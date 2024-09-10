Promoter

The promoter of this competition is LG Electronics UK Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0SL ("the Promoter"). All Participants are deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

Eligibility

1. The competition is open to UK residents aged 18 years or over, except employees of the Promoter, their families, agents, or any third party directly associated with the competition.

2. Entry is limited to one per person. Multiple entries from the same individual will be disqualified.

3. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

Promotion Period

4. The competition runs from 21st October 2024 to 11:59 PM GMT on 8th November 2024. Entries received after this time will not be valid.

How to Enter

5. To enter, during the Promotion Period, participants must visit www.lg.com/uk/promotion/arcane-2 and complete the registration form with their name, date of birth, mobile number, email address and postal address.

6. Internet access and a valid email address are required to enter the competition.

7. Entries that are incomplete, illegible, or corrupted will not be accepted.

Prizes

8. The 1st Prize consists of one (1) LG CineBeam projector.

9. The 2nd Prize is two pairs of tickets to the exclusive Arcane Season 2 live event. One pair per winner.

10. Travel, accommodation, and any other expenses incurred in attending the live event are not included and must be covered by the winners.

11. Prizes are non-transferable, non-exchangeable, and no cash alternatives are offered.

Winner Selection and Notification

12. The winners will be selected at random from all valid entries received during the Promotion Period. The selection will be made by an independently audited, automated computer process that ensures a fair and unbiased result.

13. The draw will take place on Monday 11th November 2024.Winners will be notified via the email address provided upon registration on the same day.

14. If a winner does not respond within 4 days of being notified, the Promoter reserves the right to select an alternative winner from the remaining eligible entries.

Publicity

15. By entering the competition, winners agree to participate in any publicity related to the competition, including being featured in the Promoter's marketing materials.

Data Protection

16. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be limited for the purposes of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the promoter’s privacy policy which is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.

General

17. Participants will need access to the internet to enter this Promotion and any charges relating to this are between you and your internet service provider and are not the responsibility of the Promoter.

18. If the Participant satisfies the eligibility requirements and for any reason the prize is unavailable, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize for a suitable alternative of similar type and value. The Promoter has full discretion over prizes issued.

19. The Participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to enter the Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-entry of the Promotion due to the provision of incorrect information.

20. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.

21. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

22 The Promoter shall not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.

23. The Promoter will not be responsible for Prizes which are delayed, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.

24. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.

25. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

26. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes the Participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.

27. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions or to extend or shorten the Promotion period at any time.

28. If any part/s of these Terms and Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

29. By participating in the Promotion, the Participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. Should there be any questions in relation to this Promotion, please request further information from the Promoter.

30. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.

31. This Promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.