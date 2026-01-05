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TV 4K LG OLED evo AI C6 2026 65 inch

TV 4K LG OLED evo AI C6 2026 65 inch

OLED65C6PSA
The front view of the LG OLED evo AI C6, released in 2026, displays an image of layered, multicolored forms, featuring Perfect Black & Perfect Color, along with the World’s No.1 OLED TV for 13 Years badge.
LG OLED evo AI C6 shown in front and side views highlights a 65-inch display with a 1441 mm-wide screen, an overall height of 826 mm, and an ultra-slim 45.1 mm depth without a stand.
LG OLED evo AI C6 with Brightness Booster shows a dark scene where a brilliantly illuminated peacock spreads its radiant, glowing feathers, delivering brighter highlights with improved detail and striking contrast.
LG OLED evo AI C6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color volume and color fidelity.
LG OLED evo C6 AI TV’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple and blue light on a dark circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG OLED evo AI C6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG Shield, applied to LG OLED evo AI C6, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG OLED evo AI C6 for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, bold “WIN” text on screen, and NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreLG OLED evo AI C6 for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, bold “WIN” text on screen, and NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos at the top.eSync Premium logos at the top.
LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.
The front view of the LG OLED evo AI C6, released in 2026, displays an image of layered, multicolored forms, featuring Perfect Black & Perfect Color, along with the World’s No.1 OLED TV for 13 Years badge.
LG OLED evo AI C6 shown in front and side views highlights a 65-inch display with a 1441 mm-wide screen, an overall height of 826 mm, and an ultra-slim 45.1 mm depth without a stand.
LG OLED evo AI C6 with Brightness Booster shows a dark scene where a brilliantly illuminated peacock spreads its radiant, glowing feathers, delivering brighter highlights with improved detail and striking contrast.
LG OLED evo AI C6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color volume and color fidelity.
LG OLED evo C6 AI TV’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple and blue light on a dark circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG OLED evo AI C6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG Shield, applied to LG OLED evo AI C6, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG OLED evo AI C6 for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, bold “WIN” text on screen, and NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreLG OLED evo AI C6 for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, bold “WIN” text on screen, and NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos at the top.eSync Premium logos at the top.
LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

Tính năng chính

  • Sáng hơn, nét hơn với Brightness Booster nhờ Bộ xử lý AI α11 Gen3 cao cấp
  • Sắc đen tuyệt đối và Sắc màu hoàn hảo đảm bảo độ tương phản sâu hơn và màu sắc sống động, sắc nét trong mọi điều kiện ánh sáng.
  • Tần số quét lên đến 165Hz, chuẩn 4K, tương thích G-SYNC và FreeSync Premium cho trải nghiệm chơi game mượt mà, không chậm hình.
  • webOS uy tín mang đến trải nghiệm AI nâng cao — được hỗ trợ bởi Google Gemini và Microsoft Copilot.
Thêm

Tại sao LG OLED evo C6 xứng tầm?

LG OLED Evo C6 Contents Matrix 2027 HZ 文件 批注 跟进 正在查看 共享 : 此文件已共享 没有要撤消的内容。 没有要恢复的内容。 粘贴 Calibri 11 常规 条件格式 套用表格格式 单元格样式 插入 删除 格式 排序和筛选 查找和选择 加载项 P65 LG OLED evo AI C6 cùng Brightness Booster tái hiện khung cảnh tối nơi chú công rực rỡ xòe rộng bộ lông phát sáng. Hình ảnh nổi bật với vùng sáng rực rỡ hơn, chi tiết được cải thiện cùng độ tương phản ấn tượng. Version History Model info (PBP) PDP Disclaimer Authoring Guide 55%

Công nghệ Hyper Radiant Color

LG OLED evo AI C6 hiển thị cảnh hành tinh và bầu trời sao ở chế độ chia đôi màn hình, so sánh màn hình chống chói dạng mờ với màn hình Sắc Đen Tuyệt Đối & Sắc Màu Hoàn Hảo, mang lại chất lượng hình ảnh rõ nét hơn trong mọi điều kiện ánh sáng.

