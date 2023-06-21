Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Share this content.

You can share the items you like

with your friends.

A Celebration of Contemporary Ballet and Technology

PARTNERSHIP INNOVATION KOREA

“I thought then that maybe now is the time to tackle Swan
Lake, the choreographer’s Mount Everest.”
- Angelin Preljocaj

A YouTube link with a 30-second teaser video of the LG-sponsored ballet performance set to instrumental music.
Play

Angelin Preljocaj is a master of modern ballet and is recognized as one of France’s most influential 20th-century contemporary dance choreographers. He has produced 55 works over the past 40 years and is attracting attention with innovative and sophisticated works that freely traverse the classics and modern times. His latest work, Swan Lake, is a stunning reinterpretation of the classic ballet that has captivated audiences around the world.

Swan Lake is one of the representative works of Angelin Preljocaj, who transposes the story of the swan princess into the context of today’s society, notably around environmental issues. The breathtaking spectacle features an overwhelming ensemble of 26 dancers, beautifully refined costumes and video projections, and a novel interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s music that has added modern beats to the composer’s eternal classic.

Ballerinas pose with arms and legs raised on a dark stage with a backdrop of moonlight on a lake.
A black-and-white portrait photo of Angelin Preljocaj

LG SIGNATURE Presents Ballet Preljocaj’s
Swan Lake at the LG Arts Center Seoul from
June 22 to 25, 2023

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of LG OLED TV, LG SIGNATURE will also unveil for the first time in South Korea its 97-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model M3), the world’s first wireless OLED TV.

The OLED TV M3 will be displayed in a special exhibition titled “OLED on the Lake”, which will artistically reinterpret the freedom of wireless offered by the OLED M with the motif of beautiful swans and lakes in the performance.

LG SIGNATURE affirms that art and technology enhance and complement one another, enriching and inspiring lives together. Like a ballet performance reinterpreted by a master in a modern way, LG SIGNATURE’s technology is constantly reinvented with luxurious designs, writing a history of constant creation and innovation.

A gray exhibition hall where the LG OLED TV M3 stands with a dramatically lit metallic swan and lake display
Ballerinas in white pose like swans on a small black stage with white round lights and black rocks.

You May Enjoy These Articles

LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV showing the look of statue on its screen is displayed at La Scala opera house.

LG SIGNATURE strengthened ultra-premium presence with La Scala

02/11/2020
Learn More
refrigerator of lg signature at architectural digest design show

LG SIGNATURE in Architectural Digest Design Show

6 Years Ago
Learn More
LG SIGNATURE corkscrew by Alessandro Mendini is placed at the top of the red stairs.

LG SIGNATURE with Alessandro Mendini: Transforming simple utilitarian items into art objects

08/21/2020
Learn More