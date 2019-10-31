Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Share this content.

You can share the items you like

with your friends.

The Art of Hosting - LG SIGNATURE X MONOCLE : 1st Edition

LIVING PARTNERSHIP
Cartoon image of two people cooking next to the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator

CHILL OUT IN LONDON

The LG SIGNATURE refrigerator looks after the food so that
you can look after the rest.

The LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator is as much a design object as a state-of-the-art appliance. With its innovative Inverter Linear Compressor and the precise temperature control, you can keep your farmer's market haul fresh. Just knock twice to make the mirrored glass panel transparent to see what’s inside.

Cartoon image of two people cooking while watching on the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV

PUT ON A SHOW IN MILAN

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV is a crystal-clear window out
onto the world.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV has a sleek design that blends in harmoniously with its surroundings. Its display uses infinite black and vivid colour, so it feels natural to the eye. Its slimness and elegant design allow you to enjoy the glittering cityscape view not only from your windows but from the television itself.

Cartoon image of two people wokring on their laundry with the LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine

COME CLEAN IN MOSCOW

The LG SIGNATURE washing machine keeps life bright and
colourful.

The LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine has powerful water streams and six different cleaning motions, making it perfect for an urban lifestyle. Everything from your chef’s whites to your delicates will come out looking as fresh as the day you bought them. Two separate drums allow you to load up to 12kg of laundry and the machine is designed to remain perfectly stable.

Cartoon image of people enjoying their luxury dinner with the LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier

BREATHE EASY IN NEW YORK

Creating a serene ambience is a breeze with the new
LG SIGNATURE air purifier.

The LG SIGNATURE air purifier is clever: it provides the purest air quality through filtration and water cleansing, while using micro-moisture to humidify the space. It can be used to get rid of micro particles, harmful gases and lingering cooking odours too. Make your home an oasis of tranquillity while keeping pollution out.

You May Enjoy These Articles

Illust image of LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar’s auto open door feature with James Suckling and his wife.

The Art of Hosting - Lifestyle with LG SIGNATURE : 3rd Edition

06/28/2020
Learn More
Illustration of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator in Sydney city background

The Art of Hosting – LG SIGNATURE X MONOCLE : 2nd Edition

5 Years Ago
Learn More
A group of people are enjoying a movie on the OLED M screen, while the Zero Connect Box is shown transmitting the contents of the screen in the foreground.

The Art of Refined Living: A Day Well Spent With LG SIGNATURE

11/04/2022
Learn More