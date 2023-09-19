About Cookies on This Site

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Support

Where to Buy

LG TONE Free FP3

TONE-FP3

LG TONE Free FP3

A front view of cradle opened up and earbuds are floating.
FP3 products of two colors, blue and white, face each other and float in the air.

REFRESH YOUR SOUND
In Every Moment

The white and blue FP3 Earbuds tip is shown one by one.

Roaring Bass

Compact yet powerful - LG TONE Free FP3 will produce a strong beat that will ge you on your feet.
The white and blue FP3 Earbuds tip is shown one by one.

Even Stronger Bass with EQ

Want heavier bass and sharper vocals?
With 4 EQ modes you can adjust the sound to match your musical taste.

It is an image showing the back of the white ear tip with a close-up, and the phrase External Ambient Sound Detection is marked in the hole formed behind the ear tip.

Personalize Ambient Sound

Press your LG TONE Free FP3 for Ambient Sound Mode Customize Ambient Mode to your situation, so you're fully aware of your surroundings — perfect for crossing the road. And use Chat mode to order in a cafe or​ have quick conversations without taking out your earbuds.

Hypoallergenic and Comfortable

LG TONE Free FP3 earbuds have comfortable, medical-grade ear gels made from non-toxic, hypoallergenic silicone that allows you to have fewer worries about all-day use. Find your perfect fit from three sizes.

Image of white earbuds and a set of 3 size eargels: Large, Medium and Small.

*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
Ear buds are floating infront of text "15 hrs".

Just the Right Amount of Power

Up to 7 hours of playback in the earbuds turned on
and 15 hours with the cradle — all from one charge.​

*Standard playtime when listening to music.
**The earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 7 and 15 hours respectively when Ambient function is turned off.

Image where the product is being charged.

Power Up in 10 Minutes

No time? No problem. Just 10 minutes of charging will give you max 1 hour of playtime.

*FP3 supports wired charging only.

An image of a laptop and TONE Free placed under the phrase 'Swift pair', and pairing alert turned on on the open laptop screen.

Swift. Seamless. Simple

LG TONE Free earbuds pair quickly and seamlessly with Windows 10 PCs for your work.

*Support for Swift pair functionality in Windows 10 1803 and later versions.

An image of earbuds with water droplets on top of the word IPX4.

Splash Proof

Don't sweat a few splashes. You can wear LG TONE Free earbuds while you exercise, and it's okay to wear them in the rain. An IPX4 rating means they're sweat and water resistant.

*IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction.

CHOOSE YOUR TONE

An image of the earbuds tip in two colors, blue and white, facing each other.

LG TONE Free Lineup

LG TONE Free Lineup
Features FP9 FP8 FP5 FP3
FP9
LG TONE Free FP9
LG TONE Free FP8
LG TONE Free FP8
LG TONE Free FP5
LG TONE Free FP5
LG TONE Free FP3
LG TONE Free FP3
Key Spec

Unit Size (Φ)

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

All Spec

SPEAKER

Unit Size (Φ)

Unit Type

Dynamic

WEIGHT

Charging Case Net Weight

33 g

Product Net Weight

5.3 g

CONNECTIVITY

BLE

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.1

Google Fast Pair Service

Yes

EQ

Customized EQ

Yes

LG EQ

Yes

SOUND SOLUTION

Ambient Mode

Yes

# of Mic

2

Talk Thru

Yes

AUDIO CODEC

AAC

Yes

SBC

Yes

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)

7

Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)

15

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

Charging Time (Earbuds)

1.5

Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)

2

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Charging Case

54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm

Earbud

16.1 x 32.6 x 25.7 mm

ACCESSORY

Medical Silicon Eargels

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Multi Paring

Yes

Swift Pair

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

A front view of cradle opened up and earbuds are floating.

TONE-FP3

LG TONE Free FP3

