LG Pra.L Derma LED Mask

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG Pra.L Derma LED Mask on a white bedside table, BWL1
Derma LED Mask

Skin-brightening care with 160 IR and red LED lights for radiant skin that glows from within.
Get Firmer and Brighter Skin1

Get Firmer and Brighter Skin

Improve firmness and skin tone through complex Red / IR wavelengths
that penetrate deep into the subdermal skin layer.

*Red LED: Red LED light with 600-700nm wavelength spectrum, IR LED: Infrared LED light with 800-900nm wavelength spectrum.
*This is a skin care device that does not fall into the category of medical equipment. It does not provide any medical effect, only cosmetic effect.

160 LED Lights<br>Illuminate Youth from Within1

160 LED Lights
Illuminate Youth from Within

160 LED lights are placed optimally and penetrate the skin to brighten from within.

*What is LG Pra.L's solution for young and firm skin? We divided face into evenly distributed specific zones by major skin concern and LED lights are placed to generate maximum effects of the LED mask.
*This is a stock photo.

Easy 9-minute Care1

Easy 9-minute Care

Wear for just 9 minutes a day to bring out your skin's inner glow and achieve radiant skin.

*Used together with functional moisturizing gel / Feb 11, 2019 - Mar 22, 2019 / 20 Korean female adults / P&K Skin Clinical Research Center Co., Ltd.
*Results may vary according to personal skin characteristics or skin care products used together.

FDA Cleared Efficacy and Safety1

FDA Cleared Efficacy and Safety

Derma LED Mask is FDA cleared in the United States for proven effects and safety.

*This is a skincare device that does not fall into the category of medical equipment.
*Class 2 510 (K), Product Code: OHSN/A.

Automatic Use Detection1

Automatic Use Detection

The mask operates only when worn correctly. For safety, the LED lights automatically turn off if the mask is not worn properly or falls off.
Eye Shield Design1

Eye Shield Design

The comfortable and biologically safe silicone* gently wraps around the eyes, protecting from LED light glare.

*Verified for biological safety for contact with skin based on International Standard ISO10993.
*The wrapping effect may differ for each user.

A Cradle of Convenience1

A Cradle of Convenience

A dedicated and luxurious cradle charges and stores the Derma LED Mask.

*Charging without the stand is also possible (you can use the product while charging).

7 days Use on a Single Charge1

7 days Use on a Single Charge

Get a week of use from a single charge with the USB type-C cable. The long-lasting battery lets you use Derma LED Mask at home or on a trip without recharging.

*Recommended usage : once a day for 9 minutes, it can be used for about 70 minutes after a full charge.

Helpful Voice Assistance1

Helpful Voice Assistance

A voice guide makes it easy for first-time users to follow the skincare steps and also reminds you how much time is left.

*Language setting: to change language, hold the power button and level button simultaneously while the device is on.
Language will be changed in the following order: English → Chinese → Korean
*To turn off the voice assistance or switch to the sound effect mode, hold the power button when the device is on.
*Press and hold the “Pause” button to hear how much time you have left ( 3 minutes, 6 minutes).

Learn How to Use the Device with Video

*If you have allergic skin, are undergoing skin related treatment or are in a recovery period after a surgery, we recommend using the product after consulting with your dermatologist.
*Pregnant or breast-feeding women are not recommended to use this device.

Find out More about LG Pra.L

All specs

GENERAL

Color of Mask

White

Eye Windows

Transparent gold

Dimension of Mask (W x H x D)

178.8 x 225 x 89 mm

Net Weight

240g

SKIN CARE FUNCTION

Operation Time

9min

IR

Yes

Red LED

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Sound Guide

Voice, Beep, Mute

Voice Guide Language

English, Chinese, Korean

Proximity Sensor

Yes

LED Indicator

Yes

Button

Power On/Off, Start/Pause

