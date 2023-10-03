About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
6.3 cu. ft. Induction Slide In Range With ProBake Convection™ and EasyClean®

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  • Buy More Save More on select LG appliances. Buy 2 save $150. Buy 3 save $300. Click here.

6.3 cu. ft. Induction Slide In Range With ProBake Convection™ and EasyClean®

LSE4617ST

6.3 cu. ft. Induction Slide In Range With ProBake Convection™ and EasyClean®

LED

Smart Diagnosis

HDMI

Direct Drive

LSE4616ST_F1_130917_D

How Does Induction Work?

The electromagnetic energy generated by an induction coil reacts only with iron-like metals, not with ceramic surfaces. The pot absorbs the electromagnetic energy, and converts it into heat. Only the bottom of the pot is heated, which guarantees even heating, safety and energy savings.
LSE4616ST_F3_130917_D

A Clean Oven in Just 10 Minutes

LG EasyClean® brings you our fastest oven-cleaning feature yet. In just three steps your oven can sparkle, all without strong chemical fumes or high heat. Simply spray the oven interior with water, press EasyClean and 10 later, wipe away leftover grime. There's even a traditional self-clean cycle for an occasional deep clean.
LSE4616ST_F4_130917_D

Cook More

The 6.3 cu. ft. oven capacity give you more space and gives you the flexibility to cook more dishes and larger platters at the same time.

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
6.3 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 37 7/8" x 28 15/16 (w/ handle)"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

All Spec

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

HEATING

Electric

Yes

Gas

No

TYPE

Induction Slide-in

Yes

Slide-in

No

Freestanding

No

Wall Oven

No

NO. OF OVEN

No. of Oven

Single

CAPACTIY

Capactiy (cu.ft.)

6.3cu.ft.

WALL OVENS AND RANGES FEATURE

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

Yes

ProBake ConvectionTM

Yes

SmartThinQ® Wi-Fi Connectivity

Wi-Fi

COLOUR

Colour

Stainless Steel

CAPACITY

Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)

6.3

OVEN FEATURES

Broil Element (Watt)

4,000W (1.6 Carbon + 2.4K Sheath)

Bake Element (Watt)

No

Convection Element (Watt)

2,500W

Convection Conversion

Yes

Convection System/Mode/Cooking System

ProBake Convection™

Oven Cooking Modes

Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Multi-Rack Convection Baking, Delay Bake, Delay Clean, Proof, Warm, Pizza, Speed Roast

Oven Control Features

Glass Touch

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

Yes

GoCook Smart Oven Light

Yes (1 Light)

No. of Rack Positions

7

Door Lock

Yes

Automatic Safety Shut-Off

After 12 hours

COOKTOP

Element Size/Wattage - Left Rear

6" - 1,800W (Boost) / 1,300 W (Normal)

Element Size/Wattage - Right Rear

6" - 100W (Warm Zone)

Element Size/Wattage - Left Front

8" - 3,200W (Boost) / 2,100W (Normal)

Element Size/Wattage - Right Front

11"- 4,000W (Boost) / 2,400W (Normal)

Element Size/Wattage - Center

6" - 1,800W (Boost) / 1,300W (Normal)

Cooktop Finish

Grey Patterned on Black Ceramic Glass

Hot Surface LED Indicator

Yes

DRAWER

Drawer Type

Warming

CONTROL

Cooktop Control Type

Front Tilt-Control Knobs

Oven Control Type

Glass Touch

Display

VFD

Language

English

Smart Function

SmartThinQ™

Clock

12 hr or 24 hr (option)

Temperature Unit of Measure

˚F or ˚C

Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

1. High 2. Low 3. Mute

Certified Sabbath Mode

No

APPEARANCE

Available Colours

Stainless Steel (ST)

Handles/Knobs

STS Finish (AI)

Oven Door Feature

WideView™ Window

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Shipping Weight (lbs)

224

Product Weight (lbs)

198

Cabinet Width (in)

30"

Overall Depth (in) - including handle

28 15/16"

Overall Height (in)

37 7/8”

Overall Width (in)

29 7/8"

Oven Interior Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

24 13/16" x 21 5/16" x 19 3/4"

Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

31 31/32” x 44” x 30 17/32”

ACCESSORIES

Gliding Rack

1

Scouring Pad

Yes

Cooktop Cleaner

Yes

Meat probe

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC CODES

LSE4617ST

048231 319676

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LSE4617ST

6.3 cu. ft. Induction Slide In Range With ProBake Convection™ and EasyClean®