Artful design meets smart technology with LG SIGNATURE

MINIMALISM LIVING
Representative logo of showing the collaboration of LG SIGNATURE and Wallpaper

'Art inspires technology. Technology completes art.' It's a thoughtful, regenerative philosophy that neatly describes the unique LG SIGNATURE aesthetic: architectural lines, tactile surfaces and grade-A material choices.

Making reference to minimalism and modernism, the LG SIGNATURE product range focuses on the essential to provide state-of-the-art performance. It's based on the belief that technology, at its most sophisticated, refined and extraordinary, can develop into art.

LG SIGNATURE products, OLED TV W, Air Purifier, Air Conditioner, are placed on living room

Photography: Leon Chew

Intelligent thinking and cutting-edge features set new standards of excellence. Televisions and washing machines, fridge-freezers and air-conditioning devices alike are designed to enhance a premium lifestyle, and speak a fluent visual language of space, colour and form.

At the collection's core is the extraordinary LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W9. Wafer thin and elegant, it hangs discreetly on the wall, while uniquely sophisticated LG OLED TV technology delivers profound depth, colour, detail and clarity.

The range's Air Conditioner possesses a sculptural appearance that belies its outstanding cooling, heating, humidification, dehumidification and air-purifying capability. Meanwhile, the Air Purifier harnesses the power of water to filter out harmful chemicals and contaminants while quickly bringing the room to comfortable humidity levels.

LG SIGNATURE products, Refrigerator, Washing Machines, are placed on kitchen and laundry

The InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator incorporates a mirrored glass panel that illuminates with two quick knocks, providing a view of internal compartments without opening the door, reducing cold air loss to help keep food fresher longer. A stainless steel body with a scratch-resistant, textured finish makes for a minimal exterior.

Cooler still is the Wine Cellar, capable of storing 65 bottles and allowing for bespoke storage conditions to be set for different types of wine within its sleek metal construction thanks to multi-temperature-control technology.

With its distinctive black-tempered glass door and enamel-coating details, the Washing Machine combines elegance, efficiency, innovation and durability. The premium 24in, front-load washing machine includes the unique pedestal TWINWash Mini under the main unit, allowing for a second load to be washed simultaneously on a separate cycle.

The new Laundry Dryer employs an anti-lint build-up water-streaming system that allows the dryer to operate consistently at peak efficiency.

'Combining beautiful design with the latest technologies while staying true to a product's essence is what LG SIGNATURE is all about,' says Song Dae-hyun, president of LG’s Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. 'Expanding the range allows even more consumers to experience the joy of owning a home appliance that resembles a work of art.'

