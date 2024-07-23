We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Tốc độ cao hơn (lên đến 120hz) của LG Dual Inverter Compressor™ cho phép làm mát nhanh hơn 40%.
*Thử nghiệm của TUV cho thấy điều hòa không khí biến tần LG (US-Q242K*) làm mát nhanh hơn tới 40% so với điều hòa không có bộ biến tần của LG (TS-H2465DAO).
*Thử nghiệm của TUV cho thấy điều hòa không khí biến tần LG (US-Q242K*) tiết kiệm năng lượng hơn tới 70% so với điều hòa không khí không có biến tần của LG (TS-H2465DAO).
*Theo thử nghiệm nội bộ của LG, điều hòa không khí biến tần kép của LG có tiếng ồn thấp hơn 19dBA (Model-V10API).