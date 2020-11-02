United in the pursuit of excellence, LG SIGNATURE and La Scala present the art of the perfect performance

LG SIGNATURE collaborated with the iconic La Scala opera house in Milan, Italy, reinforcing its brand theme, Art Inspires Technology, Technology Completes Art, and its ongoing commitment to supporting creative excellence in its many forms.

LG SIGNATURE, as the premium brand of LG Electronics, Partner and Official Supplier of “Teatro Alla Scala”, presented a host of unique experiences aligned with the world-famous theater’s major performances.

The brand offered its technological know-how to Teatro alla Scala to give the spectators a chance to experience and feel the magic and the emotions that lie within opera and ballets. In fact, several spaces within the theater were supplied with LG SIGNATURE products, able to redefine the concepts of entertainment and art, through the most advanced technological solutions to guarantee excellent image and sound quality.

Much like La Scala, LG SIGNATURE is synonymous with the pursuit of perfection and the ultimate in performance. The premium lifestyle brand has continued to leverage world-class technology and design to create stunning appliances that shared La Scala’s elegance and timeless appeal.

La Scala and LG SIGNATURE celebrated the collaboration by showcasing a video set during the last run (September 2-22) of the beloved opera, Rigoletto. The video, via the LG SIGNATURE Wallpaper TV and its industry-leading OLED technology, follows the lively backstage area of La Scala as well as the grandeur of the theater itself.