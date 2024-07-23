Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Màn hình máy tính LG UltraFine™ UHD 31.5" IPS HDR 10 USB Type-C™ Ergo stand 32UN880-B

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

Màn hình máy tính LG UltraFine™ UHD 31.5" IPS HDR 10 USB Type-C™ Ergo stand 32UN880-B

32UN880-B

Màn hình máy tính LG UltraFine™ UHD 31.5" IPS HDR 10 USB Type-C™ Ergo stand 32UN880-B

(1)

LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo

Thiết kế hướng đến bạn

Giúp bạn tăng năng suất làm việc nhờ những cải tiến mới về tính thuận tiện và không gian làm việc.

Chất lượng hình ảnh vượt trội

3840 x 2160 UHD 4K IPS / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) & HDR10

Công thái học

Chân đế tiện lợi có kẹp chữ C / Màn hình chuyển động linh hoạt

Thuận tiện cho người dùng

USB Type-C™ / Lắp đặt dễ dàng
Màn hình IPS UHD 4K

Hiển thị rõ ràng & lớn cho tiện nghi thị giác

Với DCI-P3 và HDR10, LG UltraFine™ Ergo cung cấp chất lượng hình ảnh đặc biệt. Màn hình IPS 4K 31,5 inch mang lại trải nghiệm xem thoải mái bằng cách giảm sự thay đổi màu sắc từ các điểm thuận lợi khác nhau.

UHD 4K IPS Display: Clear

Chân đế Ergo, Màn hình chuyển động linh hoạt, Luôn đúng tầm mắt của bạn
Màn hình chuyển động linh hoạt

Luôn đúng tầm mắt của bạn

Nhờ tăng cường tính linh hoạt cho chân đế Ergo, người dùng có thể điều chỉnh chân đế theo nhiều chuyển động hơn, gồm mở ra, thu vào, xoay, trục quay, chiều cao và độ nghiêng cũng như đặt vị trí màn hình phù hợp nhất để người dùng sử dụng thoải mái và bền vững hơn.

*Các số liệu ở trên là phạm vi tính năng hiện có.

Tương thích với mọi tư thế

Ergo là đổi mới phù hợp cho tất cả những ai phải ngồi ở bàn làm việc trong thời gian dài. Chân đế với công nghệ tiên tiến và tiện lợi của LG giúp cải thiện dáng người nhờ tính năng điều chỉnh đa dạng, để người dùng có thể thiết kế bàn làm việc phù hợp nhất.
Bố trí bàn làm việc gọn gàng.

Tận dụng tối đa diện tích bàn làm việc

Thiết kế nhỏ gọn của Ergo chiếm rất ít bề mặt bàn và cũng góp phần lắp đặt dễ dàng hơn. Giúp người dùng đạt được môi trường không lộn xộn, giải pháp Cáp Ergo USB USB-C thuận tiện cung cấp khả năng truyền dữ liệu nhanh và cấp nguồn cho sạc máy tính xách tay thông qua một cáp.
Sử dụng kết nối ổn định

USB Type-C™

Kết nối ổn định & mạnh mẽ

Hỗ trợ Màn hình, Dữ liệu và Sạc nhanh Power Delivery (Lên tới 60W).

Sử dụng Bố trí cáp dễ dàng

Bố trí cáp dễ dàng

Sử dụng Kẹp chữ C

Kẹp chữ C & Vòng đệm

Sử dụng Ngàm lắp vào khớp nhanh

Ngàm lắp vào khớp nhanh

*Để biết hướng dẫn lắp đặt chi tiết, xem hướng dẫn sử dụng sản phẩm trên trang Hỗ trợ của LG.com.

In

Thông số chính

  • Kích thước [Inch]

    31.5

  • Độ phân giải

    3840 x 2160

  • Loại tấm nền

    IPS

  • Tỷ lệ khung hình

    16:9

  • Gam màu (Điển hình)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Độ sáng (Điển hình) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Tần số quét (Tối đa) [Hz]

    60

  • Thời gian phản hồi

    5ms (GtG ở chế độ Nhanh hơn)

  • Điều chỉnh vị trí màn hình

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

Tất cả thông số

MÀN HÌNH

  • Kích thước [Inch]

    31.5

  • Tỷ lệ khung hình

    16:9

  • Loại tấm nền

    IPS

  • Thời gian phản hồi

    5ms (GtG ở chế độ Nhanh hơn)

  • Độ phân giải

    3840 x 2160

  • Kích thước điểm ảnh [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Độ sâu màu (Số màu)

    1.07B

  • Góc nhìn (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Độ sáng (Điển hình) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Tỷ lệ tương phản (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Gam màu (Điển hình)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Gam màu (Tối thiểu)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Tần số quét (Tối đa) [Hz]

    60

  • Độ sáng (Tối thiểu) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Tỷ lệ tương phản (Tối thiểu)

    700:1

  • Kích thước [cm]

    80

KẾT NỐI

  • HDMI

    CÓ(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    CÓ(1ea)

  • Phiên bản DP

    1.4

  • USB-C

    CÓ(1ea)

  • Đầu ra tai nghe

    3 chấu (Chỉ âm thanh)

  • Cổng USB Downstream

    CÓ(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Truyền dữ liệu)

  • USB-C (Độ phân giải tối đa theo Hz)

    3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    60W

TÍNH NĂNG

  • HDR 10

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Chế độ mù màu

  • Tiết kiệm năng lượng thông minh

  • Hiệu chỉnh màu tại nhà máy

  • Chống nháy hình

  • Hiệu chỉnh phần cứng

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Đồng bộ hành động động

  • Black Stabilizer

  • Chế độ đọc sách

  • Super Resolution+

  • Hiệu ứng HDR

CƠ HỌC

  • Điều chỉnh vị trí màn hình

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

  • Có thể gắn tường [mm]

    100 x 100

ÂM THANH

  • Maxx Audio

  • Loa

    5W x 2

KÍCH THƯỚC/TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Kích thước khi vận chuyển (R x C x S) [mm]

    821 x 507 x 247

  • Kích thước có chân đế (R x C x S) [mm]

    714.3 x 641.1 x 406.8

  • Kích thước không có chân đế (R x C x S) [mm]

    714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7

  • Trọng lượng khi vận chuyển [kg]

    14.6

  • Trọng lượng có chân đế [kg]

    10.3

  • Trọng lượng không có chân đế [kg]

    6.5

THÔNG TIN

  • Tên sản phẩm

    UHD

  • Năm

    2020

NGUỒN

  • Tiêu thụ điện năng (Tối đa)

    160W

  • Tiêu thụ điện năng (Chế độ ngủ)

    0.5W

  • Tiêu thụ điện năng (Điển hình)

    55W

  • Tiêu thụ điện năng (Tắt DC)

    Dưới 0,3W

  • Đầu vào AC

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Loại

    Nguồn điện ngoài (Bộ chuyển đổi)

PHỤ KIỆN

  • HDMI

  • Khác (Phụ kiện)

    Cáp mở rộng DC 1,2m màu đen có giá đỡ, Grommet, Tấm phủ LG

  • USB-C

ỨNG DỤNG SW

  • Dual Controller

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

TIÊU CHUẨN

  • RoHS

Mọi người đang nói gì

Tìm tại địa phương

Lựa chọn dành cho bạn

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

