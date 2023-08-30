About Cookies on This Site

451L Bottom Freezer Refrigerators with Inverter Linear Compressor in Gold

Specs

Reviews

Support

GB-B4459GV

Summary

Print

Dimensions

Capacity
451
Dimension (W X H X D)
700 x 1850 x 700
key usp1
Inverter Linear Compressor
key usp2
LINEAR Cooling™

All specs

TYPE

TYPE

Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

BASIC

Net Storage (Freezer)

122

Net Storage (Refrigerator)

329

Net Storage (total)

451

Gross Storage (Freezer)

155

Gross Storage (Refrigerator)

345

Gross Storage (total)

500

FEATURES

Compressor

Inverter Linear

Deodorizer

Yes

Multi Air Flow

Yes

Door Cooling+

Yes

Linear Cooling

Yes

Reversible door

Yes

Child lock

Yes

Tempered Glass shelf

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

Fresh zone

Yes

Moist Balance Crisper

Yes

2L Bottle Storage

Yes

Express Cooling

Yes

Folding Shelf

Yes

Egg Tray

Yes

FREEZER FEATURES

Express Freeze

Yes

Ice Maker

Twist Ice Maker

SMART FEATURES

ThinQ™ (WI-FI)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ECO FRIENDLY FEATURES

NEA Energy rating

3

kWh

380kwh

Refrigerant

R600A

Lighting

LED

DIMENSION

Width (mm)

700

Height (mm)

1850

Depth (mm)

700

DESIGN

Body Color

Gold

Handle

Pocket

