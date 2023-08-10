About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM Go PL2 Speaker

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

* Detail features may vary by model.
Light shines from the surroundings and the front of the XBOOM Go on either end is visible.
LG XBOOM Go PL2

A New Look for Balanced Sound

New XBOOM Go

Simply Stylish

A sleek, rounded design with a rubberised finish is easy to hold and fits comfortably in your hand.

On a white background, there is a diagonal top-down view of the front of LG XBOOM Go.

Creating Sound Together

An image of the "Meridian" logo

Prestigious British Audio, Meridian

Since 1977, Meridian has delivered innovative and elegant high-performance audio solutions. They have pushed boundaries, disrupted norms, and delivered products that have redefined how people enjoy their music and movies, wherever they are.

Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and a Meridian R

Meridian’s Leading Technologies

Meridian's rigorous and research-led philosophy has maintained their position on the limits of what's possible in sound. As the Pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the Master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.

Digital Signal Processing

DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies that can enhance the listening experience in any context.

Meridian Lossless Packing

Meridian has been a long-term collaborator and technology partner with Dolby. Meridian Lossless Packing technology is licensed to Dolby as the standard for DVD audio.

Master Quality Authenticated

Meridian developed MQA - the revolutionary technology for efficiently streaming music with the highest possible sound quality.
Sound Boost

Bring Music to Life

Sound Boost amplifies sound power and widens the sound field. Just press the button to lift the party atmosphere.

On a white background, LG XBOOM Go faces the upper right, there is a ripple effect under the product.

IPX5

Weather-Proof Enjoyment

An IPX5 rating means your speaker can get wet and keep on working, so you can keep on dancing.

On a white background, LG XBOOM Go is facing up to the left. There are water droplets on and underneath LG XBOOM Go.

*IPX5 protects against dust and low-pressure water jet spray from any direction.

Long Battery Life

Play for Longer

A 10-hour battery life gives you the freedom to enjoy your music on-the-go without charging worries.

LG XBOOM Go tilts to the left and floats in the air.

* 10-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume.

Wireless Party Link

Multiply the Music

Wirelessly link two LG XBOOM Go PL2 to double the sound output. Bigger sound only means one thing — better parties and more fun.

Two LG XBOOM Gos are placed on a white background and there is a ring icon in between.

A hand presses a button on LG XBOOM Go. A smartphone is next it. There's a speech bubble. Google's logo is in the top right.
Voice Command

Enjoy Music and More Just with Your Voice

Press the play button for two seconds, then speak to access Google Assistant on your Android™ phone or Siri on iOS. You can play music, podcasts and more with a simple voice command.

*Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.
**The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.

Share Playlists with Multi Bluetooth

Pair two devices at the same time via the XBOOM App. Use any of the connected devices to seamlessly control a playlist with no interruption to music.

Answer Calls with Speaker Phone

Total Control with the XBOOM App

LG XBOOM Go PL2 will automatically switch to an incoming call when music is playing, and you can easily share the call with friends.

Choose Your Favorite XBOOM Go

The XBOOM PL Series is lighter and more compact with a longer battery life, so you can listen to balanced sound wherever you go.

LG XBOOM Go PL2

Enjoy Meridian technology, and 10-hour battery life.
LG XBOOM Go PL2

Lighter and more compact with a longer battery life so you can listen to balanced sound wherever you go.
Where to Buy

All Spec

WEIGHT

Net Weight

0.35 kg

Gross Weight

0.55 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

USB C type cable

Yes

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

4

Battery Life (Hrs)

10

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX5

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes/ -

Lighting

Yes

Battery Indicator

Yes

Speaker phone

Yes

Security lock

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Speaker

126 x 82 x 80 mm

Carton Box

160 x 132 x 113 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

1ch(1Way)

Output Power

5W

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

5W

Stand-by mode

0.5W

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

1.75" x 1

Passive Radiator

Yes

POWER SUPPLY

USB C-type

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.1

Aux in (3.5Φ)

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

