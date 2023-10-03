We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4.7 cu.ft. Black Stainless Steel Series Single Wall Oven with EasyClean®
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
Bar Code
-
048232335491
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Outcase Color
-
Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel
-
Fuel Type
-
Electric
-
Oven Type
-
Single Wall Oven
-
Bake Element Type
-
Hidden (8 pass)
-
Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
[Elec]Bake Element Power (W)
-
2500
-
[Elec]Convection Element Power (W)
-
Yes (2,000 Sheath heater)
-
Number of Rack Positions
-
5
-
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
4.7
-
[Upper]Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
[Lower]Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
Heavy Duty Rack (Ea)
-
2
-
Cooking Complete Reminder Volume
-
Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)
-
Oven Cleaning Type
-
Self Clean
-
Outcase Color
-
Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel
-
Handle Color
-
Stainless Steel
-
Handle Material
-
Stainless Steel
-
Knob Material
-
Stainless Steel Finish (Aluminum)
-
Oven Control Type
-
Glass Touch (SmoothTouch™)
-
Oven Door Feature
-
WideView™ Window
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)
-
33 x 34 x 30
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)
-
29 3/4 x 29 5/16 x 26 7/8
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
157
-
Shipping Weight (lb.)
-
179
-
Cut-out Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)_Flush
-
281/2 x 29 x 231/2
Buy Directly
