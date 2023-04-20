LG UNVEILS THE ULTIMATE HOME THEATRE EXPERIENCE AT THE 2023 TV LINE-UP AND SOUNDBAR LAUNCH

SINGAPORE, Apr. 20, 2023 – LG Electronics Singapore welcomes the launch of its highly anticipated 2023 TV line-up in Singapore, featuring cutting-edge technologies designed to cater to the diverse needs of modern consumers. As LG celebrates its 10th consecutive year as the world’s top OLED TV brand,1 the company remains at the forefront of innovation. It continues to deliver on its promise of providing superior products and services to its customers. With the latest TV line-up, the company is poised to set a new standard in home entertainment, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.



Centred around its new vision - Sync to You, Open to All - LG’s new TVs are equipped with advanced features, an upgraded webOS platform, and superior picture quality - hallmarks of its commitment to excellence. Each TV model offers a range of screen sizes and customisation options to meet the unique needs of every individual.









LG's OLED TVs are leading this year’s line-up, featuring their state-of-the-art, proprietary OLED technology. Backed with its signature self-lit pixels, the new range of OLED TVs offers unprecedented picture quality - producing vibrant, accurate colours with deep blacks and infinite contrast ratio for hyper-realistic, lifelike images. Among its recent successes is the 97-inch G2 OLED evo Gallery Edition, the world’s largest OLED TV, 2 designed to elevate any home entertainment hub on a grand scale with its seamless, integrated look. With its latest offerings, LG continues to push the boundaries of home entertainment technology, delivering unparalleled viewing experiences to consumers across the globe.

OLED’s Revolutionary Visuals

This year, LG’s OLED line-up features upgraded LG Z3, G3 and C3 OLED evo series TV models, each boasting the new α9 AI Processor Gen6. The latest iteration of LG’s processor provides improved brightness and greater colour accuracy, delivering breathtakingly realistic visuals that will captivate even the most discerning viewers.



The latest Alpha series processor utilises LG’s sophisticated AI-assisted Deep Learning technology to ensure outstanding picture and sound quality. AI Picture Pro offers improved upscaling for sharper and clearer images. At the same time, the OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro uncovers previously hidden details in dark scenes, adding a new level of depth to the viewing experience. OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro ‘splits’ the picture into 20,000 blocks, analysing each in real-time to detect the darkest and brightest areas to deliver precision HDR optimisation to increase viewers’ sense of immersion. Alongside its advancement is HDR Expression Enhancer, a powerful picture processing technology that detects and refines important on-screen objects (like faces), enhancing overall visual quality.



In addition to its picture processing prowess, the α9 processor also powers LG’s AI Sound Pro, which delivers virtual 9.1.2 surround sound directly from the TV’s built-in speakers through advanced algorithms that analyse and optimise sound quality - ensuring every note and sound effect is crystal clear.

G3 OLED evo series stands out with the impressive LG Brightness Booster Max technology that uses cutting-edge light control architecture and boosting algorithms to increase brightness by up to 70%.



The newstands out with the impressive LG Brightness Booster Max technology that uses cutting-edge light control architecture and boosting algorithms to increase brightness by up to 70%. 3 Controlled and mapped on a pixel-by-pixel basis, the TV’s brightness level produces sharper, more realistic images. The series also features an elegant aesthetic upgrade with its ultra-seamless One Wall Design - leaving no visible gaps between the wall and the screen when mounted, providing a sleek and seamless integration into any living space.

4 making them lighter and easier to move or mount. LG’s 2023 line-up also includes the A3 and B3 OLED models - a more budget-friendly option without significantly compromising on quality. These models offer a variety of TV sizes and options, ensuring that there is something for every consumer’s preference.



Setting the New Standard for Usability





LG’s latest line of TVs has raised the bar with many innovative features that set them apart from the competition. This year’s models are equipped with the latest version of webOS. This powerful operating system provides a more intuitive and responsive experience and introduces All New Home: a redesigned user interface (UI); users now have access to unparalleled customisation options and convenience, making for a more seamless and enjoyable viewing experience than ever before.





