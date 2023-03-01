All those who look at their ironing pile in despair will welcome the TrueSteam™ 10 kg washing machine with open arms. Thanks to TurboWash™ technology, your regular wash cycle can be completed in just 59 minutes, with a 6 Motion Direct Drive that uses a multistep system to clean, tumble and scrub your garments depending on their fabric and weight.

The 3 in 1 TrueSteam™ technology removes 99.9% of allergens, making it perfect for baby clothes or sportswear. The SteamSoftener option uses heat and steam to unstiffen your clothes without the use of fabric conditioners or chemicals, which is great for people with skin sensitivities or allergies.

We understand that it’s difficult to find the time to regularly visit the dry cleaners, which is why we created our Steam Refresh option to freshen your clothes and eradicate wrinkles in just 20 minutes.

Discover the power of steam cleaning to protect against allergens and extend the lifecycle of your clothes, resulting in cleaner, softer, less creased clothing in under an hour.

And the TrueSteam™ Washing Machine has an accolade to prove its reliability and performance, achieving a record-breaking 89% and being hailed as the ‘best washing machine ever tested’ by highly respected reviewers ‘Which?’. Features like cotton wash, spin dry, and rinsing efficiency all received five stars. So it’s definitely a machine you can trust to take good care of your favourite clothes.





LG Washing Machine with TurboWash

What makes it special: Quick and efficient cleaning

Best for

Those who are short on time.