-
BLE
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
-
Google Fast Pair Service
-
Yes
-
Customized EQ
-
Yes
-
LG EQ
-
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
-
Yes
-
# of Mic
-
2
-
Talk Thru
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
-
7
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
-
15
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
-
1.5
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
-
2
-
Charging Case
-
54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm
-
Earbud
-
16.1 x 32.6 x 25.7 mm
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
-
Yes
-
Multi Paring
-
Yes
-
Swift Pair
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
