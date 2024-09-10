We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Step into the World of
Arcane Season 2 with LG CineBeam!
Get ready to dive back into the mysterious, action-packed world of Arcane Season 2, premiering this November! To celebrate the return of this globally acclaimed Netflix series, we’re giving Arcane fans the chance to win an incredible prize package.
Set in the futuristic cities of Piltover and the undercity of Zaun, Arcane continues its gripping story of sibling rivalry, political intrigue, and explosive conflict. Season 2 promises more epic battles, untold secrets, and stunning visuals that will leave you on the edge of your seat. And now, you can experience it like never before with LG CineBeam—the ultimate way to bring the vibrant animation and intricate world of Arcane to life!
Competition prizes
1st Prize
Win an LG CineBeam projector—a cutting-edge device designed to deliver immersive, crystal-clear visuals and vivid colours. Whether you're exploring Piltover’s gleaming towers or Zaun’s shadowy streets, LG CineBeam makes every scene feel like you’re right there, in the heart of the action.
Runners up: Two lucky winners will each receive a pair of tickets to an exclusive Arcane Season 2 live event! You’ll be able to truly celebrate the show’s return with fellow fans, experiencing a one-of-a-kind event that brings the world of Arcane to life.
How to enter
To be in with a chance of winning, register your details between October 21st and November 8th, 2024. It’s that easy! Don’t miss your chance to win these amazing prizes and celebrate Arcane Season 2 in the best possible way.
Why LG CineBeam
The beautifully animated world of Arcane deserves to be experienced in all its glory, and with LG CineBeam’s stunning 4K projection, you’ll feel every moment, every explosion, and every twist as if you’re part of the story. Whether you’re hosting a viewing party or enjoying the show solo, LG CineBeam lets you watch Arcane like never before—on the big screen, with movie-theatre quality in your own home.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Repair Request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Chat with Us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts.
-
Email Us
For more straightforward questions, send us an email.
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.