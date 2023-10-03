We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
- Reducing carbon emissions at the production level by 150,000 tons between 2008 and 2020.
- Achieving 95% recycle rate from waste at production sites.
- Achieving 80% Green 3 Star Product.