Sắc Đen Tuyệt Đối & Sắc Màu Hoàn Hảo

LG OLED evo AI C6 mang đến trải nghiệm chơi game vượt trội ở 4K 165Hz, với cảnh đua xe tốc độ cao làm nổi bật chiếc xe đua open-wheel màu vàng đang tăng tốc. Trên màn hình hiển thị logo NVIDIA G-SYNC và AMD FreeSync.

Chơi game đỉnh cao với 4K 165Hz

LG OLED evo AI C6 được trang bị webOS Multi-AI thắng giải, hiển thị trên nền tối với logo Microsoft Copilot và Google Gemini, cho thấy khả năng truy cập các dịch vụ AI trực tiếp qua giao diện TV.

Giải thưởng webOS Multi-AI

LG OLED evo AI C6 tích hợp AI Hub để cá nhân hóa trải nghiệm. Biểu tượng AI xuất hiện phía trên điều khiển từ xa, bao quanh bởi các tính năng: Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID với My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard và AI Sound Wizard.

Trải nghiệm cá nhân hóa cùng AI Hub

Biểu tượng LG Shield xuất hiện trên nền tối cùng các biểu tượng bảo mật, nhấn mạnh khả năng bảo vệ của webOS đối với quyền riêng tư, dữ liệu cá nhân và tính toàn vẹn của hệ thống.

An toàn với LG Shield

LG OLED evo C6 mang đến chất lượng hình ảnh vượt trội như thế nào?

Bước vào thế hệ OLED mới với LG OLED evo C6. Công nghệ Brightness Booster Pro giúp nâng cao độ sáng cho từng khung hình, trong khi bộ xử lý AI alpha 11 Gen 3 4K đảm bảo chi tiết tinh chỉnh và độ chính xác vượt trội. Thưởng thức hình ảnh rực rỡ hơn, được nâng tầm bởi Sắc Đen Tuyệt Đối giúp duy trì độ sâu hình ảnh trong mọi điều kiện ánh sáng, cùng Sắc Màu Hoàn Hảo được chứng nhận với 100% dải màu và độ chân thực màu sắc. OLED evo C6 được thiết kế để mang đến chất lượng hiển thị ổn định và cao cấp trong hầu hết mọi điều kiện xem, dù không gian sáng hay tối.

Brightness Booster

Bừng sáng khung hình với Brightness Booster

Thuật toán Tăng Cường Độ Sáng mới của Bộ xử lý AI α11 thế hệ 3 mang lại sự nổi bật cho từng vùng sáng và cải thiện chi tiết.2)

LG OLED evo AI C6 với Brightness Booster hiển thị một khung cảnh tối, nơi một con công được chiếu sáng rực rỡ đang xòe bộ lông phát sáng lộng lẫy, mang lại các vùng sáng nổi bật hơn, chi tiết được cải thiện và độ tương phản ấn tượng.

Sắc Đen Tuyệt Đối & Sắc Màu Hoàn Hảo

Đảm bảo Sắc Đen Tuyệt Đối và Sắc Màu Hoàn Hảo trong mọi điều kiện ánh sáng

TV LG OLED sở hữu Sắc Đen Tuyệt Đối và Sắc Màu Hoàn Hảo được chứng nhận bởi UL, mang đến độ tương phản sâu hơn, độ sáng được nâng cao cùng màu sắc sống động và chính xác. Ngắm nhìn từng vì sao rõ nét, ngay cả trong căn phòng sáng.3)

Màn hình chống chói dạng nhám Màn hình Sắc Đen Tuyệt Đối & Sắc Màu Hoàn Hảo

LG OLED evo AI G6 hiển thị biểu tượng chứng nhận Eyesafe RPF 40 của UL, cho thấy hiệu suất giảm ánh sáng xanh đã được xác minh.

