LG TAKES HOME ENTERTAINMENT UP A NOTCH WITH DEBUT OF THE WORLD’S LARGEST OLED TV IN SINGAPORE

CORPORATE 01/30/2023
Print
SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2023 – First announced at IFA 2022, LG Electronics (Singapore) recently launched the 97-inch LG G2 OLED evo Gallery Edition TV, which as of 1 December 2022, is the world's largest OLED TV. With its cinematic screen estate, contemporary gallery design and brilliant picture quality, the next-generation larger-than-life screen can transform any living space into a home theatre. Redefining viewing experiences, the company has solidified their role as the undisputed global premium TV market leader for ten consecutive years. It is the choice of millions of consumers internationally.
 
 
Incorporating a sleek, flushed-to-the-wall design, the majestic 97-inch LG G2 OLED TV offers a seamless, integrated look that will instantly elevate any space while adding a touch of luxury. With an ultra-slim frame, the LG G2 OLED TV is designed for the ultimate movie, gaming, and sport-viewing experience.
 
 
Indulge in First-Class Picture Quality with Advanced OLED Technology
Equipped with LG's latest OLED evo technology and state-of-the-art picture algorithms, the 97-inch LG G2 OLED TV captures viewers’ attention with its lifelike visuals, rich contrast, and vivid colours. The OLED TV employs over 8 million self-lit pixels that can be turned on and off individually to achieve deep blacks for crisp, defined, infinite contrast. Backlight-free, the brand’s patented OLED technology creates unprecedented form factors such as flexible and rollable TVs.
 
Watch as images come to life with the Brightness Booster Max feature that offers the brightest OLED performance yet, with up to 30% brighter screens. Viewers can experience true colours as intended with 100% Colour Fidelity1 and Colour Volume2 certified by Intertek – boasting natural hues that make the screen look just as good as the real deal.
 
 
Powered by an α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 AI processor, the 97-inch LG G2 OLED TV automatically adjusts its settings and taps on deep-learning algorithms to deliver enhanced three-dimensional picture quality. High Dynamic Range (HDR) content is also brought to life by the Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro feature that hones in on 5,000 blocks across the screen to reveal even the smallest details.
 
Feel the Scene
In addition, viewers can immerse themselves in the onscreen action with AI Sound Pro, which uses LG’s α9 Gen 5 AI Processor to up-mix 2-channel audio into virtual 7.1.2 surround sound. Take in every scene with FILMMAKER MODE™ 3– enhanced with Dolby Vision™ IQ and Dolby Atmos™4 for a sound experience that will delight both cinephiles and sports fans.
 
Find Your Fit
Discover your ideal match with LG's versatile range of OLED TVs – an OLED for every occasion. The pinnacle of display technology, the power of OLED transcends the impressive 97-inch and promises brilliance even in its compact 42-inch size. The LG G2 line-up meets users’ needs with a wide array of sizing options, including 83-, 77-, 65- and 55-inch options – integrated with its refined Gallery Design to complement any interior.
 
Besides their Gallery Series OLED TVs, LG recently added the bendable 42-inch OLED TV (LG OLED Flex) to their repertoire - perfect for PC gaming and smaller spaces. With its narrow bezel and sleek design, the highly acclaimed C2 series also offers an uninterrupted viewing experience. It carries a comprehensive range of 42-, 48-, 55-, 65-, 77- and 83-inch models.
 
Priced at S$34,999, the 97-inch LG G2 OLED TV is now available at authorised retailers – Audio House, Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Mega Discount Store and Parisilk.
*Please refer to the specification sheet for pricing and technical features.
 
# # #
 
About LG Electronics Inc. 
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.
 
About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company
The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems and a globally recognized innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionizing the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and QNED Mini LED TVs featuring Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and sound solutions with sustainable design. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.
 
About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Home Entertainment, Home Appliance, Air Solutions and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.
 
