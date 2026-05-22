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Máy giặt lồng đứng LG AI DD™ Inverter 16kg màu đen TX2516DT3O

Máy giặt lồng đứng LG AI DD™ Inverter 16kg màu đen TX2516DT3O

TX2516DT3O
Hình ảnh mặt trước của Máy giặt lồng đứng LG AI DD™ Inverter 16kg màu đen TX2516DT3O TX2516DT3O
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
Hình ảnh mặt trước của Máy giặt lồng đứng LG AI DD™ Inverter 16kg màu đen TX2516DT3O TX2516DT3O
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
TX2516DT3O mặt trước
TX2516DT3O mặt trước

Tính năng chính

  • AI DD™
  • EasyUnload™
  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor
  • 6 Motion™
  • ThinQ™
Thêm

Giải pháp giặt giũ thông minh

Tự động điều chỉnh chế độ giặt theo khối lượng và chất liệu vải

AI DD™

Tự động điều chỉnh chế độ giặt theo khối lượng và chất liệu vải

Dễ dàng – Thoải mái – Lấy đồ không vất vả

EasyUnload™

Dễ dàng – Thoải mái – Lấy đồ không vất vả

AI DD™

Trí thông minh nhân tạo AI giúp việc giặt giũ trở nên dễ dàng

Trải nghiệm chăm sóc quần áo một cách tối ưu với công nghệ AI được thiết kế riêng cho từng loại vải của bạn

AI to the core – Biến việc giặt giũ trở nên dễ dàng

AI to the core – Biến việc giặt giũ trở nên dễ dàng

*Hình ảnh và video sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác so với sản phẩm thực tế.

6 Motion™

Phương pháp giặt hiệu quả tối ưu

Lồng giặt được điều khiển bởi động cơ LG Inverter Direct Drive™ với 6 chuyển động riêng biệt, mô phỏng tay con người để đảm bảo mọi sợi vải đều được giặt sạch kỹ càng.

  • agitating motion

    Agitating motion

    Chuyển động xoay mạnh tiêu chuẩn

  • swing motion

    Swing motion

    Chuyển động nhẹ nhàng cho đồ mỏng để ngăn hư hại sợi vải

  • rotating motion

    Rotating motion

    Xoay lồng giặt để làm sạch hiệu quả

  • rubbing motion

    Rubbing motion

    Chà xát giúp loại bỏ các vết bẩn cứng đầu

  • waveforce motion

    WaveForce

    Dòng nước xoáy từ trên xuống giúp giặt sâu

  • compressing motion

    Compressing motion

    Nén vải bằng lực mạnh để tăng hiệu quả làm sạch

*Hình ảnh và video sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác so với sản phẩm thực tế.

EasyUnload™

Dễ sử dụng với mọi đối tượng

Thiết kế máy giặt cửa trên thân thiện, giúp việc lấy quần áo trở nên dễ dàng và thoải mái hơn mà không làm ảnh hưởng đến độ bền của máy giặt.

Dễ sử dụng với mọi đối tượng

*Hình ảnh và video sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác so với sản phẩm thực tế.

ภาพน้ำทำความสะอาดถังซัก

Giải pháp vệ sinh lồng giặt đơn giản

Làm sạch và sấy khô kỹ lưỡng lồng giặt, cửa và miếng đệm mút chỉ với một nút bấm.

*Hình ảnh và video sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác so với sản phẩm thực tế.

Bộ lọc xơ vải lớn

Có thể làm sạch dễ dàng

Bạn có thể dễ dàng tháo và làm sạch bộ lọc xơ vải bằng tay trước mỗi lần giặt để ngăn chặn bụi và xơ vải tích tụ trên quần áo.

*Hình ảnh và video sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác so với sản phẩm thực tế.

Động cơ Inverter Direct Drive™

Tuổi thọ cao – Độ rung thấp – Tiếng ồn nhỏ

Động cơ Inverter Direct Drive™ đáng tin cậy, vận hành êm ái và đi kèm với chế độ bảo hành lên đến 10 năm.

Tuổi thọ cao – Độ rung thấp – Tiếng ồn nhỏ

*Vui lòng kiểm tra điều kiện bảo hành tại địa phương — Bảo hành 10 năm.

*Hình ảnh và video sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa, có thể khác so với sản phẩm thực tế.

