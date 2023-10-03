About Cookies on This Site

Be a baller with next level entertaining

Dual ice makers with Craft Ice™ automatically create crushed, cubed and LG’s exclusive slow-melting round ice on demand for upscale, craft drinks at home – without the work.

 

SEE HOW LG’S EXCLUSIVE ROUND CRAFT ICE™ LETS YOU ENTERTAIN LIKE A BALLER.

03-A-slow-melting-D

A GAME CHANGER FOR HOME ENTERTAINERS

Craft Ice™ delivers slow-melting ice

Bring one of the hottest beverage trends home with the Craft Ice™ maker that automatically makes batches of slow-melting round ice. No more messing with expensive and time-consuming molds. Open up a new world of high-end drinks and keep soft drinks, lemonade and iced coffee tasting their best.

 

Dual ice makers for added versatility

An additional ice maker on the refrigerator door dispenses traditional cubed or crushed ice with the push of a button.

 

SEE AND REACH FAVOURITES IN AN INSTANT

05-B-knock-twice-D-V001

Knock twice and see what’s inside

LG InstaView® lets you look inside your refrigerator without ever opening the door—just knock twice on the unique glass panel.

 

Get quick access to your favourite foods

The popular Door-in-Door® design offers easy access to food and an adjustable bin that fits snacks and drinks of all sizes

 

KEEP PRODUCE FRESH UP TO 2X LONGER*

Only LG offers 3 cooling technologies that work together to extend the life of fruits and vegetables and help keep all foods fresh. Linear Cooling keeps temperatures within 1°F of the setting, Smart Cooling uses sensors and vents for total cooling control, and Door Cooling+ delivers blasts of cool air to all areas of the refrigerator.

 

*Than other LG models. Based on LG internal tests between LFXS30796D and LRFDS3006S.

THERE'S AN INSTAVIEW FOR EVERYONE

With options including Side-By-Side, French 3-Door and 4-Door models, plus a variety of finishes, depths and price points, you can find the InstaView Door-in-Door® refrigerator that fits your kitchen perfectly.

 