LG OLED evo AI G6 hiển thị biểu tượng chứng nhận Eyesafe RPF 40 của UL, cho thấy hiệu suất giảm ánh sáng xanh đã được xác minh.

Được Eyesafe chứng nhận giúp giảm ánh sáng xanh, để mỗi khung hình luôn dễ chịu cho mắt4)

Bộ xử lý AI alpha 11 Gen 3 4K với công nghệ Dual AI

Bộ xử lý AI mới, nay được nâng cấp với Dual AI

Bộ xử lý AI alpha 11 Gen 3 nâng hiệu suất OLED vượt xa giới hạn, kiểm soát chính xác 8,3 triệu điểm ảnh tự phát sáng, nay còn mạnh mẽ hơn với Dual AI Engine. Vượt qua mô hình chỉ có một AI engine, công nghệ xử lý tiên tiến này tinh chỉnh độ sắc nét và kết cấu hình ảnh đồng thời, mang lại chất lượng hình ảnh 4K sắc nét và tự nhiên hơn.

LG OLED evo C6 AI TV hiển thị Bộ xử lý AI alpha 11 Gen 3 4K phát sáng với ánh tím và xanh trên bảng mạch tối, làm nổi bật Dual AI Engine và mang lại hiệu năng NPU nhanh hơn tới 5,6 lần, CPU nhanh hơn 50%, và GPU mạnh hơn 70%.

LG OLED evo C6 AI TV hiển thị Bộ xử lý AI alpha 11 Gen 3 4K phát sáng với ánh tím và xanh trên bảng mạch tối, làm nổi bật Dual AI Engine và mang lại hiệu năng NPU nhanh hơn tới 5,6 lần, CPU nhanh hơn 50%, và GPU mạnh hơn 70%.

Lý do tin dùng TV LG AI?

LG AI TV tối ưu hình ảnh và âm thanh, đồng thời nâng cấp cuộc sống hằng ngày với AI Hub – Trải nghiệm cá nhân hóa từ AI.

Khám phá thêm về LG AI TV

AI HDR Remastering

Nâng cấp từng khung hình chuẩn chất lượng HDR

AI tự động tối ưu màu sắc, độ sáng và độ tương phản, đồng thời nâng cấp chất lượng hình ảnh SDR lên chuẩn HDR để mang lại hình ảnh sống động và chân thực hơn.

Khám phá 3 lợi ích nổi bật của AI Hub

Tìm kiếm Multi AI nâng cao với Google Gemini và Microsoft Copilot

Chỉ cần nói điều bạn muốn tìm kiếm, sau đó chọn mô hình AI phù hợp nhất với mình. Hệ thống sẽ kết nối với nhiều mô hình AI để mang lại kết quả phong phú và chính xác hơn.9)

Nhận đề xuất nội dung và thông tin cá nhân hóa

AI Concierge gợi ý nội dung và cập nhật phù hợp với sở thích của bạn. In This Scene cung cấp các đề xuất và thông tin liên quan dựa trên nội dung bạn đang xem, trong khi Generative AI cho phép tìm kiếm và tạo hình ảnh.10)

LG AI TV nhận diện giọng nói và đưa bạn đến My Page được cá nhân hóa riêng

Trong My Page, bạn có thể xem mọi thông tin trong một màn hình, từ thời tiết, lịch, tiện ích cho đến tỷ số các môn thể thao yêu thích.11)

Huy hiệu Giải thưởng CES Innovation Awards 2026 được hiển thị trên nền tối. Kiến trúc Multi-AI được vinh danh trong hạng mục Trí tuệ nhân tạo.

Huy hiệu Giải thưởng CES Innovation Awards 2026 được hiển thị trên nền tối. Kiến trúc Multi-AI được vinh danh trong hạng mục Trí tuệ nhân tạo.

