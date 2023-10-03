5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity TurboWash® Washer with NFC Tag on

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Front Loader
-
Yes
-
Design Look
-
Front Control
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
Yes
-
Capacity
-
IEC 5.2 cu.ft.
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient 2016
-
Yes
-
CEE Tier
-
2
-
14 Programs
-
Cotton/Normal, Perm. Press, Delicates, Speed Wash, TubClean™, Bulky/Large, Hand Wash/Wool, Sanitary, Allergiene™, Heavy Duty, BrightWhites™, Towels, Drain+Spin, Download
-
11 Options
-
Prewash, Delay Wash, Extra Rinse, Drum Light, Rinse+Spin, Child Lock, ColdWash™, Steam, FreshCare™, TurboWash®, Add Garment
-
5 Wash/Rinse Temperatures
-
Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold (All Cold Rinses)
-
5 Spin Speeds
-
Extra High (1300 max), High, Medium, Low, No Spin
-
No. of Water Levels
-
Automatically adjusts to the size of load
-
No. of Soil Levels
-
5
-
*
-
*Downloadable Cycle
-
TurboWash® Technology
-
Yes
-
Steam Technology
-
Yes
-
Allergiene™ Cycle
-
Yes
-
Sanitary Cycle
-
Yes
-
ColdWash™
-
Yes
-
6Motion™
-
Yes
-
4 Tray Dispenser
-
Prewash, Main Wash (with liquid detergent cup), Bleach, Fabric Softener
-
TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
Smart DiagnosisTM
-
Yes
-
Load Sense
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
Yes
-
Forced Drain System
-
Yes
-
Internal Water Heater
-
Yes
-
Easy Loading TilTub™
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
Motor Type / Motor Speed / Axis
-
Inverter Direct Drive/Variable/Horizontal
-
Max RPM
-
1300
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Top Plate
-
Painted
-
Transparent Glass Door
-
Yes
-
Door Rim
-
Large Chrome Square Rimmed Glass Door with Dark Blue Tinted Cover
-
Available Colours
-
Black Stainless Steel
-
Ratings / Electrical Requirements / Type
-
UL Listed/120V, 60Hz, 10 Amps/Electric
-
Pedestal
-
WDP4K
-
Pedestal (WxHxD)
-
27" x 13 3/5" x 28 2/5"
-
SideKick™ Pedestal Washer
-
WD100CK (Black Stainless Steel)
-
SideKick™ Pedestal Washer (WxHxD)
-
27" x 14 1/8" x 30 3/4" (50 1/2 with drawer open)
-
Stacking Kit
-
KSTK1
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
27" x 38 11/16" x 29 3/4" (51" D with door open)
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
29 1/2" x 43 5/16" x 31 5/16"
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
202.8 lbs / 224.8 lbs
-
WM4370HKA
-
772454067846
-
WDP4K
-
048231019194
-
KSTK1
-
772454059896
-
Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour
5 Years Part on Drum
10 Years Part on DirectDrive™ Motor
