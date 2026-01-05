About Cookies on This Site

Tủ lạnh LG

Kích thước nào phù hợp với nhu cầu
của bạn?

Nội thất nhà bếp tông màu be tươi sáng với tủ lạnh LG màu bạc được lắp âm tường ở bên trái. Bên phải là bàn ăn có bình hoa, hoàn thiện tổng thể không gian.

Kích thước và dung tích

Tìm Tủ lạnh LG phù hợp cho gia đình, từ mẫu tủ nhỏ gọn đến Side-by-Side dung tích lớn. Được thiết kế để phù hợp với không gian bếp, lối sống và nhu cầu lưu trữ cá nhân.

Tìm dung tích lý tưởng

Tủ lạnh 2 cánh LG màu trắng trong một căn bếp hiện đại. Một người phụ nữ đang ăn sáng tại bàn với thức ăn bày sẵn.

Gia đình nhỏ

Dung tích nhỏ gọn (300~399L), dành cho 1-2 người hoặc không gian nhỏ

Tủ lạnh LG màu xám đậm dung tích lớn với không gian lưu trữ rộng rãi trong một căn bếp phong cách. Một người đàn ông và một người phụ nữ đang nấu ăn trước bàn.

Gia đình trung bình

Dung tích linh hoạt (400~499L), phù hợp cho 3-4 người, lưu trữ thực phẩm tươi sống và đông lạnh

Tủ lạnh InstaView của LG trong một căn bếp sáng sủa. Bên trong cánh cửa là hộp nước cam ép. Một người đàn ông và một người phụ nữ đang nhìn mẹ của họ, ở giữa có một đứa trẻ mặc áo sơ mi trắng.

Gia đình lớn

Dung tích lớn (trên 500L), phù hợp cho 5 người trở lên với không gian lưu trữ mở

Khám phá các loại tủ lạnh theo kích thước và kiểu cửa

Hai tủ lạnh LG được đặt cạnh nhau và cửa mở. Chiếc bên trái mở hoàn toàn còn tủ lạnh InstaView ở phía bên phải chứa đầy đồ. Phía trên cùng bên trái hiển thị dòng chữ tủ lạnh side-by-side và multi-door.

Tủ lạnh Side-by-Side và Multi-Door

Bên trái hiển thị tủ lạnh LG màu đen với cửa mở, thực phẩm và đồ uống được sắp xếp gọn gàng, bên phải hiển thị tủ lạnh 1 cánh đang đóng.

Tủ lạnh 1 cánh và 2 cánh

Hướng dẫn mua sắm tại nhà
Tủ lạnh LG nhỏ gọn với cánh cửa trong suốt có ánh sáng xanh dương, bên cạnh là tủ lạnh 1 cánh đang đóng. Phía sau tủ lạnh là nhà bếp hiện đại tông màu trắng.

Tủ lạnh LG nhỏ gọn với cánh cửa trong suốt có ánh sáng xanh dương, bên cạnh là tủ lạnh 1 cánh đang đóng. Phía sau tủ lạnh là nhà bếp hiện đại tông màu trắng.

Tủ lạnh 1 cánh và 2 cánh

Gia đình nhỏ có 1-2 người

Tủ lạnh 1 cánh và 2 cánh có thiết kế thon gọn với dung tích nhỏ từ 195L trở lên, phù hợp với các gia đình nhỏ và không gian hạn chế.

Tủ lạnh LG cỡ trung màu đen với cửa InstaView và máy cấp nước. Phía sau, giường nằm bên trái còn bên phải là nhà bếp có bếp từ.

Tủ lạnh LG cỡ trung màu đen với cửa InstaView và máy cấp nước. Phía sau, giường nằm bên trái còn bên phải là nhà bếp có bếp từ.

Tủ lạnh Multi-Door

Gia đình trung bình có
3-4 người

Tủ lạnh Multi-Door​ (400~499L) có ngăn lạnh rộng ở trên và ngăn đông ở dưới. Các phiên bản mỏng 835 mm phù hợp với nhà bếp tiêu chuẩn, trong khi các mẫu tủ lạnh rộng hơn mang lại thêm không gian cho nhu cầu hàng ngày của gia đình.

Trong một căn bếp rộng rãi có tủ lạnh LG side-by-side dung tích lớn. Phía sau là ngăn chứa thức ăn với bộ dụng cụ ăn uống ở bên phải, bếp từ ở bên trái và bàn ăn ở phía sau.

Trong một căn bếp rộng rãi có tủ lạnh LG side-by-side dung tích lớn. Phía sau là ngăn chứa thức ăn với bộ dụng cụ ăn uống ở bên phải, bếp từ ở bên trái và bàn ăn ở phía sau.

