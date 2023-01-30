We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TAKES HOME ENTERTAINMENT UP A NOTCH WITH DEBUT OF THE WORLD’S LARGEST OLED TV IN SINGAPORE
Cher Sok Kheng
LG Electronics Singapore
Email: sokkheng.cher@lge.com
Peh Min Qian
LG Electronics Singapore
Email: minqian.peh@lge.com
Natalie Ng
APRW
Tel: +65 8382 3662
Email: natalie@aprw.asia
Nurul Umairah
APRW
Tel: +65 8157 6081
Email: umairah@aprw.asia
LG OLED G2 97” evo Gallery Edition TV
Model
OLED97G2PSA.ATC
Price
S$34,999
Display Type
Screen Type
4K OLED Evo
Screen Size (inch)
97
Resolution
3840*2160
Wide Colour Gamut
Perfect Colour
Billion Rich Colours
Yes
Perfect Black
Perfect Black
Dimming
Pixel Dimming
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 120Hz
Picture Quality
Processor
α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K
AI Picture Pro
AI Picture Pro
AI Upscaling
AI Upscaling
Auto Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
HDR
Cinema HDR
Dolby Vision IQ (RF/ HDMI/ CP/ USB)
HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)
HDR10 Pro (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)
RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)
HLG (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)
RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
4K HFR (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)
HDMI / USB
2K HFR (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)
HDMI / USB
Motion Pro
OLED Motion
HEVC (Video Decoder)
4K@120p, 10bit
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
AV1
4K@60p, 10bit
G-Sync Compatible
Yes
FreeSync™
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimizer
VRR/ALLM/GameGenre
Picture Mode
Yes 9 modes
Auto Calibration
Yes
Sound Quality
Speaker (Sound Output)
60W
Channel
4.2 ch
Direction
Down Firing
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
DOLBY ATMOS
Yes
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound Pro
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Clear Voice
Clear Voice Pro
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
WiSA Speakers
Yes
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Share
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
AI
ThinQ
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Speech to Text
Yes
LG Voice Search
Yes
Google Assistant
Yes
Apple Homekit
Yes
AI Recommendation
Yes
Intelligent Edit
Yes
Home Dashboard
Yes
Auto Device Detection
Yes
Google Home Connection
Yes
Screen Share
Yes
ThinQ App
Yes
Smart Feature
Operating System
webOS Smart TV
Number of CPUs
Quad
Quick Access
Yes
Universal Control
Yes
360° VR Play
Yes
Related Content Search
Yes
Art Gallery
Yes
Apps
Yes
DIAL
Yes
Web Browser
Yes
Music Discovery
Yes
TV On With Mobile
Yes
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
Network File Browser
Yes
Block access to harmful site
Yes
Sports Alert
Yes
Broadcasting System
Digital Reception (Terrestrial, Cable, Satellite)
Yes
Terrestrial
Yes
Cable
Yes
Analog Reception
Yes
Multi Tuner
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
Yes
Connectivity
HDMI
4 (Side)
Version
HDMI 2.1
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 2)
USB
3 (Side)
LAN
Yes (Side)
RF In
3 (Bottom, RF/Sat)
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Side)
Wifi
Yes (802.11ax)
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
Power
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
Energy Standard
Yes
Weight / Dimension
Weight without Stand (kg)
57
Weight with Stand (kg)
64
Size without Stand (WxHxD mm)
2155 x 1225 x 28.2
Size with Stand (WxHxD mm)
2155 x 1628 x 580
Accessory
Remote
MR22GN
Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
Power Cable
Yes
Wall Mount
VESA Size (HxV mm)
600 x 400
LG Bracket Model (Optional)_
WB22EGA (In-box)
