253L Top Freezer with Linear Cooling in Platinum Silver

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

Even Cooling in Any Time

Even Cooling at Any Time

Steady, even temperature at any time is a core indicator of freshness. LINEAR Cooling™ makes temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃.
Even

Even & Fast Cooling in Any Where

LG DoorCooling ™ makes the inside temperature more even and cools 35% quicker than conventional cooling system. It significantly reduces the temperature gap between the inner part and the door side of the compartment.
Multi Air Flow
Multi Air Flow

Fast & Even Cooling

Cooling air is supplied in every corner of refrigerator with multiple cooling air vent.
Inverter Linear Compressor
Inverter Linear Compressor®

Efficient Energy Saving

Thanks to LG's Inverter Linear Compressor®, it ensures market leading efficiency by using fewer components than conventional compressors. Hence less friction points and less noise.

*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Moving Ice Maker
Moving Ice Maker

Easy Storage

You can easily take out and move the ice tray whenever you need more freezer space.
Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™
NatureFRESH™

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.
"How to keep our foods fresher and longer?"
"The solution is precise temperature control."
Features GR-B2757PZ GT-B3127PZ GT-T3867PZ GT-B4387PZ
GR-B2757PZ
253L Top Freezer with Linear Cooling in Platinum Silver
GT-B3127PZ
312L Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver
GT-T3867PZ
393L Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver
GT-M5097PZ
438L Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver
Capacity 253L 312L 393L 438L
Dimensions (W X H X D) 555 x 1665 x 620 mm 600 x 1690 x 665 mm 700 x 1680 x 700 mm 700 x 1780 x 730 mm
Compressor Inverter Linear Compressor Inverter Linear Inverter Linear Compressor Inverter Linear Compressor
Hygiene+ No No No
Door Cooling+ Yes Yes Yes Yes
Water Dispenser No No No No
Dimensions

GR-B2757PZ
Capacity
253
Dimension (W X H X D)
555 x 1665 x 620
key usp1
Linear Cooling
key usp2
DoorCooling+™

TYPE

TYPE

Top Freezer Refrigerator

BASIC

Net Storage (Freezer)

55

Net Storage (Refrigerator)

198

Net Storage (total)

253

Gross Storage (total)

272

FEATURES

Compressor

Inverter Linear

Deodorizer

Yes

Door Cooling

Yes

Control Panel

I-micom

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

Pull Out Tray

Yes

FREEZER FEATURES

Movable Ice Tray

Yes

ECO FRIENDLY FEATURES

NEA Energy rating

2

kWh

314kWh

Refrigerant

R600A

Lighting

LED

DIMENSION

Depth (mm)

620

Height (mm)

1665

Width (mm)

555

DESIGN

Body Color

Platinum Silver

Handle

Pocket

What people are saying

