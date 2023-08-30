5-YEAR PANEL WARRANTY

Prolonged peak performance

To ensure the highest quality, the LG OLED Z2 and G2 are covered

by a 5-year panel warranty*.

*In the 1st 3years of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered.

In the 4th - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.

**5-year panel warranty covers 88Z2, 77Z2, 83G2, 77G2, 65G2, and 55G2.

