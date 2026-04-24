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15 kg Washer , Front Load washing Machine , Essense Graphite color,Steam,

15 kg Washer , Front Load washing Machine , Essense Graphite color,Steam,

WFN1510BST
Front view of 15 kg Washer , Front Load washing Machine , Essense Graphite color,Steam, WFN1510BST
front open vieew
drum
left drawer open
display
drawer open
left side
left side
top view
right open view
right side
perspective view
side
back
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Front view of 15 kg Washer , Front Load washing Machine , Essense Graphite color,Steam, WFN1510BST
front open vieew
drum
left drawer open
display
drawer open
left side
left side
top view
right open view
right side
perspective view
side
back
saso

Key Features

  • XL capacity drum within an LG standard depth footprint of 660mm.
  • Intelligent Fabric Care with AI DD®
  • Wash 3kg of clothes in just 39 minutes with TurboWash™ 360ᵒ
  • Reduce allergens on fabrics with the Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™
  • Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor*
More

Get XL capacity

 

Without taking up XL space.*

Built to fit your laundry and your life.

It shows the image of the interior of the washing machine

*Compared the dimensions of new LG WXLS-1014 (W650 x H950 x D660) against predecessor LG WXL10-14 (W650 x H940 x D770).

**Video used for illustrative purposes only. Overseas model featured in video. Please refer to the image gallery for the local model.

Features to love

It shows a wider interior of the washing machine

XL Capacity Drum

Perfect for large loads and big items

It shows that space utilization is possible with a slimmer size

Fits within an LG standard depth footprint

660mm incl. door, 645mm excl. door

It shows that ai is set according to the weight of the fabric and the performance of each type

Intelligent Fabric Care with AI DD®

Assess the load characteristics and selects the best option

It shows a quick wash with multi-directional spray

TurboWash™ 360ᵒ

Washes quickly with a multi-directional spray that takes just 39 minutes

Standard depth

Fit your washer into your life

We’ve fit an XL capacity drum within an LG standard depth footprint of 660mm.*

Reclaim some space in your home without compromising the size of your wash.

*Standard depth comparison based on the standard dimension of W600 x H850 x D660 for LG washing machines with up to 12kg capacity. XL capacity dimension comparison of new LG WXLS-1014 (W650 x H950 x D660) against predecessor LG WXL10-14 (W650 x H940 x D770).

**Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Please refer to the product image gallery.

XL Capacity

Fit more of the good stuff in

Get back valuable time to do more of the things you love. With an impressive 14kg XL drum, get large loads done in one. Perfect for big loads and washing bulky items like doonas and bedding at home..

AI DD®

Intelligent Fabric Care with AI DD®

LG front load washers with AI Direct Drive technology can weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions for thorough cleaning and clothing care.*

*AI DD® available for AI Wash cycle only.

**Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

TurboWash™ 360o

 

Get Fresh Laundry in just 39 minutes

TurboWash™ 360o sprays water in four directions to ensure a deep clean in a short time.

 

*Tested by Intertek, TurboWash39 cycle with 3kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle (F0Z6DYPKC). The results may be different depending on the environment.

**Video is used for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Smooth operation

Limit Noise and Vibrations

Packed with technology and a vibration sensor to help reduce noise.

*The number of friction dampers and weight balances may vary depending on the model.

*Video is used for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Allergy Care with Steam

Reduce allergens in fabrics with the Allergy Care Cycle with Steam

Select the 'Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam to assist in reducing common household allergens such as house dust mite, cat, dog and pollen allergens, some household bacteria and fungi in fabrics.

A woman and a child are lying in bed smiling

*Tested by Intertek, the Allergy Care Cycle reduces common household bacteria fungi and allergens. The results may be different depending on the environment.

LG ThinQ®

Smart Control, Smart Life with LG ThinQ®

Control and adjust from your phone

Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.*

Monitor from afar

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with the LG ThinQ® app.*

Hands-free with voice assistant

Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control. Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.*

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

It shows the image of the interior of the washing machine

Space-saving design*

It shows the image of the interior of the washing machine

Designed to complement any space

It shows the image of the interior of the washing machine

Stainless Steel Drum

It shows the image of the interior of the washing machine

Durable tempered glass

*When comparing the dimensions of new LG WXLS-1014 (W650 x H950 x D660) against predecessor LG WXL10-14 (W650 x H940 x D770).

*Standard depth comparison based on the standard dimension of W600 x H850 x D660 for LG washing machines with up to 12kg capacity. XL capacity dimension comparison of new LG WXLS-1014 (W650 x H950 x D660) against predecessor LG WXL10-14 (W650 x H940 x D770).

**Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Please refer to the product image gallery.

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FAQs

Which features does this product have?

Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.

What size washing machine do I need?

The size of the washing machine you need depends on your personal circumstances. For instance, if you're living alone or with a partner, a compact or medium-sized machine, typically between 7 and 8 kg load capacity, might suffice. For an average-sized family or 3-4 person household an 8 to 10kg load capacity may be suitable. However, for larger families or households, you might need a larger capacity washing machine, ranging from 10 to 14 kg. LG offers a broad range of washing machines in various sizes to cater to every kind of household. Measure your available space and compare it with the washing machines dimensions provided in the product specifications to ensure the machine will fit in your home.

