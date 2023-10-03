Promote Intelligent Lifestyle

Part of what we recognize as our corporate social responsibility is to be a company that delivers an accessible intelligent lifestyle. Products that allow our customers to pursue a healthy and sustainable lifestyle also must be easy to use.

When it's easier to do the right thing for the environment, people are more likely to make the best choices. We leverage AI and future technology to develop the products that contribute to a sustainable society.

Realize Zero Carbon and Circular Economy

We work toward our Zero Carbon goal by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and developing energy-efficient products.

In the circular economy, waste during production and e-Waste after a product is used are properly managed. Attention at every stage from mining raw materials, through production, use, and disposal cuts pollution and reduces environmental impact.

Through continual improvement, we strive to remove the harmful environmental effects of products to build a healthier and more sustainable future.

Examples of our environmental stewardship include: