How to watch the big game with LG TVs and soundbars | LG EXPERIENCE

How to watch the big game with LG TVs and soundbars

13.03.2023

Watching the big game at home is easy with an LG TV and soundbar combo

If you’re not lucky enough to be jetting off to wherever your favourite team is playing, there’s good news: LG TVs and soundbars have the features you need to enjoy your favourite sports in the comfort of your own home.

  • LG TVs and soundbars have what sports fans need to enjoy the next big game
  • OLED 4K and 8K TVs give you crystal-clear footage
  • LG Soundbars give you unbeatable surround sound for an immersive experience that feels like actually being there

Best ways to watch the big game

Wherever and however you’re watching, here’s what you need to know to catch the action every time.

A group of friends watch the big game at home with an LG TV and soundbar
A group of friends watch the big game at home with an LG TV and soundbar

How to watch the big game in 4K

If you’re hoping to watch a long-awaited match in 4K, an LG smart TV is the answer. Some of the best models for sports fans include:

Realistic colour production: 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV

The LG OLED CS 55-inch 4K Smart TV is designed for an exceptional sports-viewing experience, with infinite contrast and 100% colour fidelity. Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos give you a true-to-life picture and sound that’s the next best thing to actually being at a match, while ThinQ AI gives you tailored sports alerts so you can keep up with what’s going on.

Immersive audio: 77-inch OLED evo 4K TV

The LG OLED evo C2 77-inch 4K Smart TV offers advanced OLED picture quality, perfect for sports fans who want to enjoy the best possible viewing experience on a fantastic 77-inch screen. Like the OLED55CS6LA, its immersive picture and sound comes courtesy of Dolby, and you’ll still have the ThinQ AI giving you all the sports alerts you need.

Breathtaking brightness: 83-inch 4K OLED evo Gallery Edition

Bigger is definitely better when it comes to the best TVs for sports viewing, and the outstanding LG G2 83-inch evo Gallery Edition delivers with an 83-inch bright and powerful display. This ultra-slim gallery design offers the ultimate football-watching experience, complete with Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos for picture and sound that’s as good as being there. It also has the ThinQ sports alerts.

How to watch sports in 8K

A 4K TV will give you an incredible viewing experience, but if you want to go even better, the extraordinary detail and contrast of an 8K TV like the LG Z2 88-inch 8K Smart OLED TV is the way forward. 8K TVs have four times as many pixels as 4K TVs, which makes the image even sharper – even if dedicated 8K content isn’t available. 

Watch the big game with the best sound

The roar of the crowd, the enthusiasm of the commentators, the ball being kicked…sound is an integral part of the experience. While LG TVs offer fantastic sound quality, you can get an even more realistic experience by pairing your TV with an LG soundbar such as the LG Sound Bar S40Q. Engineered to seamlessly enhance your football viewing, it features AI Sound Pro technology, which automatically adjusts itself to give you the best sound for what you’re watching.

LG soundbars bring the big game to life with immersive audio
LG soundbars bring the big game to life with immersive audio

For the ultimate experience, though, it has to be the LG Sound Bar S95QR. This incredible sound system gives you a truly immersive experience, with 9.1.5 Channel Audio, 810W power, the world’s first triple front up-firing channels, 3-channel rear up-firing speakers and a subwoofer.1 This gives you an upgraded, room-filling surround sound that really makes it feel as though you’re right there in the heart of the action – without the crowds!

Whoever you’re rooting for, fire up that LG smart TV and soundbar and get ready to cheer!

So, even if you can’t make it to the stadium, the right TV and sound setup is definitely the next best thing for catching the action – no airport chaos required!


Life's Good!



1 Confirmed through an investigation of its own standards.

