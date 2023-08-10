About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM Go PL5

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM Go PL5

PL5

LG XBOOM Go PL5

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / MM)

201 x 79 x 79

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

0.62

Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)

249 x 149 x 130

Gross Weight (Kg)

0.99

Container Quantity - 20ft

5760

Container Quantity - 40ft

12240

Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)

14280

AMPLIFIER

Channel

2ch

Power Output (W)

20W

Woofer Unit

1.75inch x 2ea

Passive Radiator

Yes

Impedance

4

IN/OUT

Audio In-Aux in (Φ3.5)

Yes

Power-USB C-type

Yes (Female)

DISPLAY

Type

LED indicator
(BT, Power on, Battery,EQ,Multi Mode,Dual Mode)

AUDIO SOUND MODE

EQ - Sound Boost

Yes (default)

EQ - Standard

Yes

BUILT-IN BATTERY

Battery Capacity

3.8V, 3900mAh

Battery Charging Time

4

Battery Life

18hrs ↑

POWER

Power Consumption-Power-on mode (Charging status)

10W

Power Consumption - Stand-by mode

0.5W

AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Wireless Party Link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless Party Link (Multi Mode)

Yes

BLE (Auto Music Play)

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Bluetooth App

Yes (Android/iOS)

Voice Command

Yes (Google assistant, Siri)

Lighting - Mood/Lighting LED

Yes

Water/Splashproof

Yes (IPX5)

Bluetooth

Yes

Battery Indicator

Yes

Speaker phone

Yes

Security Lock (in-store)

Yes

ACCESSORY KIT

Instruction Manual-Simple manual

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

USB C Type Cable

Yes

Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

Offset

