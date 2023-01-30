LG TAKES HOME ENTERTAINMENT UP A NOTCH WITH DEBUT OF THE WORLD’S LARGEST OLED TV IN SINGAPORE

Powered by an α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 AI processor, the 97-inch LG G2 OLED TV automatically adjusts its settings and taps on deep-learning algorithms to deliver enhanced three-dimensional picture quality. High Dynamic Range (HDR) content is also brought to life by the Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro feature that hones in on 5,000 blocks across the screen to reveal even the smallest details.

Feel the Scene

In addition, viewers can immerse themselves in the onscreen action with AI Sound Pro, which uses LG’s α9 Gen 5 AI Processor to up-mix 2-channel audio into virtual 7.1.2 surround sound. Take in every scene with FILMMAKER MODE™ 3– enhanced with Dolby Vision™ IQ and Dolby Atmos™4 for a sound experience that will delight both cinephiles and sports fans.

Find Your Fit

Discover your ideal match with LG's versatile range of OLED TVs – an OLED for every occasion. The pinnacle of display technology, the power of OLED transcends the impressive 97-inch and promises brilliance even in its compact 42-inch size. The LG G2 line-up meets users’ needs with a wide array of sizing options, including 83-, 77-, 65- and 55-inch options – integrated with its refined Gallery Design to complement any interior.

Besides their Gallery Series OLED TVs, LG recently added the bendable 42-inch OLED TV (LG OLED Flex) to their repertoire - perfect for PC gaming and smaller spaces. With its narrow bezel and sleek design, the highly acclaimed C2 series also offers an uninterrupted viewing experience. It carries a comprehensive range of 42-, 48-, 55-, 65-, 77- and 83-inch models.

Priced at S$34,999, the 97-inch LG G2 OLED TV is now available at authorised retailers – Audio House, Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Mega Discount Store and Parisilk.

*Please refer to the specification sheet for pricing and technical features.

# # #

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems and a globally recognized innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionizing the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and QNED Mini LED TVs featuring Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and sound solutions with sustainable design. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Home Entertainment, Home Appliance, Air Solutions and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg

Media Contacts:

Cher Sok Kheng LG Electronics Singapore Email: sokkheng.cher@lge.com Peh Min Qian LG Electronics Singapore Email: minqian.peh@lge.com Natalie Ng APRW Tel: +65 8382 3662 Email: natalie@aprw.asia Nurul Umairah APRW Tel: +65 8157 6081 Email: umairah@aprw.asia

Key Specifications:

LG OLED G2 97” evo Gallery Edition TV Model OLED97G2PSA.ATC Price S$34,999 Display Type Screen Type 4K OLED Evo Screen Size (inch) 97 Resolution 3840*2160 Wide Colour Gamut Perfect Colour Billion Rich Colours Yes Perfect Black Perfect Black Dimming Pixel Dimming TruMotion / Refresh Rate Refresh Rate 120Hz Picture Quality Processor α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K AI Picture Pro AI Picture Pro AI Upscaling AI Upscaling Auto Genre Selection Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR) AI Brightness Control Yes HDR Cinema HDR Dolby Vision IQ (RF/ HDMI/ CP/ USB) HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K) HDR10 Pro (RF / HDMI / CP / USB) RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K) HLG (RF / HDMI / CP / USB) RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K) FILMMAKER MODE™ Yes Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro 4K HFR (RF / HDMI / CP / USB) HDMI / USB 2K HFR (RF / HDMI / CP / USB) HDMI / USB Motion Pro OLED Motion HEVC (Video Decoder) 4K@120p, 10bit VP9 (Video Decoder) 4K@60p, 10bit AV1 4K@60p, 10bit G-Sync Compatible Yes FreeSync™ Yes HGIG Mode Yes Game Optimizer

(VRR/ALLM/GameGenre) VRR/ALLM/GameGenre Picture Mode Yes 9 modes

(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room)) Auto Calibration Yes Sound Quality Speaker (Sound Output) 60W

(WF:20W, 10W per Channel) Channel 4.2 ch Direction Down Firing Simultaneous Audio Output Yes DOLBY ATMOS Yes AI Sound / Pro AI Sound Pro

(Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix) AI Acoustic Tuning Yes Clear Voice Clear Voice Pro Bluetooth Surround Ready Yes WiSA Speakers Yes LG Sound Sync Yes Sound Share Yes Audio Codec AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X AI ThinQ Yes Intelligent Voice Recognition Yes Speech to Text Yes LG Voice Search Yes Google Assistant Yes Apple Homekit Yes AI Recommendation Yes Intelligent Edit Yes Home Dashboard Yes Auto Device Detection

(Magic Remote Control) Yes Google Home Connection Yes Screen Share Yes ThinQ App Yes Smart Feature Operating System webOS Smart TV Number of CPUs Quad Quick Access Yes Universal Control Yes 360° VR Play Yes Related Content Search Yes Art Gallery Yes Apps Yes DIAL Yes Web Browser Yes Music Discovery Yes TV On With Mobile Yes Wi-Fi TV On Yes Bluetooth Low Energy On Yes Network File Browser Yes Block access to harmful site Yes Sports Alert Yes Broadcasting System Digital Reception (Terrestrial, Cable, Satellite) Yes Terrestrial Yes Cable Yes Analog Reception Yes Multi Tuner - Data Broadcasting (Country Spec) Yes Connectivity HDMI 4 (Side) Version HDMI 2.1 Simplink (HDMI CEC) Yes eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel) eARC (HDMI 2) USB 3 (Side) LAN Yes (Side) RF In 3 (Bottom, RF/Sat) SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out) Yes (Side) Wifi Yes (802.11ax) Bluetooth Yes (V5.0) Power Power Supply AC 100~240V 50-60Hz Standby Power Consumption Under 0.5W Energy Saving Mode Yes Illuminance Green sensor Yes Energy Standard Yes Weight / Dimension Weight without Stand (kg) 57 Weight with Stand (kg) 64 Size without Stand (WxHxD mm) 2155 x 1225 x 28.2 Size with Stand (WxHxD mm) 2155 x 1628 x 580 Accessory Remote MR22GN Batteries Yes (AA x 2EA) Power Cable Yes Wall Mount VESA Size (HxV mm) 600 x 400 LG Bracket Model (Optional)_ WB22EGA (In-box)

1 LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 colour patterns

2 Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek

4 FILMMAKER MODE is a registered trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

5 Dolby, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories