LG Pra.L Galvanic Ion Booster

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG Pra.L Galvanic Ion Booster

BBL1

BBL1

LG Pra.L Galvanic Ion Booster

Front view of LG Pra.L Galvanic Ion Booster in white with gold details, BBL1
Galvanic Ion Booster

Galvanic Ion Booster

Delivers effective skincare ingredients deeper into the
skin for enhanced moisture.

Enhanced Absorption with 2 Modes1

Enhanced Absorption with 2 Modes

Cleansing Mode performs deep skin cleansing and Boost Mode helps skin-care ingredients deeply penetrate the skin.
Thorough Skincare with Triangle-head Design1

Thorough Skincare with Triangle-head Design

A triangle shaped head gets to reaches every contour of the face.
Effective Change with Galvanic Ions1

Effective Change with Galvanic Ions

Using Galvanic Ion Booster maximize elasticity, moisture, and density.

*Used together with functional moisturizing gel / Dec 27, 2018 - Mar 11, 2019 / 25 Korean female adults / P&K Skin Clinical Research Center Co., Ltd.
*Results may vary according to personal skin characteristics or skincare products used together.

Safe Materials for the Skin1

Safe Materials for the Skin

                   Medical implant-grade materials are used for the head component that touches the skin.

*Materials for medical implant: Surgical implant material.

2 Weeks Use <br>on a Single Charge1

2 Weeks Use
on a Single Charge

Charged with a USB C-type cable or the charging base, it is convenient to use anywhere, either at home or while traveling.

*Recommended usage count : once a day, It can be used about 90 minutes after full charging. (6 minute per day, 3 minutes per mode)

Helpful Voice Assistance1

Helpful Voice Assistance

A voice guide makes it easy for first-time users to follow the skincare steps.

*Language setting: to change language, hold the power button and level button simultaneously while the device is on.
Language will be changed in the following order: English → Chinese → Korean
*To turn off the voice assistance or switch to the sound effect mode, hold the power button when the device is on.

 

*If you have allergic skin, are undergoing skin related treatment or are in a recovery period after a surgery, we recommend using the product after consulting with your dermatologist.
*In case you are wearing a cardiac pacemaker or have implanted the device or are wearing metal prosthetic device, we recommend using the product after consulting with your physician.
*Pregnant or breast-feeding women are not recommended to use this device.

All specs

GENERAL

Color

White

Dimension (W x H x D)

40 x 163.2 x 42 mm

Net Weight

199g

SKIN CARE FUNCTION

Mode

Cleansing, Boost

Operation Time

3min per mode

Ion Cleansing

Yes (Cleansing Mode)

Iontophoresis

Yes (Boost Mode)

Ultrasonic wave

Yes (Boost Mode)

Thermotherapy

Yes (Cleansing & Boost) (37℃(± 2℃)) Temperature auto control

CONVENIENCE

Sound Guide

Voice, Beep, Mute

Voice Guide Language

English, Chinese, Korean

LED Indicator

Yes

Button

Power On/Off, Mode