ThinQ™

Cuộc sống dễ dàng với khả năng điều khiển thông minh

Kiểm soát máy giặt của bạn mọi lúc, mọi nơi

Ứng dụng ThinQ™ giúp bạn kết nối với máy giặt nhanh chóng chưa từng có. Bắt đầu giặt chỉ bằng một lần chạm.

Bảo trì và theo dõi hiệu suất dễ dàng

Dù là bảo trì định kỳ hay xử lý các sự cố giặt khác nhau, bạn vẫn có thể theo dõi mức tiêu thụ năng lượng của máy giặt một cách dễ dàng qua ứng dụng ThinQ™.

Giặt giũ dễ dàng bằng giọng nói

Chỉ cần nói cho trợ lý AI của bạn biết bạn cần gì, và để máy giặt của bạn lo phần còn lại.

*Việc đặt mua sản phẩm có thể thay đổi tùy theo khu vực, quốc gia và phương thức mua hàng cá nhân.

*Hình ảnh và video sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.

Thiết kế mỏng nhẹ và hiện đại

Thiết kế mỏng nhẹ và hiện đại

Dễ sử dụng

Dễ sử dụng

Hệ thống nắp đóng nhẹ (Soft closing door)

Hệ thống nắp đóng nhẹ (Soft closing door)

Bộ lọc xơ vải lớn

Bộ lọc xơ vải lớn

Lồng giặt bằng thép không gỉ

Lồng giặt bằng thép không gỉ

*Hình ảnh và video sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.

Câu hỏi thường gặp

Q.

Tôi có thể lắp đặt sản phẩm ở đâu và bằng cách nào?

A.

Sản phẩm nên được lắp đặt trên sàn nhà chắc chắn, bằng phẳng. Nếu sản phẩm không có độ bằng phẳng, có thể xảy ra hiện tượng rung và tiếng ồn.

Nếu sản phẩm không bằng phẳng, vui lòng chỉnh chân điều chỉnh độ cao ở đáy sản phẩm để bằng phẳng. (Vui lòng không nới lỏng vít quá mức. 10 mm trở xuống)

Càng tránh lắp đặt sản phẩm ở nơi có độ ẩm cao càng tốt vì điều này có thể gây ăn mòn và lỗi cho sản phẩm.

Cần có khoảng cách tối thiểu 10 cm ở mặt sau và 5 cm ở bên trái và bên phải (không bao gồm khu vực lắp đặt ống dẫn nước) so với các bức tường nơi lắp đặt sản phẩm.

 

* Nội dung này được tạo ra cho mục đích sử dụng chung và có thể chứa hình ảnh hoặc thông tin chi tiết khác với sản phẩm bạn đã mua.

Q.

Làm cách nào tôi có thể chọn một chu trình?

A.

Điều hướng và chọn chu trình bằng cách xoay nút xoay LCD ở chính giữa bảng điều khiển.

1. Nhấn nút Nguồn để bật máy giặt.

2. Xoay nút xoay để chọn một chu trình (Chu trình mặc định: Bình thường)

3. Sau khi chọn một chu trình, hãy đặt các tùy chọn mong muốn (nhiệt độ, độ vắt, mức độ giặt, v.v.)

4. Sau khi chọn chu trình, nhấn nút Bắt đầu để bắt đầu giặt.

 

* Nội dung này được tạo ra cho mục đích sử dụng chung và có thể chứa hình ảnh hoặc thông tin chi tiết khác với sản phẩm bạn đã mua.

Q.

Làm cách nào để giữ cho máy giặt của tôi trong tình trạng tốt?

A.

Làm sạch bên trong ngăn chứa chất tẩy rửa thật kỹ bằng bàn chải mềm, bàn chải đánh răng, v.v. Nếu cửa vào bị tắc do chất tẩy rửa thừa hoặc cứng lại, chất tẩy rửa có thể không phân phối đúng cách. Làm sạch ngăn chứa chất tẩy rửa khoảng một lần mỗi tháng để giữ cho ngăn sạch sẽ và sẵn sàng sử dụng.

Vệ sinh bộ lọc sau mỗi lần giặt để giữ cho bộ lọc sạch hơn.

Q.

Làm thế nào tôi có thể chọn chu trình giặt thích hợp?

A.

Nói chung, bạn nên tham khảo nhãn hướng dẫn chăm sóc trên quần áo và chọn chế độ giặt phù hợp trên máy. Nếu bạn chọn chu trình Giặt bằng AI, máy giặt LG có chức năng AI DD sẽ tự động cân quần áo và phát hiện độ mềm để xác định kiểu giặt tối ưu cũng như điều chỉnh chuyển động giặt cho phù hợp.

