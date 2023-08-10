55" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Screen Size (in.)
-
55
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
IPS Panel
-
Yes
-
Viewing Angle
-
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
Dimming
-
Local Dimming
-
Ultra Luminance
-
Ultra Luminance
-
BLU Type
-
Edge
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
-
TM100 (Refresh Rate 50Hz)
-
HDR
-
4K Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
-
Yes
-
HLG
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Picture Master Processor
-
Quad Core Processor
-
Colour Enhancer
-
Dynamic Colour
-
Colour Accuracy
-
True Colour Accuracy
-
Upscaler
-
4K Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
-
NR
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
HEVC
-
Yes
-
VP9
-
4K@60p, 10bit
-
Output
-
20 W
-
Channel
-
2.0 ch
-
Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
-
Yes
-
Surround Mode
-
DTS Virtual:X
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice III
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
-
Yes
-
Adaptive Sound Control
-
Yes
-
Audio Upscaler
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
LG ThinQ AI
-
Yes
-
Google Assistant
-
Yes (Built-in Google Assistant features require software update) – This feature is not available in Republic of Ireland.
-
Google Home Compatible
-
Yes (Google Home device sold separately) – This feature is not available in Republic of Ireland.
-
Amazon Alexa Compatible
-
Yes (Amazon Alexa device sold separately) – This feature is not available in Republic of Ireland.
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes (Magic Remote required)
-
Universal Control Capability
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
-
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Quick Access
-
Yes
-
Focus Zoom
-
Yes
-
Live Zoom
-
Yes
-
Universal Control
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
※ Support 10 languages : Korean, English (USA, UK, Australia, Canada), German, Italian, French, Spanish (Spain, Mexico), Portuguese (Brazil), Polish, Turkish, Russian
-
Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)
-
Yes
-
LG Content Store
-
Yes
-
DIAL
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Music Player
-
Yes
-
My Content
-
Yes
-
My Channels
-
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
-
Yes
-
Digital Recording
-
Yes
-
Time Shift
-
Yes
-
OSD Language
-
36 Languages
-
Block access to harmful site
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
EPG (8days)
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
2 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
ARC (Audio Return Channel)
-
Yes (Side, HDMI 2)
-
USB
-
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
LAN
-
Yes (Rear)
-
Component
-
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
-
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
CI Slot
-
Yes (Side)
-
RF In
-
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
-
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Wi-fi Direct
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes (V4.2)
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
-
A+
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
-
Yes
-
Weight (TV)
-
16.0
-
Weight (TV + Stand)
-
17.3
-
Weight (W/Carton)
-
22.4
-
Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand
-
1237 x 718 x 64
-
Size W/O Carton, With Stand
-
1237 x 775 x 259
-
Size W/ Carton, With Stand
-
1360 x 860 x 175
-
VESA
-
300 x 300
-
EAN Code
-
8806098152148
-
Remote
-
MR18
-
Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (TV Detached)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.