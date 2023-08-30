We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Pra.L Dual Cleanser
*Verified for biological safety for contact with skin based on International Standard ISO10993.
*This device is intended to be used on the face. It is not a medical device and it does not offer any medical effects.
*Used together with cleansing form / Feb 11, 2019 - Feb 14, 2019 / 21 Korean female adults / P&K Skin Clinical Research Center Co., Ltd.
*Results may vary according to personal skin characteristics or skincare products used together.
*Use dry towel to drain and quickly dry the brush after use.
*Battery duration: about 60 minutes, based on the fine fiber brush (70 seconds mode).
*Language setting: to change language, hold the power button and level button simultaneously while the device is on.
Language will be changed in the following order: English → Chinese → Korean
*To turn off the voice assistance or switch to the sound effect mode, hold the power button when the device is on.
Learn How to Use the Device with Video
*If you have allergic skin, are undergoing skin related treatment or are in a recovery period after a surgery, we recommend using the product after consulting with your dermatologist.
*Pregnant or breast-feeding women are not recommended to use this device.
All specs
-
Color
-
White (Button & deco: Gold)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
57mm x174mm x 51mm
-
Net Weight
-
189g
-
Mode
-
Gentle or Deep Cleansing (based on brush type)
-
Cleansing Operation Time
-
70sec/120sec
-
Selectable Rotation speed
-
2 level
Level 1: 160 oscillation/min
Level 2: 265 oscillation/min
-
Vibration
-
2 level
Level 1: 8500 times/min
Level 2: 10,200 times/min
-
Voice Assistance Languages
-
English, Chinese, Korean
-
Sound Guide
-
Voice, Beep, Mute
-
LED Indicator
-
Yes
-
Button
-
Power On/Off, Mode
-
Water Proof
-
IPX7 (Cleansing device)
