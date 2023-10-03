About Cookies on This Site

LG UltraPC 17'' Lightweight & High Performance Laptop with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050Ti

LG UltraPC 17’’ Lightweight & High Performance Laptop with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050Ti

17U70Q-P.AD78A8

LG UltraPC 17’’ Lightweight & High Performance Laptop with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050Ti

Front view
All Spec

INFO

Product Category

UltraPC

Year

Y22

Colour

Dark Silver

SYSTEM

Processor

12th Gen Intel® Core™﻿ Processor
i7-1260P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 2.1 up to 4.7 GHz / E: 1.5 up to 3.4 GHz), L3 Cache 18MB

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Graphic

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

17 Inch

Resolution

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Panel Type

IPS Non Touch

Panel Multi

LGD

Pol

Anti-Glare

Brightness

350nit

Colour gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Contrast

1200:1 (Typical)

STORAGE

Memory

32GB(16GBx2) DDR5 (4800MHz)

SSD

1TB NVME Gen 4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

MMC Slot

Micro SD

CONNECTIVITY

WLAN

Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX211
(Wi-Fi 6, 2x2, BT Combo)

BT

BT 5.2

Webcam

HD Webcam with Dual Mic

Audio

HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

Security

SSD Security,
Secure mode(Webcam & MIC off Hot key)
Finger Print, Kensington Lock

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard
English Only

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
(size: 119.6 x 77.2 mm)

PORTS/CONNECTION

HP-Out

4Pole Headset, US type

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x2), USB3.2 Gen 1x1 (x1)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen 3x2 (x1, USB Power Delivery - PD Out Only, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

Thunderbolt 4

Yes

HDMI (Ver)

Yes (2.0)

Battery

80 Wh Li-Ion

Battery HoursMobile Mark® 2018(Up to x hours)

9 hours

AC Adapter

PM: 150W 3 Pin

LED

Power, DC-In, Caps Lock,Webcam, SSD

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

381 x 274 x 19.9 mm

Dimension(inch)

15 x 10.78 x 0.78 inch

weight(kg)

1.95 kg

weight(lb)

4.3 lb

Shipping Dimension(mm)

506 x 321 x 60 mm

Shipping Dimension(inch)

19.92 x 12.64 x 2.36"

Shipping weight(kg)

3.025 kg

Shipping weight(lb)

6.67 lbs

PRE-INSTALLED SW

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

Yes

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Yes

DTS X:Ultra

Yes

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

Yes

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 year parts and labour

