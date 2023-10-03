Sign Up To The Newsletter to Read More UltraGear Comics!

Ready to take it to the next level? Here are the steps for becoming a professional gamer.

Step 1: Find the game you’re good at and set gaming goals

The pro gaming industry is highly based on skill. Start by choosing a game you really like spending time on and fits your skillset. You will need to hone your skills in different ways for different games. Some of the best competitive games for pro gamers include:

Dota 2

JOverwatch

League of Legends

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

StarCraft II

Fortnite

You will need to consider your focus for making money. This will include goals for improving so you can join a team, win a tournament, start a popular streaming channel, or make money with it in another way.

Step 2: Practice

The most well-known, high-earning pro gamers never stop practicing. The gaming industry never stops growing. There are continual new releases and patches that require players to adapt. Dota 2 is an example of a game that constantly evolves, launches new heroes, updates character skills, and continuously modifies the game. If you want to be among the best, you will have to practice like all the other pros and amateurs who are spending hours a day improving their skill.

Step 3: Attract followers

Walking the walk as a skilled gamer is one thing, but gaining popularity is another. In order to fund your drive to the top, you will probably need to have a following that supports you and helps you earn as a streamer. A following or community who can bring you into the spotlight in order to gain attention. Whether it’s Twitch streaming or going to competitive gaming events, pro gamers need to put themselves out there to get noticed.

Step 4: Compete at the top level

Being a pro eSports gamer means that you win a lot. This requires serious focus and top tech gear. The best gamers need to reach top rankings on global leaderboards of their favourite games just to get an opportunity to compete in tournaments. They have to constantly level up online and spend countless hours getting the best in-game stats and equipment. Doing these could help you get noticed in order to join official teams.

Step 5: Go to local gaming events

Players apply their skills in the gaming industry’s biggest events, like the Electronic Entertainment Expo, Penny Arcade Expo, Gamescom, and BlizzCon. Pro gamers often start at local events and work their way up to the national level to get recognized.

Step 6: Consider joining a team

Many pro gamers can aspire to join gaming teams for their chosen games. Some of the most prominent gaming teams and companies that pro gamers work for are: