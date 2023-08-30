LG Pra.L Galvanic Ion Booster

*Language setting: to change language, hold the power button and level button simultaneously while the device is on.

Language will be changed in the following order: English → Chinese → Korean

*To turn off the voice assistance or switch to the sound effect mode, hold the power button when the device is on.

*If you have allergic skin, are undergoing skin related treatment or are in a recovery period after a surgery, we recommend using the product after consulting with your dermatologist.

*In case you are wearing a cardiac pacemaker or have implanted the device or are wearing metal prosthetic device, we recommend using the product after consulting with your physician.

*Pregnant or breast-feeding women are not recommended to use this device.