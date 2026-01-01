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Máy giặt công nghiệp LG tích hợp thiết bị di động hiển thị bảng điều khiển hoạt động theo thời gian thực.

Máy giặt công nghiệp LG tích hợp thiết bị di động hiển thị bảng điều khiển hoạt động theo thời gian thực.

Giải pháp giặt sấy
thông minh của LG

LG cung cấp các giải pháp tối ưu giúp doanh nghiệp của bạn thành công.

Giải pháp LG Laundry Crew

Ứng dụng LG Laundry Crew là giải pháp thông minh kết nối doanh nghiệp và máy giặt với ngýời dùng, từ chủ doanh nghiệp đến khách hàng.

Ứng dụng của chủ doanh nghiệp

Một ứng dụng dành cho chủ doanh nghiệp và người điều hành để quản lý các cửa hàng giặt sấy.

Ứng dụng của khách hàng

Một ứng dụng cho phép khách hàng sử dụng dịch vụ giặt sấy một cách thuận tiện.

API giặt sấy công nghiệp LG

Xây dựng giải pháp kinh doanh riêng của bạn với API giặt sấy công nghiệp của LG.

API là gì?

API là viết tắt của Giao diện Lập trình Ứng dụng. API dành cho máy giặt công nghiệp LG cho phép giao tiếp giữa các hệ thống bên ngoài và máy giặt công nghiệp LG.

Kiến trúc hệ thống giặt sấy thông minh kết nối Phần mềm quản lý vận hành, máy chủ, API và máy giặt.

Kiến trúc hệ thống giặt sấy thông minh kết nối Phần mềm quản lý vận hành, máy chủ, API và máy giặt.

Quy trình truy cập API và cấp phát khóa cho máy giặt công nghiệp LG

Tăng cường hiệu quả hoạt động giặt sấy công nghiệp với hơn 40 điểm cuối API trên các Thiết bị, Thống kê, Cửa hàng, Nhật ký và API Gọi lại (Webhook).

Bước 1 Biểu tượng thể hiện các thỏa thuận và các tài liệu pháp lý cần thiết.

Thỏa thuận

NDA / API / Giấy phép / Chính sách bảo mật / Điều khoản sử dụng

Bước 2 Biểu tượng thể hiện quy trình đảm bảo chất lượng và việc cấp phát khóa QA.

Đảm bảo chất lượng: Khóa QA

Tạo kênh QA / Cấp phát khóa / Ứng dụng cài đặt / Đảm bảo chất lượng / Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật

Bước 3 Biểu tượng thể hiện thiết lập vận hành và cấp phát khóa OP.

Thao tác: Phím OP

Tạo kênh OP / Cấp phát khóa OP / Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật

Yêu cầu khóa API
Phòng giặt sấy tự phục vụ hiện đại dành cho doanh nghiệp, được trang bị máy giặt và máy sấy.

Phòng giặt sấy tự phục vụ hiện đại dành cho doanh nghiệp, được trang bị máy giặt và máy sấy.

Kết nối với doanh nghiệp LG

Nếu bạn muốn nhận báo giá cho sản phẩm mà bạn quan tâm hoặc có bất kỳ câu hỏi nào khác, đừng ngần ngại liên hệ với tôi.

Kết nối với doanh nghiệp LG Contact us
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 