A Celebration of Contemporary Ballet and Technology

“I thought then that maybe now is the time to tackle Swan

Lake, the choreographer’s Mount Everest.”

- Angelin Preljocaj

Angelin Preljocaj is a master of modern ballet and is recognized as one of France’s most influential 20th-century contemporary dance choreographers. He has produced 55 works over the past 40 years and is attracting attention with innovative and sophisticated works that freely traverse the classics and modern times. His latest work, Swan Lake, is a stunning reinterpretation of the classic ballet that has captivated audiences around the world. Swan Lake is one of the representative works of Angelin Preljocaj, who transposes the story of the swan princess into the context of today’s society, notably around environmental issues. The breathtaking spectacle features an overwhelming ensemble of 26 dancers, beautifully refined costumes and video projections, and a novel interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s music that has added modern beats to the composer’s eternal classic.

LG SIGNATURE Presents Ballet Preljocaj’s

Swan Lake at the LG Arts Center Seoul from

June 22 to 25, 2023