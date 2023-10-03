About Cookies on This Site

6.9 cu.ft. Double Oven Electric Range

Specs

Reviews

Support

6.9 cu.ft. Double Oven Electric Range

LDE3011ST

6.9 cu.ft. Double Oven Electric Range

All Spec

GENERAL

Type

Freestanding Electric Double Oven

Oven Capacity

2.5 cu.ft. Upper / 4.4 cu.ft. Lower

Total Capacity

6.9 cu.ft.

CONTROLS

Oven / Cooktop

IntuiTouch™ / Keypad

Display

LED (Green)

Electronic Clock & Timer

Yes

Control Lock Function

Yes

Audible Preheat Signal

Yes

Special Functions

Clock (12 hr, 24 hr), Temperature Unit of Measure (F/C), Beeper Volume (High, Low, Mute), GoCook Smart Oven Light On/Off, Thermostat Adjustment, Pizza

Door Lock

Yes

COOKTOP

Type of Elements

Radiant

No. of Radiant Element

4

Hot Surface Indicator

4

ELEMENT SIZE AND WATTAGE

Left Front

9" / 2500W

Right Front

9" / 2500W

Left Rear

6" / 1200W

Right Rear

6" / 1200W

OVEN

Self Cleaning

Yes

Variable Cleaning Time

3 hr, 4 hr & 5 hr

Variable Broil

High, Low

Bake Element (Upper)

2100W / 4 Pass (Exposed Bake)

Broil Element (Upper)

Sheathed Heater, 3200W / 6 Pass

Bake Element (Lower)

2500W / 4 Pass (Exposed Bake)

Broil Element (Lower)

3800W / 6 Pass

Oven Cooking Technology

PreciseTemp ™

No. of Racks / Positions

3 Standard / 7

WideView™ Window

Yes

Automatic Shut-Off

After 12 hours

Interior Oven Light (Auto/Manual with Preheat Signal)

2 (Incandescent)

GoCook™ Smart Oven Light

Yes

Delay Bake / Delay Clean

Yes

Proof

Yes

Cook & Warm

Yes

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Available Colours

Stainless Steel (ST)

Oven Interior

Brilliant Blue

Handles

Matching Metal Handle

Door

Full Stainless Steel Wrap

Cooktop Finish

Grey Patterned on Black Ceramic Glass

POWER SOURCE

KW Rating & Amp Rating @240V

13.8 KW/57.4A

KW Rating & Amp Rating @208V

10.3 KW/57.4A

DIMENSIONS

Width

29 7/8"

Height (to top of cooktop)

36"

Height (to top of backguard)

47 7/16"

Depth (without handle)

25 13/16"

Depth (with handle)

28 3/16"

Oven Interior (Upper) (WxHxD)

24 1/2" x 9 9/16" x 18 15/16"

Oven Interior (Lower) (WxHxD)

24 1/2" x 16 5/16" x 18 15/16"

Net Weight / Shipping Weight

216 lbs / 262 lbs

Package Dimensions (WxHxD)

33" x 49 5/8" x 29 15/16"

UPC CODE

LDE3011ST

048231 317504

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 1 Year Limited on Cooktop and Radiant Surface Units

What people are saying