Đạt giải thưởng Multi AI webOS

webOS đạt giải được bảo vệ với LG Shield

Huy hiệu AVForums Editor’s Choice xuất hiện trên nền tối dành cho LG webOS 25, được vinh danh là Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

Huy hiệu AVForums Editor’s Choice xuất hiện trên nền tối dành cho LG webOS 25, được vinh danh là Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

8 năm liên tiếp dẫn đầu Hệ điều hành Smart TV

Biểu tượng LG Shield được hiển thị trên nền tối cùng các biểu tượng bảo mật, làm nổi bật khả năng bảo vệ quyền riêng tư, bảo mật dữ liệu và tính toàn vẹn hệ thống của webOS. Đồng thời xuất hiện huy hiệu Giải thưởng CES Innovation Awards 2026.

Biểu tượng LG Shield được hiển thị trên nền tối cùng các biểu tượng bảo mật, làm nổi bật khả năng bảo vệ quyền riêng tư, bảo mật dữ liệu và tính toàn vẹn hệ thống của webOS. Đồng thời xuất hiện huy hiệu Giải thưởng CES Innovation Awards 2026.

LG Shield

Bảo mật đáng tin cậy

7 công nghệ cốt lõi của LG Shield giúp đảm bảo dữ liệu của bạn luôn an toàn, bao gồm lưu trữ và quản lý dữ liệu bảo mật, thuật toán mật mã an toàn, đảm bảo tính toàn vẹn phần mềm, xác thực người dùng và kiểm soát truy cập, truyền dữ liệu an toàn, phát hiện và phản hồi sự kiện bảo mật, cùng quản lý cập nhật bảo mật.

Bảo mật đáng tin cậy Khám phá thêm về LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Nâng cấp hệ điều hành miễn phí tối đa 5 năm14)

LG Quad Protection được thể hiện qua bốn biểu tượng bảo vệ trên nền vàng. Mỗi biểu tượng bao gồm Bảo vệ chống sét đánh, Bảo vệ chống ẩm, Bảo vệ chống sốc điện và Bảo vệ webOS với LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection được thể hiện qua bốn biểu tượng bảo vệ trên nền vàng. Mỗi biểu tượng bao gồm Bảo vệ chống sét đánh, Bảo vệ chống ẩm, Bảo vệ chống sốc điện và Bảo vệ webOS với LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

Bền bỉ hoạt động với LG Quad Protection

Từ phần cứng đến phần mềm, TV LG của bạn luôn được bảo vệ. Các tụ điện tích hợp giúp bảo vệ trước điện áp cao, bao gồm cả sét đánh, trong khi chất bán dẫn được thiết kế với khả năng chống sốc điện. Silicon gel và lớp phủ bảo vệ giúp che chắn chipset khỏi độ ẩm, đồng thời dữ liệu của bạn cũng luôn an toàn và bảo mật với LG Shield.

AI Magic Remote

Mở khóa mọi trải nghiệm AI chỉ với nút bấm AI

Chỉ cần một nút bấm AI để truy cập và điều khiển tất cả các tương tác do AI hỗ trợ. Cuộn và yêu cầu bằng giọng nói, mọi thao tác điều khiển trở nên nhanh chóng và dễ dàng.15)

LG OLED evo AI C6 hiển thị AI Hub cho trải nghiệm cá nhân hóa, với biểu tượng AI phía trên điều khiển từ xa, xung quanh là các nhãn Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID với My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard và AI Sound Wizard.

Tại sao nên chọn LG OLED evo Gaming TV?

Trải nghiệm chơi game siêu mượt, không giật lag

Tận hưởng ván game 4K 165Hz với G-Sync và AMD FreeSync tương thích

Tần số quét lên đến 165Hz mang lại hình ảnh sắc nét và chuyển động mượt mà hơn trong mọi tựa game. G-Sync Compatible và AMD FreeSync Premium giúp chuyển động ổn định, không xé hình, trong khi VRR và độ trễ đầu vào cực thấp đảm bảo mọi thao tác luôn mượt mà và phản hồi nhanh, mang lại lợi thế rõ rệt trong từng trận đấu.16)

LG OLED evo AI C6 cho trải nghiệm chơi game vượt trội ở 4K 165Hz hiển thị một trò chơi đua xe tốc độ cao với chiếc xe đua open-wheel màu vàng đang lao nhanh, dòng chữ “WIN” nổi bật trên màn hình cùng logo NVIDIA G-SYNC và AMD FreeSync Premium ở phía trên.

