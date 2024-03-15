We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SIGNATURE OLED TV Z3 88 inch 8K Smart TV 2023 | Ultra HD 8K resolution | AI ThinQ
*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2023.
LG OLED evo. The Trailblazer of a Definitive Decade.
What makes LG OLED evo the pinnacle of the world's No.1 OLED brand? Iconic firsts with alluring form factors that challenge your imagination. A brighter, bolder picture2, so realistic, you feel like part of the scene. Advanced technology1 that's constantly evolving and refining how you experience TV. And confidence that allows us to offer a 5-year warranty3.
An image presenting the key features of the LG OLED evo Z3 against a black background with a pink and purple firework display. The pink reflection from the firework display on the ground shows the words "OLED evo." Within the picture, an image depicting the α9 AI Processor 8K Gen6 shows the chip standing before a picture of a lake scene being remastered with the processing technology. An image presenting Brightness Booster Max shows a bird with deep contrast and bright whites. An image presenting the 5-Year Panel Warranty shows the Premium OLED Z3 warranty logo with the display in the backdrop. An image presenting Sleek OLED Design shows the floor stand LG OLED evo Z3 in front of a large window looking out onto a cityscape in a clean, minimalist living room.


Only 10 Years of Expertise Creates 8K Like This
A Decade of Evolution at Its Core
AI Super Upscaling
The AI processing system uses AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution to classify images and remove noise based on their category. Then, deep learning algorithms enhance faces and objects to make them look more defined, expressive, and multi-dimensional without appearing artificial.
An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.
HDR Expression Enhancer
HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.


AI Sound Pro
Step Into a Realm of Cinematic Sound
The movie theater comes home with AI Sound Pro. Heart-pounding, room-filling, crystal-clear audio surrounds you for a level of immersion that's virtually unheard of.
An overhead image of an LG OLED TV and the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6. Orange and turquoise waves connect the chip and the TV, and then bubbles depicting sound radiate from the screen.







Behold Even Brighter OLED

Clean-Cut Sophistication
An image of LG OLED Z3's Gallery Design on the wall of an ornate room. An image of LG OLED Z3 with a Floor Stand in front of a window overlooking a cityscape. An angled view of LG OLED Z3's corner, edge, and Floor Stand.

No Backlight Necessary
Pixels reach their brightest, most brilliant potential when they stand alone and shine without the dull glow of a backlight.
What Makes OLED Different?
While traditional LCD TVs feature bulky layers of backlights and color filters, OLED is made up purely of self-lit pixels for unrivaled contrast and sleek design.
A side-by-side view of an LCD and an OLED. The LCD side shows low contrast and grayish dark areas of the rocky landscape. The OLED side shows dark blacks, vivid colors, and high, natural contrast.
A comparison between LCD and OLED's layers of display. LCD's many layers are shown, featuring a polarizer and glass, color filter, cell, TFT glass, polarizer, combined optical sheet, and backlight/edge-lit LEDs. OLED's few layers are presented, showing just a polarizer and glass, color refiner, and TFT/OLED.
Infinite Contrast
With deep dark blacks that can only be achieved by self-lit pixels, bold contrast reveals details your eyes usually miss with crisp, defined visuals.

**LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
***Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
Sounds and Sights Come Together as One
TV and Soundbar in Harmony
More Sound Settings



Tailored to Your Liking





Sights and Sounds Come To Life
Spellbinding Cinema
The True Picture
Endless Libraries of Entertainment
Tune into all the streaming services you love straight from your TV, including Netflix4, Disney+5, Prime Video6, and Apple TV+7.


Embark on Epic Gaming Adventures
An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
Game Settings at a Glance
Three game screens are shown against a black gradient background. One shows a car racing game with the Game Dashboard hovering over the action. Another shows a Sci-Fi game with the Game Optimizer menu. And the last screen shows Game Optimizer's Game Tab over a music game.
A World of Games to Play
Cyberpunk 2077 game poster.

The Sports Sensation
The Only Match for Games That Take Your Breath Away
Sports step into the spotlight. A personalized Sports Alert keeps you in the know about your favorite team, with direct access to match schedules from your home screen. With a decade of innovation, only LG OLED brings you stadium-like realism with a vast display and the crisp definition of the α9 AI Processor 8K Gen6 — ideal for watching two games at once with Multi View.
An image of the display showing a soccer game with a player in a red strip about to kick the ball across the stadium. The game score is visible at the bottom of the screen. The green grass from the pitch stretches beyond the screen to the black backdrop.

*The above content and certification refer to 65C3 and may vary by model.
**All 2023 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.
***All Z3, G3, C3, B3 and A3 models are certified "Eco Product".
****The "Reducing CO2" footprint label applies to 77/65/55/48/42C3. All G3 & 83C3 models features a "CO2 Measured" label.
1.α-realism refers to the realistic image and sound quality driven by LG's α9 AI Processor 8K Gen6.
2.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
3.In the first 3 years of the warranty, panel, parts, and labour costs are covered. In the 4th - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labour and parts will be charged.
4.Netflix streaming membership required.
5.Disney+ subscription required.
6.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
7.Subscription required for Apple TV+.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
8K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 8K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Audio Output
80W
-
Speaker System
4.2 Channel
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1961 x 1122 x 51.0
-
TV Weight without Stand
43.5
All specs
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Audio Output
80W
-
Speaker System
4.2 Channel
-
Speaker Direction
Front Firing
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Upscaling
AI Super Upscaling 8K
-
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 8K Gen6
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro 8K
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (4 port))
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB Input
3ea (v 3.0 1ea / v2.0 2ea)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
2126 x 1386 x 710
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1961 x 1122 x 51.0
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1961 x 1458 x 281
-
TV Stand (WxD)
1961 x 281
-
TV Weight without Stand
43.5
-
TV Weight with Stand
105.5
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
152.5
GAMING
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Premium Magic Remote w/ NFC
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
-
IR Blaster Cable
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
8K OLED
-
Display Resolution
8K (7,680 x 4,320)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 23
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
What people are saying
-
OLED88Z3PSA
LG SIGNATURE OLED TV Z3 88 inch 8K Smart TV 2023 | Ultra HD 8K resolution | AI ThinQ