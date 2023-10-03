About Cookies on This Site

4.7 cu.ft. Single Wall Oven with EasyClean®

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LWS3063ST

LWS3063ST

4.7 cu.ft. Single Wall Oven with EasyClean®

A Clean Oven in Just 10 Minutes3

A Clean Oven in Just 10 Minutes

LG EasyClean® brings you our fastest oven-cleaning feature yet. In just three steps your oven can sparkle, all without strong chemical fumes or high heat. Simply spray the oven interior with water, press EasyClean and 10 later, wipe away leftover grime. There's even a traditional self-clean cycle for an occasional deep clean.
black-new

Brilliantly Lit

A premium range should meet your needs and look beautiful doing it. The Brilliant Blue Interior provides an upscale look with premium interior design.

Spaciousness for All

The large 4.7 cubic capacity with a premium blue interior elegantly accentuates the vivid convection glow. The recessed broiler element, hidden bake element and 3 interior lights take cooking to the next level.

Less Mess

Conceals the lower oven bake element to eliminate hard-to-reach areas that collect food and spills for easy cleaning.

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
4.7 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 3/4" x 29 5/16" x 26 7/8"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
No

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048232336528

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Outcase Color

Stainless Steel

Fuel Type

Electric

Oven Type

Single Wall Oven

OVEN FEATURES

Bake Element Type

Hidden (8 pass)

Convection Conversion

Yes

[Elec]Bake Element Power (W)

2500

[Elec]Convection Element Power (W)

Yes (2,000 Sheath heater)

Number of Rack Positions

5

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

4.7

ACCESSORIES

Heavy Duty Rack (Ea)

2

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)

Oven Cleaning Type

Self Clean

DESIGN / FINISH

Outcase Color

Stainless Steel

Handle Color

Stainless Steel

Handle Material

Stainless Steel

Knob Material

Stainless Steel Finish (Aluminum)

Oven Control Type

Glass Touch (SmoothTouch™)

Oven Door Feature

WideView™ Window

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

33 x 34 x 30

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

29 3/4 x 29 5/16 x 26 7/8

Product Weight (lb.)

157

Shipping Weight (lb.)

179

Cut-out Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)_Flush

281/2 x 29 x 231/2

What people are saying

LWS3063ST

4.7 cu.ft. Single Wall Oven with EasyClean®