Tivi LG OLED evo C2 77 inch 4K Smart TV Màn hình lớn | OLED77C2

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Được sản xuất với tư tưởng vì hành tinh.
Ủng hộ sáng kiến xanh của LG, OLED được thiết kế thân thiện hơn với môi trường. Được tạo ra từ ít bộ phận hơn, không chứa chất nguy hiểm và đóng gói với bao bì vừa đủ để đảm bảo vận chuyển an toàn – hộp các tông có thể tái chế. OLED có khả năng tiết kiệm năng lượng giúp giảm phát thải carbon khi xem và thậm chí còn sở hữu tỷ lệ tái chế cao khi đến thời điểm thải bỏ.