LG XBOOM Go PL7
LG XBOOM Go is Recommended by Numerous Tech Experts
expertreviews - LG XBOOM Go PL7 Review
“The LG PL7 is... at its best when you’re pumping out beats and dancing your heart out in a darkened room but it’s a decent casual listen, too. Throw in the ability to double up as both a power bank and speakerphone and you have a Bluetooth speaker as versatile as it is eye-catching.”
* Detail features may vary by model.
Simply Stylish
On a white background, there is a diagonal top-down view of the front of LG XBOOM Go with green lighting.
Creating Sound Together
An image of the "Meridian" logo
Prestigious British Audio, Meridian
Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and a Meridian R
Meridian’s Leading Technologies
Digital Signal Processing
Meridian Lossless Packing
Bring Music to Life
On a white background, LG XBOOM Go faces the upper right with purple lighting, there is a ripple effect under the product.
Feel Bigger Beats
On a white background, two XBOOM Go's point to each other. They both have red lighting.
Weather-Proof Enjoyment
On a white background, LG XBOOM Go is facing up to the left. There are water droplets on and underneath LG XBOOM Go.
*IPX5 protects against dust and low-pressure water jet spray from any direction.
Play for Longer
LG XBOOM Go tilts to the left and floats in the air. The woofer lighting is magenta.
*24-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume and no lighting.
Music with Added Mood
On a white background, five XBOOM Go show different color lighting.
Customise Your Lighting
Against a white background, there's a smartphone with an app that controls lighting and an XBOOM Go with yellow lighting.
*The lighting in the image may differ from actual use.
Multiply the Music
On a white background, eight LG XBOOM Go with various lights are placed in a circle around a link icon.
*Speakers have to be the same model.
**Only available from 2020 on OLED, NanoCell, and UHD models.
*Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.
**The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
Share Playlists with Multi Bluetooth
USB Charging while You Listen
Answer Calls with Speaker Phone
Choose Your Favorite XBOOM Go
Choose Your Favorite XBOOM Go
All Spec
-
Stand-by mode
-
0.5W
-
Power-on mode
-
10W
-
DC Output (USB A Type)
-
Yes
-
USB C-type
-
Yes
-
Passive Radiator
-
Yes
-
Woofer Unit
-
2.3" x 2
-
Aux in (3.5Φ)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX5
-
Speaker phone
-
Yes
-
Battery Indicator
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Lighting
-
Yes
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Security lock
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
-
Yes
-
Sound Boost
-
Yes
-
Carton Box
-
294 x 166 x 149 mm
-
Speaker
-
245 x 98 x 98 mm
-
Number of Channels
-
2ch(2Way)
-
Output Power
-
30W
-
Gross Weight
-
1.86 kg
-
Net Weight
-
1.46 kg
-
USB C type cable
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
-
5
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
-
24
What people are saying
-
Buy Directly from LG
