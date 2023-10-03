About Cookies on This Site

27" Class UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with G-Sync® Compatible

27GL850-B

27GL850-B

27" Class UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with G-Sync® Compatible

MNT-27GL850-01-1-UltraGear-Desktop

Geared Up for Victory3

Geared Up for Victory

LG UltraGear™ is the powerful gaming display gear integrated with the hi-performing functions which can respond to any blockbuster games.
Your Dream Gaming Monitor1
Nano IPS 1ms

Your Dream Gaming Monitor

The value of a UltraGear™ monitor is total immersion. You can experience breath-taking gaming performance that surpasses your expectations through 27GL850 with Nano IPS 1ms called the most ultimate gear.
Feel Actual Combat with True Colours<br>1
Nano IPS

Feel Actual Combat with True Colours

27GL850 supports a wide colour spectrum, 98% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and a colour range 35% greater than sRGB 100%, expressing high-fidelity colour for reproducing even more vivid scenes on the battlefield.
Incredible Speed to Victory1
IPS 1ms*

Incredible Speed to Victory

If you're fed up with dimming and flickering screens, you've come to the right monitor. With IPS 1ms, you'll dominate and clinch victory-without the side effects of extreme speed.

*UL tested G to G response time of LG monitor 27GL850.

G-Sync® Compatible Certified by NVIDIA1
G-Sync® Compatible

G-Sync® Compatible Certified by NVIDIA

LG 27GL850 Monitor is a NVIDIA-tested and officially verified G-Sync® Compatible monitor, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.

*The scene is staged for understanding the feature.

Clearer, Smoother and Faster1
Adaptive-Sync*

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With Adaptive-Sync* technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

*Adaptive Sync : NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible, RADEON FreeSync™

Fluid Gaming Motion1
144Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 144Hz allows immediate action on the screen. Objects are rendered more clearly for smoother game play and an almost surreal visual fluidity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.
*Please turn off AMD FreeSync™ to play console games with 120Hz refresh rate at the QHD resolution (1440P).

Greater Clarity, More Realistic1
HDR 10

Greater Clarity, More Realistic

27GL850 supports HDR 10, enabling realistic visual immersion. Regardless of the battlefield, gamers experience the sensation of being in the center of it.
React Faster to Opponents1
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
Attack First in Dark1
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Better Aim1
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
Immersive Gaming Ambiance<br>1
Ergonomic Design

Immersive Gaming Ambiance

It's 3-side virtually borderless design and the base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and pivot of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.
Key Spec

Size [Inch]

27

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2019

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

280

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2331 x 0.2331

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

68.5

Size [Inch]

27

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

Display Port

YES

USB A to B

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

65W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

51W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

741 x 208 x 522

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

614.2 x 364.8 x 56.3

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

614.2 x 574.8 x 274.4(↑) 614.2 x 464.8 x 274.4(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

9.4

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.2

Weight with Stand [kg]

6.1

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

27GL850-B

27" Class UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with G-Sync® Compatible