Another newly implemented feature from the All New Home is Quick Cards, which enhance the user experience by grouping frequently accessed content and services into convenient categories such as Home Office, Gaming, Music, and Sports. For example, the Home Office Card offers an array of apps and services in one place that cater to individuals who work from home. Cloud-based virtualisation solutions like Windows 365 allows users to utilise their LG TV as part of the workstation and can be accessed from any device. What’s more, the Home Office Card also include apps that helps with scheduling, organisation and communication for easy communication.









The All New Homes’ Music Card enables users now have access to a variety of major music streaming services, while the Sports Card provides real-time updates on sports leagues, players and teams, and allows users to receive customisable notifications from any LG TV when logging into their respective profile.









Another feature that enhances the user experience is AI Concierge, providing users with a tailored list of content selections based on prior usage and search queries. To personalise the viewing further, it also offers helpful settings, options, and modes, such as Family care setting, Eye Comfort mode, Multi-View mode, clock setting, Bluetooth speaker connection and mute sound.

Innovation for Every Viewing Preference in the Latest QNED Range

QNED TVs , which offer an impressive viewing experience thanks to LG’s Quantum Dot NanoCell Colour Technology. The technology provides a wide colour gamut and enhanced colour accuracy, ensuring every scene is vibrant and detailed. With contrast expression improved by 64 times when compared to their predecessors, these TVs can achieve up to one million dynamic gradations, resulting in stunning picture quality.



The latest QNED mini-TVs have undergone significant improvements in design. They feature a sleeker and slimmer profile that blends in perfectly with any home decor. They are also designed to match LG’s new soundbars, allowing for a seamless and integrated audio-visual experience.

Experience Audio Bliss

This year, LG TVs offers seamless integration with the new LG Soundbar, providing a stunning audio-visual experience for consumers. First revealed at CES 2023, the new Home Entertainment launch includes the SC9S model , equipped with innovative features to enhance the audio performance and a sophisticated design to complement the sleek look of the TVs.

The LG TVs and SC9S Soundbar combined offer WOW Orchestra 5 - a feature which utilises every channel to create an expanded soundstage with improved height, depth, and power. With the added convenience of WOWCAST, users can easily connect the two devices wirelessly without any complications.

Moreover, the Multi-surround Sound Solution lets listeners enjoy Dolby Atmos and IMAX enhanced quality powered by DTS:X, offering an unmatched cinematic experience. LG’s Triple Sound Technology further elevates the audio experience with the world’s first Dolby Atmos soundbar with Triple up-firing speakers, delivering a powerful and immersive audio performance. On the other hand, the Triple Level Spatial Sound Technology employs channel analysis performance by an HRTF-based 3D engine to add a virtual mid-layer for a multi-dimensional sound experience.

LG has also enhanced the AI Room Calibration feature, which analyses the room's surroundings to tailor the audio output to the user’s space, ensuring that the soundbar performs optimally in any environment. The combination of LG TVs and Soundbars offers an unmatched audio-visual experience that will leave a lasting impression.

Superb sound solutions for those seeking to take their console gaming experience to the next level, LG’s latest soundbars also support VRR to reduce screen tearing and ALLM to eliminate lag while also permitting 4K/120Hz pass-through.

The 2023 LG TV lineup and Soundbars will be available from the month of April, at LG official Shopee Lazada KrisShop and authorised retailers – Audio House, Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Mega Discount Store and Parisilk.

*Please refer to the specification sheet for detailed pricing and technical features.

1 LG OLED TV has been ranked No.1 selling OLED TV Brand for 10 consecutive years by Omdia.

2 As of 1 December 2022, 97G2 is the world’s largest OLED TV.

3 Applies to 55/65/77-inch G3 models, compared to non-OLED evo models and based on Full White measurement. Applies to 55/65/77-inch G3 models, compared to non-OLED evo models and based on Full White measurement.

4 Applies to 55/65/77-inch G3 models and 42/55/65/77-inch C3 models.