Với thời gian phản hồi 0,1ms được chứng nhận, OLED phản hồi tức thì, không giật lag

Với thời gian phản hồi điểm ảnh 0,1ms cùng ALLM giúp giảm độ trễ xuống mức cực thấp, mọi thao tác điều khiển đều được hiển thị ngay lập tức với độ chính xác cao. Khả năng phản hồi vượt trội này giúp các pha hành động tốc độ cao luôn rõ nét và dễ kiểm soát, mang lại lợi thế cạnh tranh rõ rệt trong từng trận đấu.17)

Trải nghiệm chơi game sống động với HGiG và ClearMR 10000

HGiG đảm bảo HDR tone mapping hiển thị đúng với ý đồ của nhà sáng tạo, trong khi ClearMR 10000 giúp giảm hiện tượng nhòe chuyển động, mang lại độ rõ nét vượt trội trong các cảnh chuyển động nhanh. Từ đó mang đến trải nghiệm nhập vai sâu hơn, với hình ảnh luôn chính xác và sắc nét trong từng khoảnh khắc.18)

LG OLED evo AI C6 với NVIDIA GeForce NOW hiển thị Borderlands 4 trên màn hình cùng logo GeForce NOW, cho thấy khả năng truy cập cloud gaming trực tiếp trong giao diện TV.

LG OLED evo AI C6 với NVIDIA GeForce NOW hiển thị Borderlands 4 trên màn hình cùng logo GeForce NOW, cho thấy khả năng truy cập cloud gaming trực tiếp trong giao diện TV.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

Cloud gaming HDR 4K 120Hz đầu tiên trên thế giới

Chơi game 4K 120Hz HDR trực tiếp trên TV ngay cả khi không cần thiết bị bổ sung thông qua NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Được vận hành bởi kiến trúc NVIDIA Blackwell, bạn có thể tận hưởng trải nghiệm cloud gaming cao cấp với hiệu năng GeForce RTX 5080.19)

LG OLED evo AI C6 với Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency hiển thị tay cầm chơi game không dây “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” trên màn hình, cho thấy khả năng tối ưu tay cầm Bluetooth cho trải nghiệm chơi game phản hồi nhanh chóng.

LG OLED evo AI C6 với Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency hiển thị tay cầm chơi game không dây “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” trên màn hình, cho thấy khả năng tối ưu tay cầm Bluetooth cho trải nghiệm chơi game phản hồi nhanh chóng.

Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

TV đầu tiên trên thế giới hỗ trợ tay cầm Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

Trải nghiệm cloud gaming hiệu năng cao với độ trễ cực thấp nhờ hỗ trợ Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller, giúp giảm độ trễ đầu vào xuống dưới 2,5ms. Tận hưởng khả năng điều khiển mượt mà và phản hồi nhanh, mang lại cảm giác như kết nối có dây, ngay cả khi chơi game trên nền tảng đám mây.20)

LG OLED evo AI C6 hiển thị LG Gaming Portal trên màn hình webOS, cho thấy trung tâm chơi game với giao diện truy cập một bước, cho phép truy cập nhiều ứng dụng game thông qua các dịch vụ cloud gaming như NVIDIA GeForce NOW và các ứng dụng webOS.

LG OLED evo AI C6 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

LG Gaming Portal

Truy cập vào tất cả các trò chơi yêu thích của bạn mà không cần máy game chuyên nghiệp

Khám phá hàng nghìn trò chơi từ Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce Now, các ứng dụng webOS tích hợp sẵn và nhiều nền tảng khác. Dễ dàng tìm game chơi bằng điều khiển từ xa hoặc tay cầm, thậm chí thi đấu với người chơi khác qua chế độ Challenge Mode.21)

LG OLED evo AI C6 với Game Dashboard và Optimizer hiển thị hai màn hình game đặt cạnh nhau cùng menu điều chỉnh trên màn hình, cho phép thay đổi tần số quét, độ trễ và chế độ hình ảnh trong thời gian thực.

