LG SIGNATURE at London Design Festival 2019: Uniting art and technology

PARTNERSHIP ARTIST

Ultra-Premium Brand Hosts Exclusive Event with Prominent
Artists at Prestigious London Fair

LG SIGNARUE OLED TV W, Refrigerator, and Washing Machine with black background image.
LG SIGNATURE, the ultra-premium brand from LG Electronics, participated at London Design Festival 2019 for the very first time.

Exploring the relationship between art and technology and their impact on contemporary design, LG SIGNATURE invited prominent industry leaders to an exclusive lecture and panel talk while showcasing the latest range of luxury products at this year’s prominent event.

LG SIGNATURE masters are talking about art and technology
Under the theme of "Art Inspires Technology. Technology Completes Art." award-winning architects Massimiliano and Doriana Fuksas of 'Studio Fuksas', Antoine Preziuso, one of the world's top luxury watches experts and founder of London based collective UVA (United Visual Artists) Matt Clark joined Mr. WookJun Chung, head of Home Appliance & Air Solution Design Lab. at LG Electronics to share their insights on how the interaction between technology and art can bring masterpieces to life.

Jonathan Bell, editor-at-large at Wallpaper* magazine served as moderator for the panel discussion which introduced new perspectives on the ways that technology and art inspire and complete one another. Also in attendance was Sarah Douglas, editor-in-chief at Wallpaper* who additionally shared a few words at the event.

Massimiliano Fuksas is staring somewhere.
The latest range of LG SIGNATURE products including the OLED TV W, French Door Refrigerator and Bottom-freezer Refrigerator, Wine Cellar, Washer & Dryer, Air Purifier and Air Conditioner were exhibited in a set designed in collaboration with Wallpaper*.

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W is placed on hall
LG SIGNATURE's slogan, ART INSPIRES TECHNOLOGY. TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES ART, is written on invitation card

"We’re extremely excited to have participated at this year’s London Design Festival and work with such renowned individuals on this project. More importantly, we’re so glad that this event gave consumers an eye-opening experience into the world of technology, through the lens of art," said Brian Na, vice president and head of LG Europe.