Q.

AI DD™ mang lại lợi ích gì cho việc giặt giũ?

A.

Máy AI DD™ của LG sử dụng công nghệ thông minh để phân tích riêng trọng lượng và loại vải của quần áo cần giặt. Kết quả là? Chức năng tối ưu hóa chuyển động giặt tự động của máy giúp cải thiện khả năng bảo vệ sợi vải tốt hơn để giữ cho quần áo đắt tiền của bạn luôn đẹp như mới. Động cơ DirectDrive™ cung cấp công nghệ 6 chuyển động để đảm bảo giặt sạch quần áo một cách kỹ lưỡng và hiệu quả.

Q.

Chức năng Tự động định lượng hoạt động như thế nào?

A.

Máy giặt tự động LG cho phép bạn đổ trước bột giặt vào ngăn chứa bột giặt và để máy giặt tự làm việc. Công nghệ trong thiết bị cảm biến khối lượng quần áo cần giặt và tự động thêm chính xác lượng bột giặt cần thiết mỗi lần giặt. Nó loại bỏ nguy cơ dùng quá nhiều, giúp bạn tiết kiệm thời gian. Liều lượng chất tẩy rửa phù hợp cũng giúp máy giặt cửa trên hoạt động tốt. Ngăn chứa chất tẩy rửa và chất làm mềm vải có thể chứa tới 25 lần giặt tẩy. Chỉ cần đóng cửa và nhấn khởi động!

Q.

Chức năng hơi nước của máy giặt LG là gì?

A.

Công nghệ Steam™ độc quyền của LG (có trên một số model) giúp xử lý hiệu quả các chất gây dị ứng. Chức năng Allergy Care sử dụng hơi nước ngay từ đầu chu trình giặt để làm mềm sợi vải và loại bỏ các chất gây dị ứng như phấn hoa và mạt bụi.

 

*Chu trình Allergy Care được Intertek thử nghiệm giúp giảm 99% chất gây dị ứng từ mạt bụi nhà (Der p1), 99,9% mạt bụi sống (Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus) và 99% vi khuẩn (Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis và Escherichia coli).

Q.

Làm cách nào để sử dụng chu trình Vệ sinh lồng giặt trên máy giặt?

A.

Nếu có xơ vải tích tụ trên lồng giặt hoặc lồng giặt có mùi mốc, hãy sử dụng chất tẩy máy giặt để vệ sinh lồng giặt thường xuyên.

Nên chạy chu trình Vệ sinh lồng giặt mỗi tháng một lần để duy trì lồng giặt sạch sẽ.

Q.

Tại sao đồ giặt của tôi bị phủ bụi và xơ vải?

A.

1. Bụi được tạo ra trong quá trình giặt được lọc thông qua bộ lọc làm sạch. Nếu bộ lọc làm sạch đầy, bụi có thể không được lọc ra đúng cách. Bộ lọc làm sạch có thể được làm sạch thủ công trước mỗi lần giặt để ngăn máy không để lại bụi và xơ vải trên quần áo.

2. Tách riêng quần áo màu và trắng với quần áo đen và quần áo dễ xơ vải. Giặt chúng thành nhiều mẻ giặt khác nhau để tránh bụi bẩn và xơ vải bám vào quần áo.

Q.

Làm cách nào để đăng ký sản phẩm của tôi trên ThinQ?

A.

1. Đảm bảo bật cả sản phẩm và bộ định tuyến internet của bạn.

2. Mang sản phẩm đến gần bộ định tuyến internet. Nếu khoảng cách giữa sản phẩm và bộ định tuyến quá xa, cường độ tín hiệu có thể yếu và có thể mất nhiều thời gian để đăng ký sản phẩm của bạn.

3. Cài đặt ứng dụng ThinQ. Vui lòng tham khảo trang liên quan đến quốc gia của bạn để biết thêm hướng dẫn về cách cài đặt ứng dụng ThinQ và đăng ký sản phẩm của bạn.

