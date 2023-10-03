About Cookies on This Site

LG Q60

LG Q60

LMX525WA

LG Q60

Pictogram-DTSX

DTS:X

 

 

Google-Assistant

Google Assistant

Triple Camera

Three Lens Versatility

Three cameras. One smartphone. The 16MP PDAF Camera shoots high quality photos and works with the Depth Sensor for true bokeh. The 5MP Super Wide-Angle Camera with 120° field of view fits everyone in great group shots.

*2MP camera only functions as depth sensor and cannot be used for taking pictures.

Super Wide-Angle Camera

Capture the Whole Wide World

Get the whole scene in the shot. The Super Wide-Angle Camera goes beyond wide, with a 120-degree field of view to fit everything in. Now, you can cherish the entire moment as you remember it, with nothing cropped out.

*Screen images simulated.

Portrait

Stand Out in Every Scene

Gorgeous portraits of what you treasure. The Depth Sensor makes the subject stand out against any background with detail. Now, take share-worthy pics of friends, food, monuments, or pets with a professional bokeh look.

*Screen images simulated.

AI CAM

Each Shot, Thought Out for You

The AI CAM accurately recognizes eight different subjects and applies ideal settings for the shot. Whether it's a pic of flowers, your best friend, a puppy, or desserts, you'll shoot the perfect shot, every time.

*Screen images simulated.

6.26" HD FullVision Display

Dive Into the Big Screen

Be immersed in exceptional screen quality and size. Movies and TV shows are more enjoyable on the expansive 6.26" HD FullVision Display. The 19:9 screen's minimal notch lets you always see it all.

*Screen images simulated.

DTS:X 3D Surround Sound

Superior Sound, All Around

Cinematic DTS:X 3D Surround Sound on your phone. Simply put on your headphones and multi-dimensional, premium sound takes you inside a whole new world of audio, delivering a movie theatre listening experience, anywhere.
Google Assistant Button

One Press Wakes Up Google

The Google Assistant now has a dedicated button. Press once to wake, and double press to see your day's snapshot, without a wake word. Integrated LG command lets you access Q60's special features with just your voice.

*Screen images simulated.

Link Shot / Crop Shot

Screenshots Reach a New Level

With Link Shot, take a screenshot of a webpage and then click on it later to jump right back to the page. Crop Shot lets you crop part of the image and pin it to your current screen to easily enter numbers or codes.

*Screen images simulated.

YouTube Live

Go Live, with a Click

Some surprising encounters only last a few seconds. Don't miss your chance to stream them. During fleeting moments, press the YouTube Live button to share your world in an instant, with no more fumbling around.

*Use of the YouTube Live function may be restricted in accordance with Google's policy.
*Screen images simulated.

Essentials that Power You1
Performance and Reliability

Essentials that Power You

The 2.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU brings speed and power for smooth multitasking. Eco Playback saves battery life by dimming the screen when you only need audio from videos. High durability passes US Military Standard tests.

*MIL-Specs tested based on MIL-STD-810G requirements by MET Labs. This in no way implies endorsement or approval by the U.S. Department of Defense.

All Spec

NETWORK

LTE

Refer to RF Band Table

CHIPSET

Baseband Application Processor

MT6762

MEMORY

Internal - RAM

3GB

Internal - ROM

64GB

DISPLAY

Size

6.26”

Resolution

HD+ (1520 x 720)

TOUCH

Type

GFF

Resolution

Finger

CAMERA

Rear - Pixel no @ FPS

16+2+W5M
(16MP: 1/3.1”, 1.0um, F2.0, FOV 76~82˚)
(2MP: 1/5”,1.75um, F2.4, FOV 80~86˚)
(W5M: 1/5”,1.12um F2.2, FOV 120˚)

Rear - Focus (Laser/OIS)

PDAF/OIS (X)

Rear - Module Type

CIS

Rear - No of Flash

1

Front - Pixel

13MP
(1/3.1”, 1.12um, F2.0, FOV 78˚)

BATTERY

Capacity/Type

3,500mAh/Li-polymer

ACOUSTIC

Receiver/Speaker/3.5phi

Yes

No of mic.

2

PUI

LED Indicator

Yes

Etc.

Google Assistant Button

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi

802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

Wi-Fi Concurrency

Yes

DLNA

Yes

BT

5.0 BLE

NFC/Felica

Yes

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass

USB

2.0

USB OTG

Yes

SENSOR

Proximity

Yes

Ambient light

Yes

Accelerometer

Yes

Digital compass

Yes

Gyroscope

Yes

Etc.

Fingerprint

INBOX

TA Type

5V/1.2A

Data Cable

Type B

Manual

QSG

External Memory

up to 2TB with Micro SD slot

Etc.

SIM Opener

SW SPEC

OS/UI

Latest OS

Codec

High v1.7, DTS, AC3

MARKET/OPERATOR REQUIREMENT

HAC (NA)

Yes

HD Voice

Yes

SIM type

Nano SIM

No of SIM

Single

Etc.

FM Radio

LMX525WA

LG Q60