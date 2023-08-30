We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Pra.L Derma LED Mask
*Red LED: Red LED light with 600-700nm wavelength spectrum, IR LED: Infrared LED light with 800-900nm wavelength spectrum.
*This is a skin care device that does not fall into the category of medical equipment. It does not provide any medical effect, only cosmetic effect.
*What is LG Pra.L's solution for young and firm skin? We divided face into evenly distributed specific zones by major skin concern and LED lights are placed to generate maximum effects of the LED mask.
*This is a stock photo.
*Used together with functional moisturizing gel / Feb 11, 2019 - Mar 22, 2019 / 20 Korean female adults / P&K Skin Clinical Research Center Co., Ltd.
*Results may vary according to personal skin characteristics or skin care products used together.
*This is a skincare device that does not fall into the category of medical equipment.
*Class 2 510 (K), Product Code: OHSN/A.
*Verified for biological safety for contact with skin based on International Standard ISO10993.
*The wrapping effect may differ for each user.
*Charging without the stand is also possible (you can use the product while charging).
*Recommended usage : once a day for 9 minutes, it can be used for about 70 minutes after a full charge.
*Language setting: to change language, hold the power button and level button simultaneously while the device is on.
Language will be changed in the following order: English → Chinese → Korean
*To turn off the voice assistance or switch to the sound effect mode, hold the power button when the device is on.
*Press and hold the “Pause” button to hear how much time you have left ( 3 minutes, 6 minutes).
Learn How to Use the Device with Video
*If you have allergic skin, are undergoing skin related treatment or are in a recovery period after a surgery, we recommend using the product after consulting with your dermatologist.
*Pregnant or breast-feeding women are not recommended to use this device.
All specs
-
Color of Mask
-
White
-
Eye Windows
-
Transparent gold
-
Dimension of Mask (W x H x D)
-
178.8 x 225 x 89 mm
-
Net Weight
-
240g
-
Operation Time
-
9min
-
IR
-
Yes
-
Red LED
-
Yes
-
Sound Guide
-
Voice, Beep, Mute
-
Voice Guide Language
-
English, Chinese, Korean
-
Proximity Sensor
-
Yes
-
LED Indicator
-
Yes
-
Button
-
Power On/Off, Start/Pause
