Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Tủ lạnh ngăn đá trên Smart Inverter™ 217L màu đen lì LTB21BLMI

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

Tủ lạnh ngăn đá trên Smart Inverter™ 217L màu đen lì LTB21BLMI

Tủ lạnh ngăn đá trên Smart Inverter™ 217L màu đen lì LTB21BLMI

LTB21BLMI.AEPPEVN
  • LTB26SVM mặt trước
  • Cửa trước mở
  • Xem giao dịch
  • Ngăn kéo
  • Chế độ xem chi tiết
  • bảng điều khiển nhiệt độ
  • Tủ đông
  • Góc nhìn cao mở
  • Bên trái
  • Bên trái mở
  • Bên phải
  • hình bên
  • Mặt sau
  • LG Tủ lạnh ngăn đá trên Smart Inverter™ 217L màu đen lì LTB21BLMI, LTB21BLMI.AEPPEVN
  • LG Tủ lạnh ngăn đá trên Smart Inverter™ 217L màu đen lì LTB21BLMI, LTB21BLMI.AEPPEVN
LTB26SVM mặt trước
Cửa trước mở
Xem giao dịch
Ngăn kéo
Chế độ xem chi tiết
bảng điều khiển nhiệt độ
Tủ đông
Góc nhìn cao mở
Bên trái
Bên trái mở
Bên phải
hình bên
Mặt sau
LG Tủ lạnh ngăn đá trên Smart Inverter™ 217L màu đen lì LTB21BLMI, LTB21BLMI.AEPPEVN
LG Tủ lạnh ngăn đá trên Smart Inverter™ 217L màu đen lì LTB21BLMI, LTB21BLMI.AEPPEVN

Tính năng chính

  • LinearCooling™ giúp tươi ngon tới 7 ngày
  • Làm lạnh đa chiều Multi-Air Flow
  • Bề mặt kim loại sang trọng

LINEARCooling™

Bảo quản thực phẩm tươi lâu hơn

LinearCooling™ làm giảm biến động nhiệt độ, giữ lại hương vị tươi ngon* lên đến 7 ngày.

*Dựa trên kết quả thử nghiệm của TÜV sử dụng phương pháp thử nghiệm nội bộ của LG nhằm đo thời gian cần thiết để đạt được tỷ lệ giảm tổng trọng lượng 5% cho rau cải thìa trên giá đỡ trong khoang thực phẩm tươi sống của mẫu máy LGE LinearCooling. Chỉ các mẫu mã áp dụng. Kết quả có thể thay đổi trong quá trình sử dụng thực tế.

Multi Air Flow lan tỏa từ trên xuống bên trong

Multi Air Flow

Nhiệt độ tối ưu mọi nơi

Multi-Air Flow System được thiết kế để duy trì mức nhiệt độ lý tưởng, giúp giữ thực phẩm tươi ngon lâu hơn. Các cảm biến kỹ thuật số liên tục theo dõi tình trạng bên trong tủ lạnh và các lỗ thông gió được bố trí hợp lý khắp tủ để luồng khí mát bao bọc thực phẩm, duy trì độ tươi ngon nhất.

Smart Inverter CompressorTM

Tiết kiệm năng lượng và bền bỉ

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ đưa hiệu quả năng lượng lên một tầm cao mới giúp bạn tiết kiệm hơn và không phải lo nghĩ trong 10 năm.

Hình ảnh trái cây và rau củ tươi trong ngăn cấp đông mềm của tủ lạnh

Ngăn bảo quản trái cây và rau củ lớn hơn

Ngăn rau củ lớn giúp bảo quản nhiều loại rau củ và trái cây hơn trong khi vẫn giữ được độ tươi ngon.

Câu hỏi thường gặp

Câu Hỏi Thường Gặp

Tủ lạnh InstaView™ đem lại những lợi ích gì?

Trả lời

Với công nghệ InstaView™ vượt trội của LG, bạn không cần phải mở cửa Tủ lạnh LG để biết bên trong có gì. Đơn giản chỉ cần gõ hai lần lên tấm kính tối màu và nó sẽ sáng lên để cho bạn kiểm tra mọi thứ bên trong. Tại sao? Để ngăn việc thất thoát khí lạnh, giữ cho nhiệt độ Tủ lạnh ổn định, tiết kiệm năng lượng và giữ cho thực phẩm tươi lâu hơn.
Đó là cách đơn giản, tiết kiệm năng lượng để xem bên trong Tủ lạnh LG của bạn mà không cần phải mở cánh cửa.

Câu Hỏi Thường Gặp

LG LinearCooling™ là gì?

Trả lời

LinearCooling™ là công nghệ giúp duy trì dao động nhiệt độ tủ lạnh trong phạm vi ±0,5℃ bằng cách điều chỉnh cẩn thận nguồn cung cấp khí lạnh, ngăn thực phẩm mất độ ẩm và giữ thực phẩm tươi lâu hơn.

Câu Hỏi Thường Gặp

LG DoorCooling+™ là gì?

Trả lời

DoorCooling+™ là công nghệ cung cấp luồng khí lạnh mạnh đến thực phẩm được bảo quản bên trong cửa thông qua các lỗ thông hơi ở phía trước tủ lạnh. Công nghệ này giúp duy trì nhiệt độ mát mẻ và độ tươi của mọi món đồ được bảo quản bên trong cửa tủ lạnh của bạn.

Câu Hỏi Thường Gặp

Làm cách nào tôi thay đổi cài đặt nhiệt độ trong Tủ lạnh LG của mình?

