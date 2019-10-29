'Art inspires technology. Technology completes art.' It's a thoughtful, regenerative philosophy that neatly describes the unique LG SIGNATURE aesthetic: architectural lines, tactile surfaces and grade-A material choices. Making reference to minimalism and modernism, the LG SIGNATURE product range focuses on the essential to provide state-of-the-art performance. It's based on the belief that technology, at its most sophisticated, refined and extraordinary, can develop into art.

Photography: Leon Chew

Intelligent thinking and cutting-edge features set new standards of excellence. Televisions and washing machines, fridge-freezers and air-conditioning devices alike are designed to enhance a premium lifestyle, and speak a fluent visual language of space, colour and form. At the collection's core is the extraordinary LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W9. Wafer thin and elegant, it hangs discreetly on the wall, while uniquely sophisticated LG OLED TV technology delivers profound depth, colour, detail and clarity. The range's Air Conditioner possesses a sculptural appearance that belies its outstanding cooling, heating, humidification, dehumidification and air-purifying capability. Meanwhile, the Air Purifier harnesses the power of water to filter out harmful chemicals and contaminants while quickly bringing the room to comfortable humidity levels.