5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity TurboWash® Washer with NFC Tag on

5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity TurboWash® Washer with NFC Tag on

WM4370HKA

5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity TurboWash® Washer with NFC Tag on

(1)

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

WM4370HKA
CAPACITY
5.2 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 38 11/16" x 29 3/4" (51" D with door open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
No

TYPE

Front Loader

Yes

Design Look

Front Control

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle™

Yes

Capacity

IEC 5.2 cu.ft.

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient 2016

Yes

CEE Tier

2

WASH PROGRAMS

14 Programs

Cotton/Normal, Perm. Press, Delicates, Speed Wash, TubClean™, Bulky/Large, Hand Wash/Wool, Sanitary, Allergiene™, Heavy Duty, BrightWhites™, Towels, Drain+Spin, Download

11 Options

Prewash, Delay Wash, Extra Rinse, Drum Light, Rinse+Spin, Child Lock, ColdWash™, Steam, FreshCare™, TurboWash®, Add Garment

5 Wash/Rinse Temperatures

Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold (All Cold Rinses)

5 Spin Speeds

Extra High (1300 max), High, Medium, Low, No Spin

No. of Water Levels

Automatically adjusts to the size of load

No. of Soil Levels

5

*

*Downloadable Cycle

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

TurboWash® Technology

Yes

Steam Technology

Yes

Allergiene™ Cycle

Yes

Sanitary Cycle

Yes

ColdWash™

Yes

6Motion™

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

4 Tray Dispenser

Prewash, Main Wash (with liquid detergent cup), Bleach, Fabric Softener

TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System

Yes

Smart DiagnosisTM

Yes

Load Sense

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Auto Suds Removal

Yes

Forced Drain System

Yes

Internal Water Heater

Yes

Easy Loading TilTub™

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

MOTOR AND AGITATOR

Motor Type / Motor Speed / Axis

Inverter Direct Drive/Variable/Horizontal

Max RPM

1300

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Top Plate

Painted

Transparent Glass Door

Yes

Door Rim

Large Chrome Square Rimmed Glass Door with Dark Blue Tinted Cover

Available Colours

Black Stainless Steel

POWER SOURCE

Ratings / Electrical Requirements / Type

UL Listed/120V, 60Hz, 10 Amps/Electric

OPTIONS

Pedestal

WDP4K

Pedestal (WxHxD)

27" x 13 3/5" x 28 2/5"

SideKick™ Pedestal Washer

WD100CK (Black Stainless Steel)

SideKick™ Pedestal Washer (WxHxD)

27" x 14 1/8" x 30 3/4" (50 1/2 with drawer open)

Stacking Kit

KSTK1

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

27" x 38 11/16" x 29 3/4" (51" D with door open)

Carton (WxHxD)

29 1/2" x 43 5/16" x 31 5/16"

Weight (Product/Carton)

202.8 lbs / 224.8 lbs

UPC CODES

WM4370HKA

772454067846

WDP4K

048231019194

KSTK1

772454059896

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour
5 Years Part on Drum
10 Years Part on DirectDrive™ Motor

What people are saying