Trả lời

Hãy sử dụng Bảng điều khiển trên cánh cửa hoặc bên trong tủ lạnh để thiết lập hoặc điều chỉnh nhiệt độ cho tủ lạnh của bạn. Sử dụng Ứng dụng LG ThinQ™ để thay đổi cài đặt nhiệt độ từ xa thông qua điện thoại thông minh cho các mẫu mã được hỗ trợ.

Câu Hỏi Thường Gặp

Tôi nên cân nhắc gì khi mua tủ lạnh?

Trả lời

LG cung cấp một loạt sản phẩm Tủ lạnh thời trang, tiết kiệm năng lượng với nhiều tính năng thông minh. Từ tủ Side-by-Side rộng rãi và French door thuận tiện, cho tới công nghệ InstaView™ Door-in-Door™, các mẫu tủ lạnh ngăn đá trên, ngăn đá dưới LG đem đến Tủ lạnh hoàn hảo cho mọi gia đình. Nếu bạn đang thiết kế phòng bếp từ đầu, thật dễ dàng để đưa vào thiết bị mơ ước của mình; nếu bạn có sẵn chỗ trống cần bổ khuyết, bạn có thể thấy lựa chọn của mình bị quyết định bởi không gian. Sau khi bạn đã quyết định chiếc Tủ lạnh phù hợp nhất với phong cách của mình, hãy xem xét đến không gian lưu trữ, công nghệ làm lạnh tiên tiến giữ cho các món đồ ăn tươi lâu hơn, các tính năng thuận tiện như Hoàn toàn không đóng tuyết, máy cấp nước và máy làm đá tự động làm sạch bằng UVnano, kệ có thể gập lại và hệ thống ngăn kéo FRESHBalancer™. Đừng quên kiểm tra mức tiết kiệm năng lượng và bảo hành của sản phẩm.

Câu Hỏi Thường Gặp

Tôi cần tủ lạnh có kích cỡ nào?

Trả lời

Mặc dù điều đó tùy thuộc vào phong cách của bạn, nhưng một quy tắc hay là: tủ lạnh ngăn đá trên (dung tích: 340-384L) thường là đủ cho một gia đình nhỏ gồm 1-2 người; các mẫu tủ lạnh French door (506-508L) phù hợp với gia đình gồm 3-4 người; đối với gia đình lớn hơn, chúng tôi khuyên nên dùng các mẫu mã LG Side-by-Side (dung tích 625-705L). Các mẫu mã French door đem đến không gian rộng rãi để lưu trữ các món đồ như khay hoặc đĩa. Tại LG, chúng tôi mong muốn mọi khách hàng đều chọn được chiếc Tủ lạnh phù hợp nhất với họ, do đó chúng tôi cung cấp nhiều lựa chọn kích cỡ trong từng phân khúc.

Tóm tắt

In

KÍCH THƯỚC

LTB21BLMI.AEPPEVN

Thông số chính

  • Dung tích sử dụng (L)

    217

  • Kích thước sản phẩm (RxCxS, mm)

    555 x 1445 x 637

  • Điện năng tiêu thụ (kWh/năm)

    335

  • Máy nén

    Máy nén biến tần thông minh (BLDC)

  • Door-in-Door

    Không

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Không

  • Hoàn thiện (Cửa)

    Màu đen lì

Tất cả thông số

THÔNG SỐ KỸ THUẬT CƠ BẢN

  • Loại sản phẩm

    Ngăn đông trên

DUNG TÍCH

  • Dung tích sử dụng (L)

    217

  • Dung tích tổng (L)

    235

  • Dung tích ngăn mát (L)

    161

ĐIỀU KHIỂN & MÀN HÌNH

  • Cảnh báo cửa

    Không

  • Đông nhanh

  • Điều khiển thủ công

    Nút vặn tròn

KÍCH THƯỚC & TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Trọng lượng đóng gói (Kg)

    47

  • Trọng lượng sản phẩm (Kg)

    43

  • Kích thước sản phẩm (RxCxS, mm)

    555 x 1445 x 637

TÍNH NĂNG

  • Làm mát cửa +

    Không

  • Door-in-Door

    Không

  • LINEAR Cooling

  • Thời gian dọn dẹp

    Không

  • Chất làm lạnh

    R600a

HỆ THỐNG ĐÁ & NƯỚC

  • Máy làm đá_Thủ công

    Khay đá thông thường

  • Vòi lấy nước

    Không

  • Máy làm đá tự động

    Không

VẬT LIỆU & HOÀN THIỆN

  • Cửa (Vật liệu)

    PCM

  • Hoàn thiện (Cửa)

    Màu đen lì

  • Kiểu tay cầm

    Túi ngang

  • Vật liệu tay cầm

    Nhựa

HIỆU SUẤT

  • Máy nén

    Máy nén biến tần thông minh (BLDC)

  • Điện năng tiêu thụ (kWh/năm)

    335

  • Nhãn năng lượng

    5 sao

KHOANG CHẤT LÀM LẠNH

  • Giỏ cửa_Trong suốt

    1 ngăn cơ bản + 1 ngăn cao

  • Đèn tủ lạnh

    LED phía trên

  • Giá_Kính cường lực

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Không

  • Hộp đựng rau

    Có (1)

CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH

  • Chẩn đoán thông minh

    Không

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Không

KHOANG TỦ ĐÔNG

  • Giỏ cửa_Trong suốt

    2

  • Giá_Kính cường lực

    1

Mọi người đang nói gì

Tìm nơi bán

Trải nghiệm sản phẩm gần bạn

Lựa chọn dành cho bạn

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 