LG OLED evo AI C6 với Game Dashboard và Optimizer hiển thị hai màn hình game đặt cạnh nhau cùng menu điều chỉnh trên màn hình, cho phép thay đổi tần số quét, độ trễ và chế độ hình ảnh trong thời gian thực.

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Dễ dàng tinh chỉnh cài đặt game theo phong cách chơi của bạn

Tùy chỉnh trải nghiệm chơi game một cách dễ dàng với Game Dashboard để điều khiển nhanh theo thời gian thực, và Game Optimizer để tinh chỉnh các thiết lập theo sở thích của bạn. Điều chỉnh tần số quét, độ trễ và các chế độ hiển thị để tối ưu hóa mọi ván game một cách thuận tiện.

Vì sao LG OLED evo là lựa chọn hàng đầu cho những người đam mê thiết kế?

Thiết kế siêu mỏng cho phong cách sống hiện đại

Với viền mỏng và thiết kế siêu mỏng, màn hình trở thành tâm điểm, mang đến tổng thể gọn gàng và liền mạch. Thiết kế trải dài hòa hợp tinh tế với không gian sống của bạn.22)

LG OLED evo AI C6 được treo tường trong một không gian phòng khách được bài trí tinh tế, nổi bật với thiết kế siêu mỏng và viền màn hình mảnh, hiển thị khung cảnh thành phố ven sông lúc hoàng hôn trên màn hình.

LG OLED evo AI C6 được treo tường trong một không gian phòng khách được bài trí tinh tế, nổi bật với thiết kế siêu mỏng và viền màn hình mảnh, hiển thị khung cảnh thành phố ven sông lúc hoàng hôn trên màn hình.

Khám phá kho kiệt tác nghệ thuật không giới hạn với LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

Trang trí không gian sống với kho tàng nội dung nghệ thuật phong phú

LG Gallery+ cho phép bạn truy cập hơn 100+ tác phẩm nghệ thuật, video ambient và nhiều nội dung hình ảnh khác để nâng tầm không gian sống. Với thư viện được cập nhật thường xuyên, bạn có thể cá nhân hóa ngôi nhà bằng những nội dung được tinh chọn phù hợp với phong cách của mình.24)

LG OLED evo AI C6 với LG Gallery+ cùng BGM và Music Lounge hiển thị cảnh “Forest Evening” – hồ nước trong rừng lúc hoàng hôn trên màn hình, kèm bảng giao diện Music Lounge để điều khiển nhạc theo tâm trạng, phát qua Bluetooth và các tùy chọn điều khiển khác.

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

BGM với Music Lounge

Tạo bầu không khí hoàn hảo với âm nhạc chuẩn bài

Tạo nên không gian phù hợp với âm nhạc hòa hợp cùng hình ảnh hiển thị. Bạn có thể sử dụng nhạc được đề xuất theo sở thích, hoặc kết nối qua Bluetooth để phát các bản nhạc của riêng mình.

LG OLED evo AI C6 hiển thị lưới ảnh từ Google Photos với các khoảnh khắc gia đình, trong khi điện thoại hiển thị danh sách album với album “Family Trip” được bật.

LG OLED evo AI C6 hiển thị lưới ảnh từ Google Photos với các khoảnh khắc gia đình, trong khi điện thoại hiển thị danh sách album với album “Family Trip” được bật.