How do I choose the right washing machine for my needs?

Choosing a suitable washing machine involves considering several factors. Think about your laundry load, the types of clothes you frequently wash and your preferred washing method (top load or front load). Also, consider features that might be useful to you, like LG Smart Diagnosis for troubleshooting or the 6 Motion Direct Drive technology for custom washing. LG offers various washing machines with different features and capabilities, ensuring a perfect fit for everyone.

How do I choose an energy and water efficient washing machine?

Check the energy label on your chosen LG washing machine for a series of stars, plus a number that tells you the estimated annual energy consumption (kWh/per year) it uses to run. More stars means a more energy-efficient machine, however for consistency you should only compare star ratings and energy consumption between machines of the same capacity and loading type.

 

At the top of the water rating label, the star rating shows the water efficiency of the product. Understanding the star rating is easy — the more stars, the more water efficient the product is. Use the star rating to compare the water efficiency of different products at a glance. The middle section of the label shows the amount of water used by the product, in which consumption rate details vary by product type. You should only compare star rating and energy consumption between the machines of same capacity and loading type.

How can I help save energy during washing?

Improving the energy use during washing involves some simple steps. Try to wash full loads where possible, use lower temperature settings and use the eco-friendly cycle if your machine has one. Additionally, consider investing in an energy-efficient model.

What are the benefits of a WashTower over a traditional Wash Dryer stack?

An LG WashTower is a combined washer and dryer laundry solution that delivers a stylish, smart and easy to use appliance with a convenient central control panel. Alternatively to a traditional wash dryer stack, the LG Wash tower provides a number of features tailored specifically for a stacked design, whilst maintaining the advanced functionality of an LG washing machine and dryer.

Do I have to reach the top of the WashTower to control it?

No, the WashTower™ has an easy reach control panel designed for user convenience. The centrally located panel provides easy access to both the washer and dryer controls. Additionally the WashTower™ functions and cycles can also be controlled remotely using the ThinQ® app.

How does AI DD benefit my laundry?

LG machines with AI DD® use smart technology to weight the load and assess the fabric softness  of your laundry. The result - an automatic selection of the optimal washing motion by your machine for thorough cleaning and clothing care. LG Inverter Direct Drive Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts than a traditional belt and pulley system, helping to make for a long lasting appliance.

Do top load washing machines have AI DD?

Select top load models have AI DD®,  which offer more wash motion options. These specific top load models have an AI Wash option that utilises intelligent care through automatically selecting the optimal motion based on the weight and fabric softness in each load. 

How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?

LG Direct Drive Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your washing machine, resulting in quiet operation, low vibration and enhanced durability. When a qualified service personnel installs your washing machine, it should be installed on a level surface and checked regularly. An unlevel unit may move around, increasing the noise output. To help reduce the noise you can place anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine.

What are the benefits of an LG top loader?

The range of LG Top Load washing machines offer a number of innovative features that deliver quality results. The multiple wash motions available, enhances washing performance through the increased strength and speed of the Pulsator’s motion. Additionally, the LG TurboDrum improves the wash action of your preferred cycle through its rotations, delivering a brilliant wash.

Will I need to clean the machine often?

It is recommended that all LG washing machines are cleaned regularly, by running a tub clean cycle with cleaning product. However our top load washing machines make cleaning significantly easier with our lint filter. The lint filter is placed inside the top load machine, and helps to keep your laundry and drum clean by catching the dust and dirt that come off your clothes during a wash.Refer to the Owner's Manual for intructions on how to best clean the tub of your LG washing machine.

What can a smart washing machine do?

LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimise washing motions and automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or using the LG ThinQ app from compatible iOS and Android devices, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ app.

Does the front load washer ruin fabrics?

The intelligent fabric care system powered by AI DD in the LG front load washing machines weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions that will carefully wash your clothes. Additionally, LG front load washing machines offer a steam function during the Allergy Care Cycle, which opens up fibres and assists in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

WFN1510BST
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
15
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
650x950x645
Type
Front Load Washer
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes

Key Spec

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    15

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    650x950x645

  • FEATURES - Steam

    Yes

  • ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • ColdWash

    No

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806084837127

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    15

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    710x1020x670

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    950

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1145

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    650x950x645

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    77.0

  • Weight (kg)

    71.0

FEATURES

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Centum System

    No

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Drum Light

    No

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Steam+

    No

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Essense Graphite

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

PROGRAMS

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Bed Sheets

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    Yes

  • Color Care

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Double Rinse

    Yes

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Down Jacket

    Yes

  • Dress Shirts

    Yes

  • Dry Only

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    Yes

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Jeans

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • One Shirt

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Pet Care Wash

    Yes

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    No

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Rainy Days

    Yes

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse Only

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • School Uniforms

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Single Garments

    Yes

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    No

  • Small Load

    Yes

  • Smart Rinse

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    No

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    Yes

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wash Only

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

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