CHILL OUT IN LONDON The LG SIGNATURE refrigerator looks after the food so that

you can look after the rest. The LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator is as much a design object as a state-of-the-art appliance. With its innovative Inverter Linear Compressor and the precise temperature control, you can keep your farmer's market haul fresh. Just knock twice to make the mirrored glass panel transparent to see what’s inside.

PUT ON A SHOW IN MILAN The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV is a crystal-clear window out

onto the world. The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV has a sleek design that blends in harmoniously with its surroundings. Its display uses infinite black and vivid colour, so it feels natural to the eye. Its slimness and elegant design allow you to enjoy the glittering cityscape view not only from your windows but from the television itself.

COME CLEAN IN MOSCOW The LG SIGNATURE washing machine keeps life bright and

colourful. The LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine has powerful water streams and six different cleaning motions, making it perfect for an urban lifestyle. Everything from your chef’s whites to your delicates will come out looking as fresh as the day you bought them. Two separate drums allow you to load up to 12kg of laundry and the machine is designed to remain perfectly stable.