Tủ lạnh Side-by-Side

Gia đình đông người có từ 5 người trở lên

Tủ lạnh Side-by-Side​ (trên 500L) có thiết kế hai cánh với dung tích lớn. Mẫu tủ lạnh này có không gian lưu trữ rộng rãi cho thực phẩm tươi sống và đông lạnh, lý tưởng cho cuộc sống gia đình bận rộn.

*Tình trạng hàng bán và tính năng có thể khác nhau tùy theo model. Vui lòng tham khảo trang sản phẩm riêng để biết thông tin chi tiết.

So sánh sản phẩm

So sánh các tính năng quan trọng giữa các dòng sản phẩm của LG để chọn sản phẩm phù hợp với ngôi nhà và phong cách sống.

FeaturesSide-by-SideMulti-Door2 cánhNgăn đá trên1 cánh
Hình ảnh mặt trước của X257BG
X257BG
Hình ảnh mặt trước của LFD58BLMAI
LFD58BLMAI
Hình ảnh mặt trước của LBB33BGMAI
LBB33BGMAI
Hình ảnh mặt trước của LTD46BLM
LTD46BLM
Hình ảnh mặt trước của LOB16BGM
LOB16BGM
null635576576459195
Điện năng tiêu thụ (Số kWh mỗi năm)688695695415320
Loại máy nénMáy nén biến tần thông minh (BLDC)Máy nén biến tần thông minh (BLDC)Máy nén biến tần thông minh (BLDC)Máy nén biến tần thông minh (BLDC)Máy nén Recipro
Thinq™KhôngKhông
Mua ngayMua ngayMua ngayMua ngayMua ngay

*Thông số kỹ thuật có thể thay đổi. Vui lòng xem trang sản phẩm riêng để biết thông tin mới nhất.

Gợi ý hữu ích, được hỗ trợ bởi LG

Thử áp dụng những mẹo đơn giản hàng ngày để sử dụng thiết bị hiệu quả hơn.

Tủ lạnh side-by-side của LG có door-in-door đang mở, cho thấy đồ uống trong một căn bếp hiện đại

Cách chọn tủ lạnh tiết kiệm năng lượng

Tủ lạnh side-by-side của LG có door-in-door đang mở, cho thấy đồ uống trong một căn bếp hiện đại

Lựa chọn tủ lạnh phù hợp nhất cho bếp nhà bạn

Tủ lạnh side-by-side của LG có door-in-door đang mở, cho thấy đồ uống trong một căn bếp hiện đại

Câu hỏi thường gặp về tủ lạnh LG

Q.

Tôi cần tủ lạnh có kích thước bao nhiêu?

A.

Kích thước tủ lạnh phù hợp phụ thuộc vào nhu cầu bảo quản và số thành viên trong gia đình. Hướng dẫn chung:

Tủ lạnh 2 cánh (304–387L) lý tưởng cho gia đình có 1–2 người.
Tủ lạnh multi-door mỏng (506–530L) phù hợp với gia đình có 3–4 người.
Tủ lạnh side-by-side (635–750L) rất phù hợp cho gia đình đông người.
 
Cân nhắc tần suất mua sắm, lượng thực phẩm tươi sống so với thực phẩm đông lạnh và không gian nhà bếp khi chọn dung tích phù hợp.
Q.

Làm cách nào để đo không gian của tôi cho Tủ lạnh?

A.

Bắt đầu bằng cách đo độ sâu, độ rộng và độ cao của không gian nơi dự định lắp đặt Tủ lạnh.

 

Độ sâu: Đo từ tường đến mép của mặt bàn. Đảm bảo có không gian cho cửa, tay cầm và khoảng mở cửa (khi cửa mở 90°). Để khoảng hở ít nhất 2,5 cm phía sau tủ lạnh để thông gió.

 

Độ rộng: Đo khoảng cách giữa tường và bất kỳ quầy hoặc tủ nào. Nếu tủ lạnh được đặt sát tường, hãy chừa thêm 5–8 cm ở phía bản lề để cửa có thể mở hoàn toàn.

 

Chiều cao: Đo từ sàn đến trần hoặc đáy của bất kỳ tủ trên cao nào, đặc biệt nếu không gian bị hạn chế hoặc chọn mẫu tủ lạnh cao.

Q.

Tôi nên cân nhắc điều gì khác khi lắp đặt tủ lạnh?

A.

Trước khi giao hàng, hãy lên kế hoạch lộ trình giao hàng từ cửa trước đến nhà bếp. Đảm bảo tiếp cận ổ cắm điện và luồng không khí tốt. Đo độ rộng và độ cao của tất cả các cửa ra vào và hành lang để đảm bảo dễ dàng vận chuyển tủ lạnh mới đi qua. Sau khi lắp đặt, hãy kiểm tra xem cửa có mở hoàn toàn và thiết bị có cân bằng hay không để hoạt động với hiệu suất tối ưu.

