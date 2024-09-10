Get ready to dive back into the mysterious, action-packed world of Arcane Season 2, premiering this November! To celebrate the return of this globally acclaimed Netflix series, we’re giving Arcane fans the chance to win an incredible prize package.



Set in the futuristic cities of Piltover and the undercity of Zaun, Arcane continues its gripping story of sibling rivalry, political intrigue, and explosive conflict. Season 2 promises more epic battles, untold secrets, and stunning visuals that will leave you on the edge of your seat. And now, you can experience it like never before with LG CineBeam—the ultimate way to bring the vibrant animation and intricate world of Arcane to life!