In

Thông số chính

  • CÔNG SUẤT - Công suất giặt tối đa (kg)

    16

  • KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG - Kích thước sản phẩm (Rộng x Cao x Sâu mm)

    651 x 1060 x 680

  • TÍNH NĂNG - ezDispense

    Không

  • TÍNH NĂNG - Hơi nước

    Không

  • CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Tất cả thông số

VẬT LIỆU & HOÀN THIỆN

  • Màu phần thân

    Đen bóng

  • Loại nắp

    Kính cường lực

CÔNG SUẤT

  • Công suất giặt tối đa (kg)

    16

ĐIỀU KHIỂN & MÀN HÌNH

  • Bộ hẹn giờ trễ

    3-19 giờ

  • Loại màn hình

    Các nút xoay + bấm và Màn hình LED

  • Chỉ báo khóa cửa

  • Chỉ báo hình vẽ

    18:88

TÍNH NĂNG

  • DD 6 Chuyển động

  • TurboWash

  • AI DD

  • Loại

    Máy giặt cửa trên

  • Tín hiệu kết thúc chu trình

  • Thêm đồ giặt

    Không

  • ezDispense

    Không

  • Khởi động lại tự động

  • Truyền động trực tiếp bằng bộ đảo lưu

  • Hệ thống phát hiện bọt

    Không

  • LoadSense

  • Hơi nước

    Không

  • Chân cân bằng

  • Lồng giặt bằng thép không gỉ

    Không

  • Dập nổi trống bên trong

  • Cảm biến rung

    Không

  • Cấp nước (Nóng / Lạnh)

    Chỉ nước lạnh

  • JetSpray

  • Bộ lọc xơ

  • Lồng giặt bằng thép không gỉ một phần

  • Cửa đóng nhẹ nhàng

  • Bộ lọc xơ không gỉ

    Không

  • TurboDrum

  • TurboWash 3D

    Không

  • Mức nước

    Tự động/Thủ công

  • WaveForce

    Không

CHƯƠNG TRÌNH

  • Vết Bẩn Khó Giặt

    Không

  • Giặt tự động

  • Giặt đồ trẻ em

    Không

  • Giữ bền màu

    Không

  • Sợi tinh xảo

  • Chu trình tải về

  • Tháo nước + Vắt

    Không

  • Đồ trải giường

  • Tiết kiệm năng lượng

    Không

  • Tăng hiệu quả giũ

    Không

  • Thông thường

  • Giặt sơ + Thông thường

  • Giặt nhanh

  • Giũ+Vắt

  • Áo đồng phục

    Không

  • Mẻ giặt nhỏ

    Không

  • Giũ thông minh

    Không

  • Đồ thể thao

    Không

  • Xoáy nước mạnh

    Không

  • Giặt khăn

    Không

  • Vệ sinh lồng

    Không

  • Đồ len

    Không

  • Chăm sóc dị ứng

    Không

  • Chăm sóc vi nhựa

    Không

  • Nước rửa chăm sóc thú cưng

    Không

CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH

  • Chẩn đoán thông minh

  • Tải xuống chu trình

  • Theo dõi năng lượng

  • Khởi động từ xa và theo dõi chu trình

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

  • Hướng dẫn làm sạch lồng giặt

  • Kết nối thông minh

    Không

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096801000

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Chiều cao sản phẩm khi nắp mở (mm)

    1380

  • Kích thước sản phẩm (Rộng x Cao x Sâu mm)

    651 x 1060 x 680

  • Trọng lượng (kg)

    46.0

TÙY CHỌN NÂNG CAO

  • Wi-Fi

  • Sấy khô bằng không khí

    Không

  • Tiết kiệm nước

    Không

  • Đổ nước ngập sâu

    Không

  • Giũ kỹ hơn

    Không

  • Giặt nước nóng

    Không

  • Thêm đồ giặt

    Không

  • Khóa trẻ em

  • Giặt nước lạnh

    Không

  • Ngâm

  • Chỉ vắt

    Không

  • Chăm sóc vết bẩn

    Không

  • Giặt trước

    Không

  • Khởi động từ xa

  • Tạo sóng mạnh

  • Giũ

    5 lần

  • Giũ + Vắt

    Không

  • Trễ thời gian

    Không

  • Làm khô lồng giặt

    Không

  • Vắt

    5 cấp độ

  • Hơi nước

    Không

  • Nhiệt độ

    Không

  • Mức nước

    10 cấp độ

  • Làm sạch lồng giặt

    Không

  • Thêm nước

    Không

  • TurboWash

  • Giặt

  • Process On/Off

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Trải nghiệm sản phẩm gần bạn
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 