Classic blue meets innovative design

LIVING ICONIC

LG SIGNATURE celebrates Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year,
Classic Blue, by showcasing the resilience, confidence and
connection of these two iconic brands.

Timeless and enduring, Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year – Classic Blue – emits feelings of resilience, confidence and connection. After a challenging year, the strength of this color reflects the stamina of our society: robust, collected and allied. This approach is mirrored at LG SIGNATURE, developing modern, purposeful products with style and function. LG SIGNATURE's designs are made to compliment the space, lifestyle and tone of your environment.

There is a blue couch in front of wall of the color of classic blue.

The art of selecting a Pantone Color of the Year is a long and thoughtful process, considering micro lifestyle and industry trends, cultural movements and technology. This annual practice sets a tone for the year, and in this case, a resilient and robust blue could not have been more appropriate. Simple and elegant yet bold and dramatic, the reassuring blue highlights our desire for a dependable and stable foundation, a philosophy that is echoed in LG SIGNATURE's reliable, cutting-edge technology and undeniable design.

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K is placed on the center of living room, which is decorated by the color of classic blue and white marble.

White and blue will never go out of style, but this timeless interior has been updated for modern lifestyles with LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K. The largest LG SIGNATURE TV in the world, it boasts the power of SELF-LIT pixels to showcase the deepest, richest hues. Situated in the center of the Classic Blue walls and floor-to-ceiling windows, the slim-line art furniture stand blends naturally into the room, creating the illusion of a floating screen in the middle of this design-conscious space.

LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar is placed on the kitchen, which is decorated by the color of classic blue and white marble.

Cool, calm and collected is everything we aspire to be in the kitchen, which is why Classic Blue has been used on the cabinets and island to emit a sense of stillness. The glossy marble floor contrasts the matte blue wood, yet the eye is drawn to the Textured Steel façade of the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar. With temperature control to keep fluctuation within 0.5°C for optimal wine storage, the Wine Cellar also showcases a unique glass frontage, which can be illuminated with two quick knocks to see inside without opening the door.

LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine is placed on the laundry room, which is decorated by the color of classic blue and white marble.

If Classic Blue is reminiscent of the sky at dusk, the LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine Centrum System™ is the Harvest Moon in the twinkling abyss. The white enamel body of this sculptural piece stands out amongst the classic blue woodwork and mosaic marble floor, yet the reduced noise and vibration maintain the bathroom's ambience. The Dual Control means you can wash two loads at once, making this timeless design piece as functional as it is beautiful.

The iconic Pantone brand is synonymous with innovation and design, which inspired LG SIGNATURE to create these stunning spaces to celebrate the Color of the Year, Classic Blue. With a focus on trend forecasting, lifestyle adjustments and the latest technology, the Pantone ethos goes hand-in-hand with LG SIGNATURE's belief in state-of-the-art technology entwined with award-winning design.

