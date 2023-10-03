About Cookies on This Site

Single Unit Front Load LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™ 5.2 cu. ft. Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Gas

WKGX201HBA

WKGX201HBA

Single Unit Front Load LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™ 5.2 cu. ft. Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Gas

WKGX201HBA
ALL YOU WANT IN HALF THE SPACE*

ALL YOU WANT IN HALF THE SPACE*

Easy-reach Centre Control™ panel

PERFECTLY POSITIONED

No step stool needed

A sleek, streamlined look

REDEFINE YOUR SPACE

A sleek, streamlined look

Easy-reach Centre Control™ panel

LG EXCLUSIVE

Easy-reach Centre Control™ panel

*Floor space.

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

Forget about sorting or choosing cycles - built-in sensors use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size to select the optimal wash motions. For more advanced fabric care, ﻿Smart PairingTM automatically selects the optimal drying cycle based on the washer cycle that was selected.

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

GO BEYOND EVERYDAY

Helps Remove Allergens

The Allergiene™ cycle uses the intense power of steam to gently remove more than 95%* of common household allergens, like dust mites and pet dander from even the most delicate fabrics.

Helps Remove Allergens

*Certified by Asthma Canada.

  • TurboWash™ 360 powers through larger loads in less time, thanks to five jets with variable sprays that deliver a complete clean in under 30 minutes.*

  • TurboSteam™ technology in the dryer refreshes clothes in between washes and helps sanitize children's toys, decorative pillows and more.

*Based on independent testing comparing models WKEX200/WKGX201 and WM3900 in normal cycle with TurboWash™ option, 10 lb. load (June 2020).

Save Time & Simplify Laundry Day

Save Time & Simplify Laundry Day

Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your washer or dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, start or stop the wash and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all your smartphone. Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can manage your laundry with simple voice commands.
Premium Looks Designed to Last

Premium Looks Designed to Last

Sleek, scratch-resistant tempered glass doors are complemented by chrome rim & control knob accents.
Get It All Done In Less Time

Get It All Done In Less Time

Ultra Large capacity (5.2 cu. ft. washer & 7.2 cu. ft. dryer) fits more per load to save you time.

Smooth Surface Helps Prevent Snags

Smooth Surface Helps Prevent Snags

Unlike porcelain & plastic, stainless steel tubs & lifters avoid chips that snag on & ruin clothing.

Warranty/Certifications

10 Year Warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motor

10 Year Warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motor

ENERGY STAR® Certified

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Officially Certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America

Officially Certified by Asthma Canada

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

WKGX201HBA
CAPACITY
Washer 5.2 cu. Ft. / Dryer 7.4 cu. Ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 74 3/8" x 30 3/8" (55" D with door open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 74 3/8 x 30 3/8

TurboWash360˚

Yes

AI DD

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Full Touch Electronic Control Panel with LED Display

PROGRAMS (WASHER)

[WT_WM]Allergiene

Yes

[WT_WM]Bedding

Yes

[WT_WM]Delicates

Yes

[WT_WM]Heavy Duty

Yes

[WT_WM]Normal

Yes

[WT_WM]Sanitary

Yes

[WT_WM]Speed Wash

Yes

[WT_WM]Tub Clean

Yes

PROGRAMS (DRYER)

[WT_DR]Bedding

Yes

[WT_DR]Delicates

Yes

[WT_DR]Heavy Duty

Yes

[WT_DR]Normal

Yes

[WT_DR]Small Load

Yes

[WT_DR]Steam Fresh

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174047323

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 74 3/8 x 30 3/8

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

55"

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

30 1/16 x 79 11/32 x 32

Weight (lb.)

329

Weight include packing (lb.)

364

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient (Washer)

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Dryer)

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Washer)

Yes

FEATURES (DRYER)

AI Sensor Dry

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Reversible Door

No

Sensor Dry

Yes

Type

Gas

Venting Option

2 Way Venting

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

Yes

TurboSteam

Yes

FEATURES (WASHER)

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

LoadSense

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System

Yes

Type

Electric

Water Level

Load Sensing

TurboWash360˚

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color (Dryer)

White, Black Steel

Body Color (Washer)

Black Steel (B), White

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements (Dryer)

120V, 15 Amps (Gas)

Electrical Requirements (Washer)

120V, 10 Amps

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Cloud Cycle

Yes

Tub Clean Coach (Washer)

Yes

CAPACITY

Dryer Capacity (cu.ft)

7.4

Washer Capacity (cu.ft)

5.2

What people are saying

WKGX201HBA

WKGX201HBA

Single Unit Front Load LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™ 5.2 cu. ft. Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Gas