 
Media Contacts:
 

Cher Sok Kheng

LG Electronics Singapore

Email: sokkheng.cher@lge.com

 

Peh Min Qian

LG Electronics Singapore

Email: minqian.peh@lge.com

 

Natalie Ng

APRW

Tel: +65 8382 3662

Email: natalie@aprw.asia

Nurul Umairah

APRW

Tel: +65 8157 6081

Email: umairah@aprw.asia

 
 
Key Specifications:
 

LG OLED G2 97” evo Gallery Edition TV

 

Model

OLED97G2PSA.ATC

Price

S$34,999

Display Type

Screen Type

4K OLED Evo

Screen Size (inch)

97

Resolution

3840*2160

Wide Colour Gamut

Perfect Colour

Billion Rich Colours

Yes

Perfect Black

Perfect Black

Dimming

Pixel Dimming

TruMotion / Refresh Rate

Refresh Rate 120Hz

Picture Quality

Processor

α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K

AI Picture Pro

AI Picture Pro

AI Upscaling

AI Upscaling

Auto Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR

Cinema HDR

Dolby Vision IQ (RF/ HDMI/ CP/ USB)

 HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)

HDR10 Pro (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)

RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)

HLG (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)

RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

4K HFR (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)

HDMI / USB

2K HFR (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)

HDMI / USB

Motion Pro

OLED Motion

HEVC (Video Decoder)

4K@120p, 10bit

VP9 (Video Decoder)

4K@60p, 10bit

AV1

4K@60p, 10bit

G-Sync Compatible

Yes

FreeSync™

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer
(VRR/ALLM/GameGenre)

VRR/ALLM/GameGenre

Picture Mode

Yes 9 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Auto Calibration

Yes

Sound Quality

Speaker (Sound Output)

60W
(WF:20W, 10W per Channel)

Channel

4.2 ch

Direction

Down Firing

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

DOLBY ATMOS

Yes

AI Sound / Pro

AI Sound Pro
(Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Clear Voice

Clear Voice Pro

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes

WiSA Speakers

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Share

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

AI

ThinQ

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Speech to Text

Yes

LG Voice Search

Yes

Google Assistant

Yes

Apple Homekit

Yes

AI Recommendation

Yes

Intelligent Edit

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

Auto Device Detection
(Magic Remote Control)

Yes

Google Home Connection

Yes

Screen Share

Yes

ThinQ App

Yes

Smart Feature

Operating System    

webOS Smart TV

Number of CPUs

Quad

Quick Access

Yes

Universal Control

Yes

360° VR Play

Yes

Related Content Search

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Apps

Yes

DIAL

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

Music Discovery

Yes

TV On With Mobile

Yes

Wi-Fi TV On

Yes

Bluetooth Low Energy On

Yes

Network File Browser

Yes

Block access to harmful site

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Broadcasting System

Digital Reception (Terrestrial, Cable, Satellite)

Yes

Terrestrial

Yes

Cable

Yes

Analog Reception

Yes

Multi Tuner

-

Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

Yes

Connectivity

HDMI

4 (Side)

Version

HDMI 2.1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

eARC (HDMI 2)

USB

3 (Side)

LAN

Yes (Side)

RF In

3 (Bottom, RF/Sat)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes (Side)

Wifi

Yes (802.11ax)

Bluetooth

Yes (V5.0)

Power

Power Supply

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Energy Saving Mode

Yes

Illuminance Green sensor

Yes

Energy Standard

Yes

Weight / Dimension

Weight without Stand (kg)

57

Weight with Stand (kg)

64

Size without Stand (WxHxD mm)

2155 x 1225 x 28.2

Size with Stand (WxHxD mm)

2155 x 1628 x 580

Accessory

Remote

MR22GN

Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Power Cable

Yes

 

Wall Mount

VESA Size (HxV mm)

600 x 400

LG Bracket Model (Optional)_

WB22EGA (In-box)

 
 
1 LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 colour patterns
2 Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek
4 FILMMAKER MODE is a registered trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
5 Dolby, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories
