LG XBOOM Go PK3 Portable Speaker

Specs

Support

PK3

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

182 x 82 x 82

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

0.7

Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

224 x 153 x 130

Gross Weight (Kg)

0.89

Container Quantity - 20ft

3200

Container Quantity - 40ft

6400

Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)

6400

AMPLIFIER

Channel

2ch

Channel - Passive Radiator

Yes (2)

Power Output (W)

16W

IN & OUT

Audio In-Portable In (Φ3.5)

Yes

Power-USB C-type (Female)

Yes

DISPLAY

Type

LED indicator (BT, Power on, Battery)

AUDIO SOUND MODE

EQ - Enhanced Bass

Yes (default)

EQ - Standard

Yes

BUILT-IN BATTERY

Battery Type

Lithum-ion

Battery Capacity

3.7V 5200mA

Battery Charging time

3.5hr

Battery Life

12hr

POWER

Power Consumption - Stand-by mode

Under 0.5W

AUDIO FORMAT

APT-X

Yes

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

SMART UX

Easy Connection & Service-Multipoint

Yes

Easy Connection & Service-Dual Play

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Button - Power

Yes

Button - Bluetooth

Yes

Button - Play/Pause

Yes

Button - Volume +

Yes

Button - Volume -

Yes

Button - EQ(Enhanced bass)

Yes

Button - Lighting/Mic

Yes (Mic button only)

Button - Reset

Yes

Voice command (Google now, Siri compatible)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

Yes (IPX7)

Bluetooth

Yes

Battery Indicator

Yes

Speaker phone

Yes

Security lock (in-store)

Yes

ACCESSORY KIT

Instruction Manual-Simple manual

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

USB C type cable

Yes (600mm)

Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

Offset

