Must-Have Travel Gadgets for Tech-Forward Journeys

When it comes to must-have travel technology, the perfect set of noise-cancelling headphones or earbuds are non-negotiable.

For tech-savvy travellers, a great pair of noise-cancelling earbuds is an absolute must. The LG TONE Free T90S earbuds are the perfect portable audio companion. These Bluetooth, cord-free buds block out distracting sounds with improved Active Noise Cancellation - ideal for noisy travel environments like airports or city streets.

But the T90S does more than just cancel noise. Ambient Mode lets important announcements or conversations come through clearly with a tap. The buds also provide immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound with head tracking for an ultra-realistic listening experience. The upgraded Dolby Head TrackingTM finds the location of the sound as you turn your head, and recalibrates to enable a more spatial sound experience, resulting in immersive audio, making them a perfect choice for tech-savvy travellers.

What distinguishes these earbuds is their exclusive Plug & Wireless functionality, enabling effortless switching between wired and wireless modes for unparalleled versatility. Even in environments without Bluetooth support, you can easily connect the charging case to any device with a 3.5mm headphone jack using the included USB-C to AUX cable, seamlessly transmitting audio to your earbuds. Additionally, the innovative UVNano function sanitises the speaker mesh in the earbuds , ensuring hygiene on the go.

Crafted from lightweight, durable graphene, the T90S stays comfortable for all-day wear without compromising audio quality. And the wireless charging case rapidly recharges the buds for up to an hour of use from just 5 minutes of charging. With features geared for travellers, LG's TONE Free earbuds let you enjoy your music, movies and calls uninterrupted no matter where you roam.