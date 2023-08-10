We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM Go PL2 Speaker
Simply Stylish
On a white background, there is a diagonal top-down view of the front of LG XBOOM Go.
Creating Sound Together
An image of the "Meridian" logo
Prestigious British Audio, Meridian
Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and a Meridian R
Meridian’s Leading Technologies
Digital Signal Processing
Meridian Lossless Packing
Bring Music to Life
On a white background, LG XBOOM Go faces the upper right, there is a ripple effect under the product.
Weather-Proof Enjoyment
On a white background, LG XBOOM Go is facing up to the left. There are water droplets on and underneath LG XBOOM Go.
*IPX5 protects against dust and low-pressure water jet spray from any direction.
Play for Longer
LG XBOOM Go tilts to the left and floats in the air.
* 10-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume.
Multiply the Music
Two LG XBOOM Gos are placed on a white background and there is a ring icon in between.
*Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.
**The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
Share Playlists with Multi Bluetooth
Answer Calls with Speaker Phone
Choose Your Favorite XBOOM Go
All Spec
-
Net Weight
-
0.35 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
0.55 kg
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
USB C type cable
-
Yes
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
-
4
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
-
10
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX5
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/ -
-
Lighting
-
Yes
-
Battery Indicator
-
Yes
-
Speaker phone
-
Yes
-
Security lock
-
Yes
-
Speaker
-
126 x 82 x 80 mm
-
Carton Box
-
160 x 132 x 113 mm
-
Number of Channels
-
1ch(1Way)
-
Output Power
-
5W
-
Power-on mode
-
5W
-
Stand-by mode
-
0.5W
-
Woofer Unit
-
1.75" x 1
-
Passive Radiator
-
Yes
-
USB C-type
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Sound Boost
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
-
Aux in (3.5Φ)
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
