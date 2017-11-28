Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Berlin’s iconic KaDeWe department store opens its doors to showcase the LG SIGNATURE range

By Nuno Cristino 28.11.2017

A front view image of KaDeWe building.

KaDeWe, the iconic department store in Berlin, is now proudly home to a brand-new LG SIGNATURE display.

LG SIGNATURE comes to KaDeWe

LG SIGNATURE is about the essence of life, about decluttering all the unnecessary elements and filtering it down to the absolute essentials. LG applied this to their design approach, keeping it minimal, yet still premium, meaningful and desirable when creating this display in one of Germany’s most iconic department stores, Kaufhaus des Westens—aka KaDeWe.

With over 60,000 square meters of selling space, KaDeWe is the second largest department store in Europe and showcases only the world’s most luxurious brands. Built in 1907 by famed architect Emil Schaudt, KaDeWe became immediately a symbol of bourgeoisie Berlin and a mandatory stop for bohemians looking for the finest goods from around the world, and a perfect fit as an LG partner store to present the LG SIGNATURE range.

lg-magazine_signature_iconic-store_sub-img1.jpg
lg-magazine_signature_iconic-store_sub-img1.jpg

Can LG SIGNATURE be found in any other LG stores?

Apart from Berlin, you can find the perfect symbiosis between LG SIGNATURE and Germany’s most iconic stores in the “Fleiner Stuttgart”, the “Clic Hamburg”, the “Thonnet Frankfurt” and soon in the “Oberpollinger Munich”. Soon, LG stores, all LG outlet stores and LG partner stores in every major European city will be home to the LG SIGNATURE range, all meticulously designed to capture the unique essence and atmosphere that each location has to offer.

People in the restaurant which like a stage.
People in the restaurant which like a stage.

What LG SIGNATURE products can be found at KaDeWe?

In the store, visitors can expect to exclusively find innovative LG SIGNATURE products, like the Wallpaper TV (LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W), the innovative LG SIGNATURE InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator which lets you see what’s inside with a simple knock-knock on the screen, the sleek LG Air Purifier, which uses a powerful blast of water to purify the air or the dynamic LG SIGNATURE TwinWash that allows you to wash two loads simultaneously.

Stay tuned for new openings and be sure to take a look at our LG SIGNATURE line at the iconic KaDeWe.

Life’s Good!

