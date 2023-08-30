About Cookies on This Site

393L Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver

393L Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver

GT-T3867PZ

393L Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver

Dimensions

GT-T3867PZ
Capacity
393
Dimension (W X H X D)
700 x 1680 x 700
key usp1
Inverter Linear Compressor
key usp2
DoorCooling+™

All specs

TYPE

TYPE

Top Freezer Refrigerator

BASIC

Net Storage (Freezer)

110

Net Storage (Refrigerator)

283

Net Storage (total)

393

Gross Storage (total)

427

FEATURES

Compressor

Inverter Linear

Deodorizer

Yes

Multi Air Flow

Yes

Door Cooling

Yes

Tempered Glass shelf

Yes

Control Panel

I-micom

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

Pull Out Tray

Yes

FREEZER FEATURES

Movable Ice Tray

Yes

SMART FEATURES

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ECO FRIENDLY FEATURES

NEA Energy rating

3

kWh

347kwh

Refrigerant

R600A

Lighting

LED

DIMENSION

Depth (mm)

700

Height (mm)

1680

Width (mm)

700

DESIGN

Body Color

Platinum Silver

Handle type

Pocket

What people are saying