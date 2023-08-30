We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero™ A9Kompressor Cordless Handstick
*Based on LG internal test results, the test results were observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (breed was Maine Coon) was suctioned until the receptacle reached capacity. It was then compressed by the manual compression function. This cycle was repeated until the compressed cat hair reached capacity. Compression efficiency is calculated by the weight, compared with cat hair that has not been compressed (same volume). Actual receptacle capacity(compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.
*After washing, ensure filters are fully dried before re-assembling. Drying time may differ by season, temperature or humidity.
*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.
*Compatible smartphone (Android 4.1.2 or later or IOS 9 or later) required for LG ThinQ™ app.
Mobile and Home Wi-Fi data connection required.
Included Power Drive Nozzles™
Accessories and Cleaning Tools
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
Colour
Vintage Wine
Vacuum Type
-
Cordless Handstick
Kompressor®
Yes
Control Type
-
Button
Telescopic Pipe
-
Yes (4 Lengths)
Dust Bin Capacity
-
0.44L
Convert to Handheld
-
Yes
Indicators
-
Battery Status - Yes (3 Step)
Clogging - Yes
Filter Maintenance - Yes
Charging Dock
-
Yes
Wall Mount Option
-
Yes
Floor-Standing Option
-
Yes
LG ThinQ™
-
Yes
Motor Technology
-
Smart Inverter Motor™
Cyclone Technology
-
Axial Turbo Cyclone™
Power Modes
-
3 Modes (Normal, Power, Turbo)
Batteries Included
-
1
Battery Type
-
Lithium-Ion
Charging Time
-
4 hours per battery
Max Running Time^
-
Normal Mode (Without Power Drive Nozzle™): Up to 60 minutes per battery
Normal Mode (With Power Drive Nozzle™): Up to 40 minutes per battery
Power Mode (With Power Drive Nozzle™): Up to 20 minutes per battery
Turbo Mode (With Power Drive Nozzle™): Up to 6 minutes per battery
^ Run times are approximate and vary depending on power setting and nozzle selection.
Filtration Technology
-
5 Step with High Efficiency Dust Collector Filter Filtration
Washable Filters
-
3 (Pre-Filter, Mesh, Fine Dust Exhaust)
Power Drive Mop®
-
Yes
Slim Hard Floor Power Drive Nozzle®
-
Yes
Crevice Tool
-
Yes
Combination Tool
-
Yes
Accessories
-
Spare Pre-Filter (Green)
Power Drive Holder
Mopping Pads (4)
Water Jug
Packaging (W x D x H)
-
720mm x 283mm x 326mm
Weight (Incl. Multi-Surface Nozzle)
-
2.7kg
What people are saying
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request service conveniently online.
