LG SIGNATURE strengthened ultra-premium presence with La Scala

PARTNERSHIP CELEBRITY

United in the pursuit of excellence, LG SIGNATURE and La Scala present the art of the perfect performance

A man sitting in La Scala opera house is looking through a pamphlet.
Play

LG SIGNATURE collaborated with the iconic La Scala opera house in Milan, Italy, reinforcing its brand theme, Art Inspires Technology, Technology Completes Art, and its ongoing commitment to supporting creative excellence in its many forms.

People are gathering and looking electronic display board of La Scala at Milan square.

LG SIGNATURE, as the premium brand of LG Electronics, Partner and Official Supplier of “Teatro Alla Scala”, presented a host of unique experiences aligned with the world-famous theater’s major performances.

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W9 is displayed at La Scala opera house.
LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV playing the violin performance on its screen is displayed at La Scala opera house.
LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV playing the opera performance on its screen is displayed at La Scala opera house.

The brand offered its technological know-how to Teatro alla Scala to give the spectators a chance to experience and feel the magic and the emotions that lie within opera and ballets. In fact, several spaces within the theater were supplied with LG SIGNATURE products, able to redefine the concepts of entertainment and art, through the most advanced technological solutions to guarantee excellent image and sound quality.

Much like La Scala, LG SIGNATURE is synonymous with the pursuit of perfection and the ultimate in performance. The premium lifestyle brand has continued to leverage world-class technology and design to create stunning appliances that shared La Scala’s elegance and timeless appeal.

La Scala and LG SIGNATURE celebrated the collaboration by showcasing a video set during the last run (September 2-22) of the beloved opera, Rigoletto. The video, via the LG SIGNATURE Wallpaper TV and its industry-leading OLED technology, follows the lively backstage area of La Scala as well as the grandeur of the theater itself.

Close shot of electronic display board which is diaplayed at Milan square for La Scala.

In addition, LG SIGNATURE has been the “Technological Sponsor” of the ongoing exhibition, Nei palchi della Scala - Storie milanesi, which explores the evolution of La Scala and celebrates its historical and cultural significance. Open from November 8 to May 2020, the exhibition also provides visitors with the opportunity to see LG SIGNATURE’s premium products displayed within the opulent setting of Milan’s famed opera house.

Furthermore, LG SIGNATURE has been supporting La Scala during La Prima (opening night) with the exhibition of a branded videowall placed in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele in Milan which allows visitors to watch the live streaming of the opera.

A scene in a play that one man is rasing both of his arms with many other people standing behind him.

LG SIGNATURE continues to offer exclusive, differentiated brand experiences to its premium customers, partnering with celebrated organizations and institutions that share its philosophy and passion for perfection.

