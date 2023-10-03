We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraPC 17’’ Lightweight & High Performance Laptop with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050Ti
All Spec
-
Product Category
-
UltraPC
-
Year
-
Y22
-
Colour
-
Dark Silver
-
Processor
-
12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor
i7-1260P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 2.1 up to 4.7 GHz / E: 1.5 up to 3.4 GHz), L3 Cache 18MB
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
-
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
-
Size (Inch)
-
17 Inch
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Brightness
-
350nit
-
Colour gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Memory
-
32GB(16GBx2) DDR5 (4800MHz)
-
SSD
-
1TB NVME Gen 4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
MMC Slot
-
Micro SD
-
WLAN
-
Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX211
(Wi-Fi 6, 2x2, BT Combo)
-
BT
-
BT 5.2
-
Webcam
-
HD Webcam with Dual Mic
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
-
Security
-
SSD Security,
Secure mode(Webcam & MIC off Hot key)
Finger Print, Kensington Lock
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard
English Only
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
(size: 119.6 x 77.2 mm)
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x2), USB3.2 Gen 1x1 (x1)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen 3x2 (x1, USB Power Delivery - PD Out Only, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
Thunderbolt 4
-
Yes
-
HDMI (Ver)
-
Yes (2.0)
-
Battery
-
80 Wh Li-Ion
-
Battery HoursMobile Mark® 2018(Up to x hours)
-
9 hours
-
AC Adapter
-
PM: 150W 3 Pin
-
LED
-
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock,Webcam, SSD
-
Dimension(mm)
-
381 x 274 x 19.9 mm
-
Dimension(inch)
-
15 x 10.78 x 0.78 inch
-
weight(kg)
-
1.95 kg
-
weight(lb)
-
4.3 lb
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
506 x 321 x 60 mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
19.92 x 12.64 x 2.36"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
3.025 kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
6.67 lbs
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
Yes
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
Yes
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
Yes
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 year parts and labour