Ảnh của tôi

Dễ dàng truy cập Google Photos và trưng bày những khoảnh khắc đáng nhớ

Kết nối tài khoản Google Photos với TV một cách thuận tiện chỉ bằng điện thoại của bạn. Dễ dàng cá nhân hóa không gian sống bằng cách sử dụng những hình ảnh từ thư viện ảnh cá nhân.27)

Chiếc TV LG OLED evo AI C6 được gắn trên tường màu xanh lá cây phía trên một bảng điều khiển màu đỏ, hiển thị bảng thông tin bao gồm thời tiết, tỷ số thể thao, lịch phát sóng TV và Home Hub.

LG OLED evo AI C6 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

Bảng thông tin

Cập nhật toàn diện với bảng điều khiển cá nhân hóa

Nắm bắt những thông tin quan trọng chỉ trong một cái nhìn. Nhận cập nhật thời tiết, thông báo thể thao, xem Google Calendar, và thậm chí thiết lập thông báo cho Home Hub, lịch hẹn xem TV và nhiều hơn nữa.

Chế độ Gallery

Chuyển đổi liền mạch từ TV sang tác phẩm nghệ thuật

Khi Gallery Mode được bật, TV của bạn vẫn có thể tiết kiệm năng lượng ngay cả khi đang hiển thị các tác phẩm nghệ thuật bạn đã chọn, mang lại vẻ đẹp phong cách và tinh tế cho không gian sống.

Tự động điều chỉnh độ sáng

Độ sáng tối ưu trong mọi điều kiện ánh sáng

Brightness Control tự động điều chỉnh độ sáng màn hình dựa trên ánh sáng môi trường, đảm bảo hình ảnh rõ ràng và dễ nhìn trong mọi không gian.28)

Cảm biến chuyển động

Phản hồi thông minh theo sự hiện diện của bạn

Cảm biến chuyển động cho phép TV phản hồi một cách thông minh, tự động chuyển đổi chế độ tùy theo việc bạn có ở gần hay không.29)

LG Channels

Kho tàng giải trí miễn phí

LG Channels tập hợp nhiều nội dung đa dạng từ các nền tảng truyền hình trực tiếp và theo yêu cầu vào một trung tâm duy nhất, giúp bạn dễ dàng tìm thấy nội dung yêu thích.30)

LG OLED evo AI C6 với Smart Connectivity hiển thị giao diện Home Hub trên màn hình, cho thấy kết nối với Google Home và LG ThinQ, cùng các bảng điều khiển cho TV, thiết bị và ứng dụng trong một bố cục điều khiển thống nhất.

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub – Nền tảng thông minh all-in-one

Home Hub giúp kết nối toàn bộ các thiết bị thông minh trong nhà của bạn vào cùng một hệ thống. Dễ dàng kết nối, điều khiển và tương tác với các thiết bị IoT trong nhà thông qua Google Home và nhiều nền tảng khác.31)

Điện ảnh chân thực, tái hiện chuẩn mực

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Thưởng thức điện ảnh chuẩn ý đồ đạo diễn với Dolby Vision và FILMMAKER MODE™ tích hợp Ambient Light Compensation, tự động thích ứng với ánh sáng môi trường và giữ cho hình ảnh trung thực nhất với bản gốc, để từng khung hình vẫn trọn vẹn cảm xúc điện ảnh.32)

Dolby Atmos

Bằng cách tái tạo âm thanh như các đối tượng âm thanh 360° sống động thay vì các kênh âm thanh cố định, hệ thống mang đến không gian rạp chiếu phim tại gia, nơi từng chi tiết và chiều sâu âm thanh được giữ trọn vẹn đúng với bối cảnh của cảnh phim.

Đắm chìm trong từng trận đấu thể thao

Đắm chìm trong từng trận đấu thể thao

LG Soundbar nâng tầm khung hình, lấp đầy thanh âm

WOW Orchestra

Âm thanh vòm trọn vẹn từ TV LG và Soundbar đồng bộ

Khi TV và Soundbar hoạt động đồng bộ, hệ thống mở rộng độ sâu và hướng âm, mang đến trải nghiệm âm thanh vòm bao trùm và sống động hơn.35)

LG OLED evo AI C6 với WOW Orchestra và WOWCAST trình diễn một buổi hòa nhạc trên màn hình, với soundbar đặt dưới TV, trong khi các làn sóng âm lan tỏa khắp phòng khách, thể hiện âm thanh vòm không dây đồng bộ và mạnh mẽ.'

Hình ảnh minh họa một gia đình nhiều thế hệ gồm trẻ em và ông bà cùng ngồi trên sofa trong phòng khách tươi sáng, cầm điều khiển và cùng thưởng thức chương trình trên TV.

Hình ảnh minh họa một gia đình nhiều thế hệ gồm trẻ em và ông bà cùng ngồi trên sofa trong phòng khách tươi sáng, cầm điều khiển và cùng thưởng thức chương trình trên TV.

Accessibility

Tính năng hỗ trợ giúp trải nghiệm xem trở nên toàn diện hơn

TV LG được thiết kế hướng đến khả năng tiếp cận cho mọi người, với các tính năng như Bộ lọc điều chỉnh màu, Hướng dẫn ngôn ngữ ký hiệu, và kết nối trực tiếp với các thiết bị hỗ trợ thính giác.

*Hình ảnh trên trang chi tiết sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa. Vui lòng tham khảo hình ảnh trong thư viện để có hình dung chính xác hơn về sản phẩm.

*Thông số kỹ thuật và tính năng có thể khác nhau tùy theo khu vực, model và kích thước.

*Khả năng cung cấp dịch vụ có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia và khu vực.

*Các dịch vụ cá nhân hóa có thể khác nhau tùy theo chính sách của ứng dụng bên thứ ba.

*Cần đăng nhập LG Account và chấp nhận các Điều khoản & Điều kiện liên quan để sử dụng các dịch vụ và tính năng thông minh dựa trên mạng, bao gồm ứng dụng phát trực tuyến. Nếu không có LG Account, bạn chỉ có thể kết nối thiết bị ngoài (ví dụ: qua HDMI) và xem truyền hình mặt đất/anten (chỉ áp dụng với TV có bộ thu). Việc tạo tài khoản LG Account là miễn phí.

2)*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size and market region.

*Brightness Booster applies to 66/55/48-inch OLED C6

 

3)*LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for delivering black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux, based on IDMS Section 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for delivering color consistency levels >99% up to 500lux, based on IDMS Sections 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

 

4)*LG OLED TV displays have been verified as Low Blue Light Platinum by UL.

 

5)*Compared with previous year of OLED evo models(α9 AI Processor Gen8).

 

6)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

*Faster processing compared to 2025 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

 

7)*Must be activated through the sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

 

8)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

9)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

10)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

11)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

12)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

14)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

15)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

16)*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz.

*NVIDIA G-Sync compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30, RTX 40 and GTX 16 graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-Sync compatibility.

 

17)*LG OLED displays been certified as "0.1 response times (Gray to Gray) and Qualified Gaming Performance" by Intertek.

 

18)*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*83/77/65/55/48/42-inch of OLED C6 only has ClearMR 10000 certification

*ClearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

 

21)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

22)*Installation requirements may differ.

 

23)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

 

24)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

25)*16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

 

26)*Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

*A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

*Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

*Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

*LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

 

27)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

28)*Brightness sensors may vary by model and country.

 

29)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

30)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

31)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

32)*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE works on models equipped with a light sensor.

 

33)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

34)*The Sound Suite model matched may vary depending on country, region, and TV model.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*When connected to a Soundbar, up to 13.1.7 channels are supported. Supported channel configurations may vary depending on the Soundbar model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

35)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

36)*LG OLED TV sets have been certified as DSC by VESA.

 

37)*Subscription required. Service offerings may vary by membership plan.

*Available only on LG OLED W6, G6, C6, and MRGB95, MRGB9M.

*GeForce NOW availability may vary by country.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

38)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

39)*Power saving applies only when both Gallery Mode and Always Ready are enabled. If Always Ready is switched off, Gallery Mode will consume the same amount of power as when the TV is on.

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    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 